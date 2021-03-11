All-Area gymnastics: State all-around runner-up Grace O'Neil led Mount Horeb to second-place team finish

There’s no question Grace O’Neil experienced a positive end to her high school gymnastics career.

“I think we ended with a bang,” the Mount Horeb senior said at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse. “It felt really good. I don’t think I could have done any better, so I’m glad for my last meet.”

Because Mount Horeb competed in the first of two separate sessions, the Vikings had to wait for the evening session to learn their final placements. When it was over, Mount Horeb captured a runner-up finish — giving O’Neil a third place, a runner-up finish, a state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish in team competition over her four years.

O’Neil also finished second in the all-around with 37.075 points, second in floor exercise (9.525), third in vaulting (9.4), fifth on balance beam (9.05) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).

As a result, O’Neil has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Gymnast of the Year.

“She’s been so solid. She’s loved gymnastics for so long,” said Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust, who was named the all-area coach of the year. “I’m extremely proud, and she had one of her best days today.