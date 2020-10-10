WIAA state girls golf preview: Waunakee, defending D2 champ Edgewood, Lakeside earn team berths

Division 1: Brookfield Central, last year’s state runner-up, has been ranked No. 1 from start to finish in this year’s state coaches’ poll. Junior Sarah Balding was last year’s state runner-up, finishing one stroke behind Baranczyk after entering the final day with a six-stroke lead over the defending champ. Seniors C.J. Romero, Kyley Wipper and Erin Rosencrantz all played at state last year. … Second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead is led by super freshman Jessica Guiser, and junior Lauren Peterson, seniors Kylie Lanza and Jada Chang and sophomore Audrey Kaiser all played on last year’s fourth-place team. … Wales Kettle Moraine, ranked third, finished third at state last year and returns top three players Jenna Anderson and Madeline Fiebig, both juniors, and senior Reagan Stuke, who tied for 10th last year. … Fourth-ranked Waunakee took second in the Tomah sectional to earn a return state trip after finishing fifth last year. The Warriors’ top players are seniors Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm, and coming on strong has been freshman No. 3 player Izzy Stricker, the daughter of Steve and Nicki Stricker. Freshman Jordan Shipshock has found herself on top of the Waunakee leader board this year, too. … Cedarburg, ranked fifth, is led by senior Elise Hoven, who finished third last year, two strokes out of first with a 151. … Eighth-ranked Tomah won its sectional behind the play of sophomores Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler. … Hortonville and Green Bay Notre Dame earned honorable mention in the state polls and did not qualify for state last year. Notre Dame sophomore Grace Durkin won her sectional, and New Richmond junior Lanie Veenendall won the Tomah sectional.