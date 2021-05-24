With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team

Zilker is impressed by how Thoeny carries herself around other students and adults.

“I think everybody who has played with her respects her because she respects other people with the way she plays and treats other people,” Zilker said about the 17-year-old Thoeny, also an outstanding student. “She’s been wonderful with our team and golfers here with the way she acts, speaks and plays. Ever since her freshman year, she’s carried herself in such a way and wanted to compete.”

She said her father, Travis Thoeny, played golf in high school in Rice Lake and hoped she’d take to golf as a child, even presenting her with a plastic set of clubs. But Haley Thoeny didn’t enjoy playing golf until eighth grade.

“After eighth grade and freshman year, that’s when I truly fell in love with the sport and it really got serious for me,” said Thoeny, who was in gymnastics prior to high school and still competes in high school volleyball.

Her new-found passion led to her improving while playing more golf with her father and learning more about shot strategy.

She usually was Lodi’s No. 4 or No. 5 golfer as a freshman in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.