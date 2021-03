All-State gymnastics: Five from Mount Horeb, led by Grace O'Neil, earn first-team honors in Division 2

Five Mount Horeb gymnasts earned first-team All-State honors in Division 2 from the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Coaches Association.

Senior Grace O’Neil earned first-team honors in all-around for the Division 2 team state runners-up, averaging 37.03 points over the season. She was the Division 2 state runner-up.

Other Mount Horeb honorees were junior Sydney Stoenner in vaulting (9.28), junior Ella Peterson on balance beam (9.26), freshman Violet Statz in floor exercise (9.23) and junior Lexie Weier in floor exercise (9.16).

River Valley/Barneveld junior Lorisa Shatrawka made the Division 2 first team on balance beam (9.05). She won the Division 2 individual state title in the event.

In Division 1, Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout made the first team on uneven bars, averaging 9.275 points.

Division 1 gymnasts making the all-state second team were Middleton freshman Taylor Engelkes in vaulting (9.0 average) and Milton/Edgerton junior Ireland Olstad in all-around (35.19375).

In Division 2, second-team honorees were sophomore McKenzie Kruse of River Valley/Barneveld in vaulting (8.87) and junior Sofia Sanftleben of River Valley/Barneveld on balance beam (8.55).