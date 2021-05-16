WIAA state girls golf preview: Middleton and Bay Port are expected to slug it out for the team championship

THE BASICS
What: The WIAA’s alternate spring state girls golf tournament.
When: Today (first tee times 1:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (first tee times 10 a.m.).
Where: Blackwolf Run, Meadow Valleys Course, 1111 W. Riverside Dr., Kohler.
Tickets: There is no admission charge, and attendance will not be limited. However, spectators must wear face masks while on the course grounds, and must observe other standard COVID-19 mitigation protocols such as social distancing.
On the Web: The WIAA’s official tournament program can be downloaded at no charge from here or at bit.ly/2QlIMRU. Results will be updated live at wiaawi.org/Sports/Fall/Girls-Golf/Tournament.
Format: Two days (36 holes). Team and individual standings will be kept. To calculate team standings, scores of the top four players (out of five) from each team will be added. Four teams and six individual qualifiers make up the field, for a total of 26 golfers (including 13 from area programs). They represent the 38 programs that elected to play in the alternate spring season after skipping the standard fall season in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The WIAA made possible an alternate spring season for fall sports on a one-time basis this school year. The state golf tournament is the final alternate spring event.
2019 recap: Middleton won the team title by 13 strokes over Brookfield Central and Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk won the individual with a two-day total of 149. Middleton’s Glenna Sanderson took ninth individually, and Janesville Craig’s Kallie Lux was 13th.
THE SCHEDULE
Today’s tee times
1:30 p.m.: Grace Miller, sr., Oshkosh North; Angelina Myhr, jr., Madison La Follette; 1:40 p.m.: Hailee Brunk, sr., Oshkosh North; Caylie Kotlowski, sr., Stoughton; Jolie Guyette, sr., De Pere; Hannah Dunk, so., Milton; 1:50 p.m.: Brittney Koeberl, sr., Bay Port; Esther Jung, jr., Janesville Craig; Amanda Beckman, so., Middleton; Taylor Peper, sr., Sheboygan North/South; 2 p.m.: Adalyn Johnston, fr., Bay Port; Morgan Knilans, sr., Craig; Vivian Cressman, fr., Middleton; Kaya Hendrikse, sr., Sheboygan; 2:10 p.m.: Abbey Beranek, jr., Bay Port; Lauren Dammen, jr., Craig; Milanne Dahmen, jr., Middleton; Hannah Miller, so., Sheboygan.; 2:20 p.m.: Avery Dudra, jr., Bay Port; Mya Nicholson, fr., Craig; Ellie Frisch, jr., Middleton; Zjeneexa Vang, sr., Sheboygan; 2:30 p.m.: Jo Baranczyk, sr., Bay Port; Kallie Lux, sr., Craig; Glenna Sanderson, sr., Middleton; Ava Wittstock, jr., Sheboygan.
Tuesday’s tee times
10 a.m.: No. 5 and No. 6 individuals (from Monday results). 10:10 a.m.: Top four individuals. 10:20 a.m.: Teams' No. 5 players. 10:30 a.m.: Teams' No. 4s; 10:40 a.m.: Teams' No. 3s; 10:50 a.m.: Teams' No. 2s; 11 a.m.: Teams' No. 1s.
THE LOWDOWN
Players to watch
Jo Baranczyk, sr., Bay Port: The North Dakota State recruit won state individual championships in 2018 (two-day score of 142) and 2019 (149) at University Ridge Golf Course, and has played impressively throughout the season, including a 2-under-par 70 in sectional play at Brown County Golf Course. She’ll aim to become only the second senior in state history to win an individual title, the second to win three consecutive titles in the largest (or only) division, and the fourth player to win three consecutive championships overall. Baranczyk finished fifth in her first state trip, in 2017.
Glenna Sanderson, sr., Middleton: The key player in Middleton’s 2019 run to the team championship, returning after sitting out the WIAA sectional and Big Eight Conference tournament to deal with chronic pain in both feet from bursitis and tendinitis. On the final day, she shot a team-best 77 at University Ridge to help Middleton win by 13 strokes, and her two-day total of 156, good for ninth place.
