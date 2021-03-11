 Skip to main content
All-Area gymnastics: State all-around runner-up Grace O'Neil led Mount Horeb to second-place team finish
PREP GYMNASTICS | ALL-AREA

All-Area gymnastics: State all-around runner-up Grace O'Neil led Mount Horeb to second-place team finish

There’s no question Grace O’Neil experienced a positive end to her high school gymnastics career.

“I think we ended with a bang,” the Mount Horeb senior said at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse. “It felt really good. I don’t think I could have done any better, so I’m glad for my last meet.”

Because Mount Horeb competed in the first of two separate sessions, the Vikings had to wait for the evening session to learn their final placements. When it was over, Mount Horeb captured a runner-up finish — giving O’Neil a third place, a runner-up finish, a state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish in team competition over her four years.

O’Neil also finished second in the all-around with 37.075 points, second in floor exercise (9.525), third in vaulting (9.4), fifth on balance beam (9.05) and sixth on uneven bars (9.125).

As a result, O’Neil has been named the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Gymnast of the Year.

“She’s been so solid. She’s loved gymnastics for so long,” said Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust, who was named the all-area coach of the year. “I’m extremely proud, and she had one of her best days today.

“We’re going to miss her big time, the leadership she gives the team and the energy and enthusiasm, along with the awesome talent. I’m so happy for her that she got to have such a great day.”

O’Neil plans to study elementary education at UW-Oshkosh.

In a season that had no conference meets in the Badger or Big Eight conferences, gymnasts’ performances in the state meet was the leading criterion in terms of determining all-area picks. O’Neil’s all-around score led area participants in both divisions giving her all-area first-team honors there, and she also earned a first-team honor in floor exercise. She made the all-area second team in vaulting and on balance beam.

Also considered for the award were Janesville Craig junior Olivia Rebout, who made the first team in vaulting and the second team on uneven bars and in all-around; and River Valley/Barneveld junior Lorisa Shatrawka, who earned two first-team spots.

Rebout was the first-team pick in vaulting (9.5), tying for fourth at Division 1 state. She also scored 9.25 points for sixth in uneven bars and 36.375 points for eighth in all-around.

Shatrawka won the Division 2 balance beam title, scoring 9.2 points, and took second on uneven bars with a score of 9.25 points.

Mount Horeb junior Sydney Stoenner earned a second-team honor in floor exercise, taking sixth with 9.275 points.

Grace O'Neil

Grace O'Neil, Mount Horeb gymnastics

 CONTRIBUTED -- Martha Koller Faust

PREP GYMNASTICS | 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2020-2021 ALL-AREA GYMNASTICS

FIRST TEAM

Vaulting — Olivia Rebout, jr., Janesville Craig: Scored 9.5 points to tie for fourth at Division 1 state, the best finish of an area Division 1 qualifier.

Balance beam — Lorisa Shatrawka, jr., River Valley/Barneveld: Won the Division 2 state title with a score of 9.2 points.

Uneven bars — Lorisa Shatrawka, jr., River Valley/Barneveld: Scored 9.25 points for second place at Division 2 state.

Floor exercise — Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb: Earned a runner-up finish at Division 2 state with a score of 9.525 points.

All-around — Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb: Finished second in Division 2 state all-around with a total score of 37.075 points, finishing .625 points behind champion Addie Gallun of Whitefish Bay.

SECOND TEAM

Vaulting — Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb: Third at D2 state, 9.4 points.

Balance beam — Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb: Fifth at D2 state, 9.05 points.

Uneven bars — Olivia Rebout, jr., Janesville Craig: Sixth at D1 state, 9.25 points.

Floor exercise — Sydney Stoenner, jr., Mount Horeb: Sixth at D2 state, 9.275 points.

All-around — Olivia Rebout, jr., Janesville Craig: Eighth at D1 state, 36.375 points.

HONORABLE MENTION

Vaulting — Ella Peterson, jr., Mount Horeb (9.075, 12th D2); Ella Crowley, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood (9.05, 15th D1); Lexi Weier, jr., Mount Horeb(9.05, 13th D2); Martha Guelker, so., Sun Prairie (9.0, 16th D1); Sydney Stoenner, jr., Mount Horeb (8.975, 15th D2); Taylor Engelkes, sr., Middleton (8.8, 17th D1); Violet Statz, fr., Mount Horeb (8.75, 17th D2).

Balance beam — Ella Crowley, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood (8.8, 14th D1); Brenna Lutter, so., Reedsburg (8.5, 11th D2); Sydney Stoenner, jr., Mount Horeb (8.2, 13th D2).

Uneven bars — Grace O’Neil, sr., Mount Horeb (9.1, 6th D2); Emily Craker, fr., Reedsburg (8.875, 9th D2); Ireland Olstad, jr., Milton/Edgerton (8.575, 16th D1); Brenna Lutter, so., Reedsburg (8.075, 18th D2).

Floor exercise — Ella Peterson, jr., Mount Horeb (9.175, 10th D2); Violet Statz, fr., Mount Horeb (9.15, 11th D2); Lexie Weier, jr., Mount Horeb (9.0, 16th D2); Brenna Lutter, so., Reedsburg (9.95, 19th D2); Ireland Olstad, jr., Milton/Edgerton (8.825, 16th D1).

All-around — Ella Peterson, jr., Mount Horeb (35.675, 11th D2); Lexie Weier, jr., Mount Horeb (35.325, 13th D2); Sydney Stoenner, jr., Mount Horeb (35.25, 14th D2); Ella Crowley, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood (34.9, 12th D1); Ireland Olstad, jr., Milton/Edgerton (34.6, 15th D1); Brenna Lutter, so., Reedsburg (34.225, 16th D1); Taylor Engelkes, sr., Middleton (33.35, 18th D1).

