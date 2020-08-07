Without fall season option, some defending state champions turn hopeful eye to spring possibility

“I think we all were disappointed,” Halverson said. “Golf is one of the sports that people are playing safely right now. But it’s a decision we have to do for the district and the conference. We have to do what is best for everyone. Hopefully, we will have a spring season.”

Still, Halverson said the decision “was hard to swallow” because, as head golf professional at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, she watches as golf is played every day -- with social distancing in place.

“With golf, you are always more than 6 feet away from each other, because you don’t want to get hit by a club,” she said.

Finnel can relate

Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel understands how Halverson feels.

Finnel directed the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 boys cross country title last November in Wisconsin Rapids. Middleton, which topped runner-up Stevens Point by 12 points, won its second state title in three years. Finnel, like Halverson, cannot have sport-specific coaching contact with student-athletes this fall.