Caylie Kotlowski, sr., Stoughton: The UW-Green Bay recruit to scramble on the back nine to shoot 80 in the Middleton sectional and qualify for state as an individual, but is familiar with the pressure of tournaments such as WIAA state. She took fourth as a sophomore (152) and tied for 34th last year (175). Outside the WIAA season, she has posted top-20 finishes in the State Open and State Women’s Amateur.
Ellie Frisch, jr., Middleton: Middleton’s No. 2 player always seems to rise to the occasion on big events, and there’s none bigger than state. Frisch tied for 18th at 2019 state, recovering from a first-day 87 to close with a 79 for a 166 total. Frisch led the Cardinals in their sectional last week, shooting 4-over 75.
Avery Dudra, jr., Bay Port: Bay Port’s No. 2 player has benefited from the chance to play with — and challenge — her teammate, Baranczyk, for another season. She gave Baranczyk a fight in the Bay Port sectional, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish one stroke behind Baranczyk. Dudra tied for 28th at 2019 state (82-90-172).
Kallie Lux, sr., Janesville Craig: This year, Lux travels to state with her entire Cougars team, rather than as an individual. She finished 13th on her own in 2019, shooting 82-79-181. Last week, she shot 77 to lead the Cougars to second place in the Middleton sectional.
Hannah Dunk, so., Milton: Dunk earned medalist honors in the talent-packed Middleton sectional, shooting 3-over-par 74, and enters her first WIAA state tournament as a wild card to watch.
Ava Wittstock, jr., Sheboygan North/South: Rose to the No. 1 spot in the Golden Raiders’ lineup after helping her team take 11th in the 12-team field in 2019. She played to a tie for 51st individually in in 2019 (185) and shot 81 in the Bay Port sectional.
Team capsules
Middleton: Coach Becky Halverson’s Cardinals won the 2019 team title and took second in 2018 and eighth in 2017, with Glenna Sanderson — the team’s only current senior — in the lineup each time. Middleton has gone head-to-head with Bay Port multiple times during the regular season, winning most (but not all) of the meetings. Junior Ellie Frisch is always a threat at No. 2, and junior Milanne Dahmen, freshman Vivian Cressman and sophomore Amanda Beckman all are capable of breakthrough rounds. The Cardinals shot 320 in sectional play on their home course to win by 24 strokes, with Frisch carding a 75, Sanderson and Beckman shooting 81 and Cressman shooting 83. Middleton is making its 21st state trip and ninth in a row. The Cardinals also won titles in 2009 and 2015 and have a total of six runner-up finishes.
Bay Port: The Pirates, coached by Jeff Johnsen, sizzled to a team score of 313 in their sectional at Brown County Golf Course, with senior Jo Baranczyk shooting 2-under 70 and junior Avery Dudra shooting 1-under 71. Freshman Adalyn Johnson shot 83 and senior Brittany Koeberl shot 89. Baranczyk is the tournament’s marquee player, and if Dudra and the other Pirates can rise to the occasion, Middleton is likely to have its hands full on the back nine Tuesday.
Janesville Craig: Coach Alex Schaar’s Cougars have punched a ticket to state for the first time, finishing 24 strokes behind Middleton in sectional play but beating third-place Milton by 16 strokes. Senior Kallie Lux is an experienced competitor in the No. 1 spot, and No. 2 Mya Nicholson is a hotshot freshman who shot 81 in the sectional. Junior Lauren Dammen shot 89 and senior Morgan Knilans 97 in the sectional.
Sheboygan North/South: The Golden Raiders return their entire lineup from the team that finished 11th of 12 teams in 2019. The co-op program has seven prior state trips, topped by a fifth-place finish in 2002, though North on its own finished second in 1981. Senior Taylor Peper and sophomore Hannah Miller shot 80s in the Bay Port sectional, No. 1 player Ava Wittstock, a junior, shot 81 and junior Zjeneexa Vang shot 91. Vang shot 174 to tie for 32nd at state in 2019; Peper tied for 47th (183) and Wittstock tied for 51st (185).
— Art Kabelowsky