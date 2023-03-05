WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Abby Roecker made quite the splash in her WIAA Division 2 individual state gymnastics meet last season.

The Waupun sophomore reached the podium twice, earning a bronze medal on balance beam and finishing in fourth place in the all-around competition. The Warriors standout upped the ante, and her medal count, Saturday.

Roecker ended a 22-year state championship drought for the Warriors, capturing gold on balance beam, and adding a silver medal as all-around runner-up at the Division 2 state championships at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

“I think we’re still kind of on cloud nine; it just doesn’t feel real yet,” Waupun coach Emily Engelhardt said.

“She’s such a great athlete and a hard-worker, and she’s just such a great competitor. She doesn’t ever really feel the pressure or let it get to her, she just turns it on. We had a feeling she was going to have a good day and we’re just glad to see it happen.”

Roecker joined Helene Pequin as the only other Waupun gymnast to win gold at state after the French foreign exchange student took first on balance beam in 2000. What was most shocking for Roecker was the fact her score — she won with a 9.267 — was two points less than her bronze medal winning mark last year.

“I never would have thought my sophomore year, with a 9.2,” she said. “That I would be a state champion and then not placing on anything else but beam and all-around.”

That shock is understandable given how close Roecker was to a number of additional podium trips. She finished inside the top 10 in all four individual events, including taking seventh on floor exercise (9.300) and eighth on vault (9.317).

Roecker finished under a half-point off the podium in both disciplines, including 0.017 behind West Bend West’s Mel Princl on floor exercise.

“I really wanted to place on floor and I thought it was the best routine I’d ever done," she said. "It was kind of sad I didn’t, but I improved on my other two (podium finishes) from last year, so that’s good."

Roecker closed on floor exercise with a large cheering section nearby exploding with every tumbling pass she proceeded to stick.

“You could just tell she was having fun,” Engelhardt said. “She’s a good tumbler and it was just good to see her stick one thing after the other, and that just got us going.”

Roecker rounded out her afternoon by posting an 8.700 on uneven bars, a one-tenth improvement from last season on typically her weakest event, according to Engelhardt. That improvement across all four events can be attributed to one thing: details.

“We’ve really been working on landings and execution, and just basics. Almost half of your score in gymnastics is execution, so we knew she had the bonus and the requirements, so it was just about sticking it,” Engelhardt said.

Roecker added: “I just kept thinking of the little things, like keeping my legs straight and really coming in square. Before I did anything, it was the little things I thought of.”

It also helped that Roecker had seen plenty of stiff competition at last weekend’s West Bend West sectional, which showed when it came to announcing awards. Nicolet senior Cassi Hansen repeated as all-around champion, adding wins on floor exercise and uneven bars, while Princl added a pair of sixth-place finishes.

Engelhardt said nerves typically take over Roecker at sectionals, “but once that’s over with, the pressure is off a little bit.” Roecker echoed those sentiments, admitting Saturday’s culmination was still “nerve-racking.”

The improvement in both of her medals from a year ago, as well as the near misses for more podium spots, provides plenty of confidence looking ahead to next season.

“I think as a freshman you just don’t know what to expect, so we were just happy with how she did last year and hoping she could improve this year,” Engelhardt said. “I knew she had it in her and we’re just going to keep plugging away and doing what we’re doing.”

