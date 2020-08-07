Without fall season option, some defending state champions turn hopeful eye to spring possibility

Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson and her team celebrated as WIAA Division 1 state champions last October at University Ridge Golf Course, claiming the title by 13 strokes over runner-up Brookfield Central.
But the Cardinals won’t be part of the WIAA’s girls golf competition this fall.
The Big Eight Conference voted last month that it wouldn’t hold league competitions or crown conference champions this fall and the Middleton-Cross Plains school district decided to begin the school year with virtual learning, meaning athletics won’t be permitted during that time.
The WIAA Board of Control voted July 23 to hold a fall sports season, but delayed most starting dates due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls golf, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country are scheduled to begin practice Aug. 17 and 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7, barring any more schedule changes that could arise when the Board of Control next meets Aug. 14.
The WIAA is working on an alternative spring season proposal for the schools that cannot play in the spring, and multiple plans are expected to be presented and discussed at the Aug. 14 meeting.
All those developments meant that the Middleton girls golf team won’t defend its title this fall, if a state tournament or “culminating event,” as the WIAA is calling it, occurs.
“I think we all were disappointed,” Halverson said. “Golf is one of the sports that people are playing safely right now. But it’s a decision we have to do for the district and the conference. We have to do what is best for everyone. Hopefully, we will have a spring season.”
Still, Halverson said the decision “was hard to swallow” because, as head golf professional at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, she watches as golf is played every day -- with social distancing in place.
“With golf, you are always more than 6 feet away from each other, because you don’t want to get hit by a club,” she said.
Finnel can relate
Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel understands how Halverson feels.
Finnel directed the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 boys cross country title last November in Wisconsin Rapids. Middleton, which topped runner-up Stevens Point by 12 points, won its second state title in three years. Finnel, like Halverson, cannot have sport-specific coaching contact with student-athletes this fall.
“I tried to talk to (the student-athletes) and keep as positive as possible,” Finnel said. “At least, we’ll have a season in the spring if all works out. Possibly, we then can try to create a couple races to motivate the kids in the fall. It’s definitely challenging, knowing all the hard work they have put in. It’s tough for the seniors. It’s their last year, with their last practices and meets. I feel for them.”
Finnel was disappointed his team wouldn’t have another state championship opportunity this fall. He anticipated putting together a strong team, which he believed would have challenged Madison West, Verona and Madison Memorial to go to state.
“It’s mixed emotions,” he said. “I understand why the conference made the decision. … The WIAA tried to find a happy medium. I was hoping if we couldn’t compete this fall that we could compete in the spring. It gave hope to the coaches and created excitement for the kids, instead of having no opportunity.”
The spring sports competitions and state tournaments, including track and field, were canceled this past spring by the WIAA due to COVID-19.
Finnel, who’s also one of the track and field coaches at Middleton, said the lengthy gap from coaching student-athletes in cross country in the fall of 2019 to possibly March of 2021 was particularly difficult to think about.
He believes cross country races can be organized to run safely. He acknowledged bus transportation for teams with large numbers would be problematic.
Glad for opportunity
But Finnel is glad the possibility exists for the truncated alternative spring season, expected to be scheduled after the winter sports season and prior to the traditional spring season.
He said cold temperatures and wet, muddy cross country courses in March won’t be ideal, but that cross country runners are used to facing many different challenges during fall races.
He said training can be properly set up for cross country runners, who then will go directly into track and field season.
In addition to Middleton girls golf and boys cross country, area state team champions in the fall 2019 season included the Madison Edgewood girls golf team (WIAA Division 2), Edgewood girls swimming and diving (Division 2), DeForest (football, Division 3) and Verona (boys soccer, Division 1).
Waiting on WIAA decision
Madison Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart, whose team won the 2019 Division 2 state championship by 71 shots over runner-up Prescott, said she will support whatever decision Edgewood makes for athletics during the 2020-21 school year.
Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler said he’s awaiting guidance from the Board of Control meeting Aug. 14 to answer questions about playing in the fall or possibly the spring.
“Hopefully, we all can stay strong and get through this together,” Gierhart said.
She said she would like decisions to be made with the community’s health and safety in mind.
“Golf can be safely played, but when it’s an education-based situation sometimes there are bigger challenges,” she said.
As of now, earliest dates for first competitions will be Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.
Gierhart said hurdles to playing golf this fall include having proper social distancing in buses and cars and during rain delays in small clubhouses. Meets with fewer teams would need to be held, she said.
As far as a spring competition, weather could make playing in March and April difficult, she said. Some schools have the same coaches for girls and boys golf. Sharing courses and finding tee times with the girls, boys and the public playing in the spring also could present challenges, Gierhart and Halverson said.
“The whole thing is unfortunate for seniors,” Gierhart said. “That’s a tough way to go out.”
Halverson and Gierhart each said they hope there will be a state tournament or culminating event to finish the golf season in the fall and spring.
“We are just trying to stay positive and stay hopeful,” Halverson said.
