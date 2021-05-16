WIAA state girls golf preview: Middleton and Bay Port are expected to slug it out for the team championship

Hannah Dunk, so., Milton: Dunk earned medalist honors in the talent-packed Middleton sectional, shooting 3-over-par 74, and enters her first WIAA state tournament as a wild card to watch.

Ava Wittstock, jr., Sheboygan North/South: Rose to the No. 1 spot in the Golden Raiders’ lineup after helping her team take 11th in the 12-team field in 2019. She played to a tie for 51st individually in in 2019 (185) and shot 81 in the Bay Port sectional.

Team capsules

Middleton: Coach Becky Halverson’s Cardinals won the 2019 team title and took second in 2018 and eighth in 2017, with Glenna Sanderson — the team’s only current senior — in the lineup each time. Middleton has gone head-to-head with Bay Port multiple times during the regular season, winning most (but not all) of the meetings. Junior Ellie Frisch is always a threat at No. 2, and junior Milanne Dahmen, freshman Vivian Cressman and sophomore Amanda Beckman all are capable of breakthrough rounds. The Cardinals shot 320 in sectional play on their home course to win by 24 strokes, with Frisch carding a 75, Sanderson and Beckman shooting 81 and Cressman shooting 83. Middleton is making its 21st state trip and ninth in a row. The Cardinals also won titles in 2009 and 2015 and have a total of six runner-up finishes.