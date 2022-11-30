10 Madison-area high school gymnasts to know this winter

Across all five disciplines, some of the top gymnasts in the state came out of the Madison area.

Verona/Madison Edgewood was runner-up at the WIAA Division 1 state championships last season for the first time, led by all-around champion Annika Rufenacht. Mount Horeb posted a third Division 2 runner-up finish in four seasons.

Individually, three state medalists return after combining for seven podium finishes, setting a very high bar to meet again this winter.

Here are 10 area gymnasts to watch.

Drew Bender

School: Madison East/La Follette.

Grade: Sophomore.

Things to know: Bender showed the future of the program is in good hands during her debut last season. The sophomore was pivotal behind Samaria Ownby, who won three medals at the WIAA Division 1 state championships — including a title on floor exercise. Bender competed in everything but floor at the Sun Prairie sectional, gaining top-20 finishes on balance beam (16th, 8.250) and uneven bars (19th, 8.000).

Clare Murphy

School: Madison Memorial.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: Murphy played a key role in the Spartans' third-place finish at the Sun Prairie sectional. Entering her senior year, Madison Memorial will rely on Murphy even more. She competed in three disciplines at sectionals, finishing in the top 25 on vault, balance beam and floor exercise, including 20th on vault with a score of 8.400. The four-year varsity member, alongside Ava Riggins, will look to keep the the Spartans near the top of the Big Eight Conference.

Leah Weyer

School: Madison West.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: Weyer got some much-needed experience which should come in handy as she’s expected to take on a bigger role for the Regents. Madison West graduated three seniors that competed in the all-around competition at the Sun Prairie sectional, including state qualifier Alexa Harris. Weyer was part of last year’s sectional team, competing on the uneven bars and balance beam.

Jayden Mathias

School: Middleton.

Grade: Junior.

Things to know: Mathias delivered a strong first impression at the Sun Prairie sectional that could springboard her into more success. The junior placed 15th in the all-around with a score of 32.025. She narrowly missed qualifying for the state championships by finishing in a tie for eighth place at 8.375. With Middleton undergoing major turnover, Mathias will be key in keeping the Cardinals in the hunt for the Big Eight title.

Mya Tweedy

School: Monona Grove.

Grade: Junior.

Things to know: Tweedy had a breakout campaign in her first varsity season. After taking a year-long hiatus from the sport, the junior qualified for the all-around competition at the Division 2 state championships, finishing eighth at 36.017. Tweedy was sixth in the balance beam (9.283), while she narrowly missed by taking seventh in the uneven bars (8.900). A coach for the Madison Turners youth gymnastics team, Tweedy broke four school records last season and earned all-conference honors in three disciplines.

Quotable: “Mya is an incredible leader in the sport of gymnastics, loves to be challenged and is a humble athlete,” coach Tara Ritschard-Clifcorn said. “She also thinks of others before herself and enjoys helping her Monona Grove teammates in the gym."

Annelle Moyer

School: Mount Horeb.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: A crucial piece in the Vikings’ success last season, Moyer missed out on competing at the Division 2 state championships due to illness. Now in her senior year, reigning team runner-up Mount Horeb will need her even more with the loss of four state performers. Moyer, who was part of the program's Badger West Conference and sectional title teams, qualified for state last season on the vault (8.900) and just missed out on qualifying on the balance beam after taking sixth (8.625).

Quotable: "Annelle is a delight to coach," coach Martha Koller Faust said. "She excels in the sport she loves as well as in the classroom and is a natural leader. She has been a part of our gymnastics family all four years of her high school career and has earned numerous awards including All-State, Academic All-State, All-Conference, The Spirit of Dave Koller Award (our team spirit award named in memory of my dad) and was voted team captain during her junior year."

Cassie Siegel

School: Sun Prairie West/East.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: Siegel qualified for her first Division 1 state tournament last season for Sun Prairie East. The senior, who competed for the Lake City Twisters club team as a freshman and sophomore, can become the first Sun Prairie West gymnast to qualify. Siegel helped the Cardinals to state as a team last season (seventh place with 139.0660 points). Siegel was sixth on the uneven bars at 9.400.

Ella Crowley

School: Verona/Madison Edgewood.

Grade: Senior.

Things to know: Crowley played a critical role in leading the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at last year’s Division 1 state championships. The senior was 14th in the all-around with 35.317 points in her third consecutive state appearance to help the Wildcats score 144.3990 points and finish behind team champion Franklin/Muskego. She also qualified individually in both the vault (18th) and balance beam.

Annika Rufenacht

School: Verona/Madison Edgewood.

Grade: Junior.

Things to know: The junior won the all-around state title with 38.116 points. She also won the vault (9.633) to help Verona/Edgewood, the reigning Big Eight Conference champion, to its runner-up team finish. Coupled with the pair of individual titles, Rufenacht took second on the uneven bars (9.600) and floor exercise (9.400) and third place on the balance beam (9.483), capping a remarkable state debut.

Maddie Kremer

School: Waunakee/DeForest.

Grade: Sophomore.

Things to know: The sophomore more than held her own at the Sun Prairie sectional, finishing 11th in a loaded all-around with 34.000 points. Her top performance came in the vault, where she tied for seventh at 8.850. The vault and floor exercise were Kremer's top two disciplines as she scored better than 9.000 multiple times, including season highs of 9.350 on floor and 9.100 on vault.

Quotable: “Maddie Kremer is not only a talented gymnast in her skill level and performance, but also in her work ethic,” coach Anna Gamm said. “Maddie comes into the gym every day determined to work her hardest. In the offseason, she gained numerous new skills that will elevate her routines, and bring her closer to making it to state.”