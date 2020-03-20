All-area gymnastics: Do-it-all Drea O'Connell of state champion Mount Horeb named Athlete of the Year

To be sure, many young women played key roles in carrying the Mount Horeb gymnastics team to the school’s sixth WIAA Division 2 state team championship.

But one of the Vikings stood head and shoulders above the others. Not only on her team, but also around the area — and often, the state.

The junior won two individual events, took second and third in the others and placed second in the all-around during the individual portion of the state meet.

One day earlier, in the team meet, she led the Vikings — a team with only one senior — past favored Whitefish Bay to avenge a runner-up finish in 2019. The win broke a string of four consecutive titles for the Blue Dukes.

O’Connell led the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team in the all-around and two individual events. As a result, she has been named the State Journal’s 2019-2020 All-Area Gymnast of the Year.

O’Connell won the individual balance beam competition (9.333 points) and floor exercise (9.567), took second on bars (9.033) and third in vaulting (9.317) for an all-around score of 37.25 points, trailing defending champ Addie Gallun, a junior from Whitefish Bay who scored 37.55.