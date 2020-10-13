WIAA state girls golf

KOHLER — The best approach to winning golf on Tuesday was to play the waiting game.

That’s what worked for Appleton Xavier’s Lauren Haen, who was in sixth place among WIAA Division 2 individuals when she finished her round early, as an individual qualifier. But she wound up winning the championship by one stroke as she sipped hot cocoa in the Blackwolf Run clubhouse and watched the rest of the players struggle through their final holes on the Meadow Valleys course.

And that’s what worked for the Waunakee girls team, which played in the first wave of Division 1 teams and stood fifth among eight teams after its round. But by the time the final four teams made it to the finish line, the Warriors wound up in a tie with Hartland Arrowhead for second place, 10 strokes behind Brookfield Central.

Unfortunately, two-time defending champion Madison Edgewood didn’t get to play the waiting game. They simply had to slog it out with the rest of the state’s top teams on a windy and chilly day that only began to improve for the last four or five holes of the day.

As a result, Edgewood finished third with a 580 score, one shot behind runner-up Racine Prairie and 20 behind champion Prescott.