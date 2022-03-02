6 things to know about the WIAA state gymnastics meet

The 52nd WIAA state gymnastics meet is scheduled Friday and Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

The Division 2 team and individual competition will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, wrapping up around 9 p.m.

The Division 1 team and individual competition will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and finish about 6 p.m.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

Tickets cost $9 per day plus online fees. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2.

All events of the meet are scheduled to be streamed live and can be viewed with a subscription to the NFHS Network.

Vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission and masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated, according to a WIAA release.

Parking is expected to cost $5.

The format

The individual competition will be conducted concurrently with the team tournament rotation in vaulting, uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

The four individual events count toward the team standings. The all-around competition is conducted as an individual event.

Ten teams advanced in both divisions, representing the top two teams from each of the five sectionals in each division.

The top five individuals in each event and the top five all-around finishers at each sectional qualified for the state individual championships.

Qualifying teams

Verona/Madison Edgewood and Sun Prairie advanced in Division 1 and Mount Horeb and Reedsburg qualified in Division 2.

This will be the 35th state appearance for Mount Horeb, coached by Martha Koller Faust, and sixth for Reedsburg, coached by Alexandria Schuenke. It will be the 10th state appearance for Verona/Edgewood, coached by Rachael Hauser, and the fifth for Sun Prairie, coached by Shannon Maly.

Other Division 1 qualifying teams include Hartland Arrowhead, Eau Claire Memorial/North, Franklin/Muskego, Hartford, Holmen, Mequon Homestead, Manitowoc, and Mukwonago.

Other teams competing in Division 2 include Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa Grant (which is making its state debut); Antigo, Elkhorn, Medford/Colby, Glendale Nicolet, Sparta, West Salem/La Crosse Aquinas/Bangor and Whitefish Bay.

There were 83 teams in the tournament series this year: 42 in Division 1 and 41 in Division 2.

History lesson

Whitefish Bay has won the most team championships with 11. That doesn’t include two titles with Shorewood as a co-op.

Mount Horeb is tied for fourth with six.

Addie Gallun of Whitefish Bay and Beth Weber of Whitefish Bay/Shorewood have won the most individual championships in meet history with 10.

Last year, the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op won the Division 1 title for the first time and Miranda Knabe of Menomonee Falls/Germantown won the all-around for the second consecutive year with 37.75 points.

Whitefish Bay won the Division 2 team title with 146.575 points, a Division 2 record score. Mount Horeb placed second with 144.025.

Gallun won two individual events (uneven bars and vault) and the all-around (37.700). Lorisa Shatrawka of River Valley/Barneveld won the balance beam.

Division 1 notes

This year’s meet features no returning champions from last season.

Homestead junior Maggie Pokorny is the top returning finisher in the all-around, after placing third last year. Sophomore Wylde Chupich of Lake Geneva Badger/Burlington was fifth and Janesville Craig senior Olivia Rebout was eighth. Rebout placed in a tie for fourth in the vault at state last season.

Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht was one of the five sectional all-around champions, finishing first last Saturday at the Sun Prairie sectional. Rufenacht and senior Samaria Ownby of Madison East/La Follette (also known as Madison United) look to be among top contenders in the vault.

Pokorny and Rebout were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the uneven bars last year and those two and Ownby were among sectional champions in the event this year.

Pokorny was fourth on balance beam at state last year. Rufenacht was a sectional champion in the event last Saturday.

Chupich is the top returning individual in the floor exercise after placing third last season. Ownby was a sectional champion last week.

Madison West senior Alexa Harris, Verona/Edgewood junior Ella Crowley, Madison Memorial senior Sarah Hershberger and Sun Prairie junior Sofia Clark are among other area gymnasts expected to make an impact.

Division 2 notes

Division 2 has no returning champions from last season.

The highest finisher last season returning in the all-around is junior Ella Hemker of Sparta. She placed third.

Mount Horeb senior Sydney Stoenner enters as one of the all-around sectional winners this season.

Hemker was runner-up in the vault last season, and is among six gymnasts who placed in the top 10 a year ago. Stoenner was a vault sectional winner last week, as was senior Elsa Nelson of Dodgeville/Mineral Point/Iowa Grant.

Nicolet junior Cassi Hansen is the top returner in the uneven bars. She was third last year. Reedsburg sophomore Emily Craker was ninth a year ago.

Hansen and Whitefish Bay senior Anneh Britz were tied for third last year on the balance beam, as seven of the top 10 return. Mount Horeb sophomore Violet Statz was a sectional winner on beam last week.

Hemker placed fourth in the floor exercise last year, Whitefish Bay senior Kate Graham was fifth and Stoenner sixth. Mount Horeb senior Ella Peterson was 10th. Craker and Stoenner were among the sectional champions this season.

Mount Horeb senior Lexie Weier and Monona Grove sophomore Mya Tweedy are among other area gymnasts who should be top contenders in their events.

