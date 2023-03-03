WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Mount Horeb has one of the richest histories in WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics with six team titles and a dozen more runner-up finishes.

The Vikings didn’t capture either Friday night, but what they did do was maybe even more impressive. Sporting nearly an entirely new lineup from last year’s runner-up finish, Mount Horeb rallied from a poor start to a fourth-place team finish at Wisconsin Rapids High School in its 12th-straight appearance.

“We’re just so proud to be here. We have a pretty young team when it comes to tournament competitors, and I’m just so proud of them because they dug in,” Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller-Faust said.

“We had a solid sectional meet and then we had a couple snafus today, but we just told them ‘You can’t look back. You’ve got to move forward,’ and they really pulled it together for the last three events.”

Nicolet ran away with the Division 2 team title with 142.750 points, ahead of runner-up West Salem c-op (138.000). Elkhorn scored 137.917 points to top the Vikings (136.050), while Reedsburg placed eighth (132.617).

Even without earning any hardware in the team competition, the Vikings were all smiles afterwards given the massive hurdle they cleared entering the season. Four all-around competitors from last year’s team departed, leaving major holes in the lineup.

It’s what made qualifying for state at last week’s host sectional so exciting for senior Izzy Walker, who was a state alternate as a freshman and junior and missed her sophomore season due to a broken elbow.

“You’d hear stuff about ‘Oh, you guys have such big shoes to fill,’ and stuff like that, and while I believe that’s true, one of the best things about getting here this year was that we were so excited about qualifying,” she said. “The fact we made it here, we were so excited and today we just went out there and gave it our best.”

The excitement turned to nerves early on as the Vikings turned in an uncharacteristic 32.017 on balance beam to open the day. All five Vikings scored under 8.400, a stark contrast to one of the team’s “more solid, higher-scoring events,” according to Koller-Faust.

The veteran coach chalked that up to the overwhelming energy and atmosphere for a group that had four first-time competitors take to the opening event. Rather than let it affect them however, the Vikings composed themselves and closed strong. The group scored over 33 points on each of the next three events, including 35.717 on floor exercise and 35.033 on vault.

“I just think we all know that we can hit it still on the rest of the events, and one event doesn’t matter,” senior Annelle Moyer said. “It wasn’t our best, but we know we can do the other events and skills, and still rock it,”

Moyer and Walker were the only seniors on this year’s state team and both competed in three events — together on beam and floor exercise, as well as Moyer on vault and Walker on uneven bars. The duo scored in all three of their events, including team bests from Moyer on vault (9.017) and Walker on floor (9.117).

“The fact they weren’t able to compete last year, they really led their team today,” Koller-Faust said.

Both girls echoed those team sentiments and hope this experience provides a great stepping stone for the young core returning next season.

“Every person on this team helped us get here this year, and I think that is just such an incredible feeling and will help hold the team together after we graduate,” Walker said.

“I’ve never been more proud to be part of a team before,” Moyer said. “The bond between all of us has been the best out of all the years I’ve been here,”

