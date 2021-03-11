All-Area gymnastics: State all-around runner-up Grace O'Neil led Mount Horeb to second-place team finish

There’s no question Grace O’Neil experienced a positive end to her high school gymnastics career.
“I think we ended with a bang,” the Mount Horeb senior said at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse. “It felt really good. I don’t think I could have done any better, so I’m glad for my last meet.”
Because Mount Horeb competed in the first of two separate sessions, the Vikings had to wait for the evening session to learn their final placements. When it was over, Mount Horeb captured a runner-up finish — giving O’Neil a third place, a runner-up finish, a state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish in team competition over her four years.
O’Neil also finished second in the all-around with 37.075 points, second in floor exercise (9.525), third in vaulting (9.4), fifth on balance beam (9.05) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).
As a result, O’Neil has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Gymnast of the Year.
“She’s been so solid. She’s loved gymnastics for so long,” said Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust, who was named the all-area coach of the year. “I’m extremely proud, and she had one of her best days today.
“We’re going to miss her big time, the leadership she gives the team and the energy and enthusiasm, along with the awesome talent. I’m so happy for her that she got to have such a great day.”
O’Neil plans to study elementary education at UW-Oshkosh.
In a season that had no conference meets in the Badger or Big Eight conferences, gymnasts’ performances in the state meet was the leading criterion in terms of determining all-area picks. O’Neil’s all-around score led area participants in both divisions giving her all-area first-team honors there, and she also earned a first-team honor in floor exercise. She made the all-area second team in vaulting and on balance beam.
Also considered for the award were Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout, who made the first team in vaulting and the second team on uneven bars and in all-around; and River Valley/Barneveld junior Lorisa Shatrawka, who earned two first-team spots.
Rebout was the first-team pick in vaulting (9.5), tying for fourth at Division 1 state. She also scored 9.25 points for sixth in uneven bars and 36.375 points for eighth in all-around.
Shatrawka won the Division 2 balance beam title, scoring 9.2 points, and took second on uneven bars with a score of 9.25 points.
Mount Horeb junior Sydney Stoenner earned a second-team honor in floor exercise, taking sixth with 9.275 points.