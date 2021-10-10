WIAA state girls golf tournament: 3 things to know

The 50th annual WIAA state girls golf tournament begins Monday at University Ridge Golf Course. Competition begins at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. Division 1 has 12 teams and 18 individual qualifiers and Division 2 features six teams and nine individual qualifiers.
Here are three things to know:
Middleton pursues another title
Middleton and Waunakee are area teams competing in Division 1, while Madison Edgewood qualified in Division 2.
Middleton, Division 1’s top-ranked team in the state coaches’ poll, and Waunakee should be in the hunt for the title, particularly after the Cardinals, coached by Becky Halverson, edged coach Paul Miller’s Warriors by two strokes at the Oregon sectional.
Middleton is seeking a third consecutive title. The Cardinals have won four state titles overall, including the Division 1 title in 2019 and the alternate fall season championship in the spring of 2021.
The Cardinals are led by seniors Ellie Frisch and Milanne Dahmen, junior Amanda Beckman and sophomores Vivian Cressman and Ellen Close. Frisch is a UW-Green Bay commit.
Sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee’s lineup, which also includes seniors Emily Humphrey and Taylor Swalve and junior Gabby Ziegler. Stricker is the daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, who was the captain of the victorious U.S. team in the Ryder Cup.
Division 1 teams also include Appleton North, Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Sussex Hamilton, New Richmond, Tomah, Union Grove and Salem Westosha Central. The other Division 2 qualifiers are Arcadia/Independence, Freedom, Prescott, Hammond St. Croix Central and Racine Prairie School.
Area individuals qualifying in Division 1 included Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison, Milton junior Hannah Dunk, Oregon senior Emily Hopp and Oregon freshman Addison Sabel. Area individuals qualifying in Division 2 included Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann.
History lesson
Brookfield Central was the Division 1 state champion in the fall of 2020, with Waunakee and Hartland Arrowhead tied for second.
Prescott was the Division 2 champion.
Middleton won the state tournament title for the alternate fall season last spring (after electing not to play in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic), one shot ahead of Bay Port. Frisch finished second.
Frisch, a senior, will make her fourth state appearance. In addition to the runner-up finish last spring, she finished 20th in 2018 and 18th in 2019. Frisch and Stricker tied for the low round at the Oregon sectional last Monday (Frisch was awarded the medalist honor based on a scorecard playoff). Stricker finished tied for 13th at state last fall.
Dunk finished fifth at the alternate season tournament, while Cressman was ninth last spring.
Union Grove's Norah Roberts and Salem Westosha Central's Kylie Walker tied for third last year.
Sectional medalists who could be contenders at state include senior Jenna Anderson of Wales Kettle Moraine, junior Emily Gastrau of Wauwatosa East/West, sophomore Adalyn Johnston of Bay Port, junior Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point and senior Ava Wittstock of Sheboygan North/South.
In Division 2, five of the top seven finishers from last year are back, including Prescott junior Ava Salay, who placed second the past two seasons, and Racine Prairie School junior Sophia Lawler, who tied for third.
Edgewood's Gierhart closes career
Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart told her team Wednesday that she plans to retire after this season, her 18th as head coach and 20th in the program. The Crusaders’ second-place finish at the Wisconsin Dells sectional earned the team a state berth.
Edgewood has won the most girls golf team titles in state history with 15, all since 2001. Gierhart has led Edgewood to 13 Division 2 championships. The Crusaders’ most recent titles came in 2018 and 2019.
The Crusaders are led by No. 1 golfer Sarah Nakada, a junior, and senior Allyssa Thao and sophomores Jacklyn Thao, Alena Wood and Madeline Brandrup.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.