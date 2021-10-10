 Skip to main content
WIAA state girls golf tournament: 3 things to know
WIAA STATE GIRLS GOLF

WIAA state girls golf tournament: 3 things to know

Middleton's Ellie Frisch approaches the green on the second hole during the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon, Wis., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The 50th annual WIAA state girls golf tournament begins Monday at University Ridge Golf Course. Competition begins at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. Division 1 has 12 teams and 18 individual qualifiers and Division 2 features six teams and nine individual qualifiers.

Here are three things to know:

Middleton pursues another title

Middleton and Waunakee are area teams competing in Division 1, while Madison Edgewood qualified in Division 2.

Middleton, Division 1’s top-ranked team in the state coaches’ poll, and Waunakee should be in the hunt for the title, particularly after the Cardinals, coached by Becky Halverson, edged coach Paul Miller’s Warriors by two strokes at the Oregon sectional.

Middleton is seeking a third consecutive title. The Cardinals have won four state titles overall, including the Division 1 title in 2019 and the alternate fall season championship in the spring of 2021.

The Cardinals are led by seniors Ellie Frisch and Milanne Dahmen, junior Amanda Beckman and sophomores Vivian Cressman and Ellen Close. Frisch is a UW-Green Bay commit. 

Sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock lead Waunakee’s lineup, which also includes seniors Emily Humphrey and Taylor Swalve and junior Gabby Ziegler. Stricker is the daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, who was the captain of the victorious U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. 

Division 1 teams also include Appleton North, Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Sussex Hamilton, New Richmond, Tomah, Union Grove and Salem Westosha Central. The other Division 2 qualifiers are Arcadia/Independence, Freedom, Prescott, Hammond St. Croix Central and Racine Prairie School.

Area individuals qualifying in Division 1 included Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison, Milton junior Hannah Dunk, Oregon senior Emily Hopp and Oregon freshman Addison Sabel. Area individuals qualifying in Division 2 included Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann.

History lesson

Brookfield Central was the Division 1 state champion in the fall of 2020, with Waunakee and Hartland Arrowhead tied for second.

Prescott was the Division 2 champion.

Middleton won the state tournament title for the alternate fall season last spring (after electing not to play in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic), one shot ahead of Bay Port. Frisch finished second.

Frisch, a senior, will make her fourth state appearance. In addition to the runner-up finish last spring, she finished 20th in 2018 and 18th in 2019. Frisch and Stricker tied for the low round at the Oregon sectional last Monday (Frisch was awarded the medalist honor based on a scorecard playoff). Stricker finished tied for 13th at state last fall.

Dunk finished fifth at the alternate season tournament, while Cressman was ninth last spring.

Union Grove's Norah Roberts and Salem Westosha Central's Kylie Walker tied for third last year. 

Sectional medalists who could be contenders at state include senior Jenna Anderson of Wales Kettle Moraine, junior Emily Gastrau of Wauwatosa East/West, sophomore Adalyn Johnston of Bay Port, junior Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point and senior Ava Wittstock of Sheboygan North/South.

In Division 2, five of the top seven finishers from last year are back, including Prescott junior Ava Salay, who placed second the past two seasons, and Racine Prairie School junior Sophia Lawler, who tied for third.

Edgewood's Gierhart closes career

Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart told her team Wednesday that she plans to retire after this season, her 18th as head coach and 20th in the program. The Crusaders’ second-place finish at the Wisconsin Dells sectional earned the team a state berth.

Edgewood has won the most girls golf team titles in state history with 15, all since 2001. Gierhart has led Edgewood to 13 Division 2 championships. The Crusaders’ most recent titles came in 2018 and 2019.

The Crusaders are led by No. 1 golfer Sarah Nakada, a junior, and senior Allyssa Thao and sophomores Jacklyn Thao, Alena Wood and Madeline Brandrup.                                            

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

