WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Repeat championships don’t come easy.

Annika Rufenacht was well aware of that entering the WIAA Division 1 individual state gymnastics championships looking to defend her all-around title. The Verona/Edgewood junior had the idea of capturing a second straight championship in the back of her mind all year, but didn’t know the likelihood of it coming true.

When facing the music Saturday, the Wildcats star left no doubt.

Rufenacht scored 38.100 points, topping runner-up Maggie Pokorny of Homestead (37.550) for the second straight year to become Verona/Edgewood’s first repeat champion at Wisconsin Rapids High School. The day was filled with gold for Rufenacht, who also won the balance beam and uneven bars, sealing a hardware heavy weekend for the Wildcats.

“We had such a great day yesterday, I didn’t know how I was going to be able to top that off, so I just came in with no expectations. I just didn’t want to be upset with how I did, and I think that actually helped me do better,” Rufenacht said. “I was just so shocked at the results, it’s just insane.”

Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser was equally shocked when the point totals were read off in front of a filled Wisconsin Rapids field house, but she ultimately knew the end result wasn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

“We just wanted her to go out there and do her best. The fact she was able to pull it off, I’m not surprised at all, but it’s really exciting because it’s so hard to do,” Hauser said of Rufenacht’s accomplishment.

Rufenacht became the 14th gymnast to capture consecutive all-around titles and was joined just minutes later by Nicolet’s Cassi Hansen. The Knights' senior scored 37.417 points to top Waupun’s Abby Roecker (36.583) to secure her second straight Division 2 title, marking just the fifth such occasion in state history.

Rufenacht put an early jolt in her charge back to the top of the podium, opening on the floor exercise. Her upbeat routine net a score of 9.333, helping set the table for the rest of the day, and ultimately ending in a runner-up finish in the event.

“I really like my music, I think it’s really fun and it makes floor really fun,” she said of her floor routine. “Just being out there, it’s not like it’s work. I think that helps and it’s a good way to start off the meet, definitely.”

She kept things rolling with a 9.767 on vault, good for another runner-up finish behind Pokorny (9.800), and piled up even more gold. Rufenacht later won the uneven bars with a score of 9.483 and scored 9.517 to also win the balance beam, punctuating the all-around title.

“I had known it’s pretty hard to do so I was trying to not let that get into my mind; to not focus on that because I didn’t want to be disappointed at the end of the season if it wasn’t the case,” she said.

Rufenacht wasn’t alone at the top of the medal stand on the balance beam as teammate Denise Ta tied for first with a matching 9.517.

“I think we knew we had the potential, but seeing it happen is crazy and we’re really proud of ourselves,” Ta said.

Said Hauser: “Each meet she did, she gained more and more confidence after we tweaked her beam routine a bit, and it really paid off today. You saw her shine and she peaked at the right moment.”

Two other Wildcats walked away with hardware as senior Ella Crowley and junior Anna Messner both captured their first pair of individual state medals.

Crowley closed out her career with two visits to the medal stand, placing third on the vault (9.550) and sixth on floor (9.267). while Messner joined Rufenacht and Ta in fifth place on balance beam (9.367) and also took fifth in the all-around competition (36.783).

It nearly fulfilled Hauser’s hopes of getting multiple people on the podium in every event — Rufenacht solely placed on the uneven bars — and was a fitting close to a great career for Crowley.

It’s also a great stepping stone for the returning Wildcats. Rufenacht, Messner and Ta all return next year, with Rufenacht in line to potentially become the second-ever three-time all-around champion, joining Whitefish Bay/Shorewood’s Beth Weber, who won gold from 1995-97.

“We are obviously losing two huge players on our team, and we won’t be able to fully fill their shoes, but I think this will help next year and help them lead the team,” Hauser said. “I think we’ll be set up pretty well next year.”

