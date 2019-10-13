Make no mistake, Madison Edgewood is the current reigning empire in WIAA girls golf.
The Crusaders are the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions, and have won a record 14 state championships since 2001. Edgewood even holds the all-divisions 36-hole tournament team record of 617, recorded in 2008.
The experienced Crusaders are heavily favoried to claim a 15th state crown in this year’s state tournament, set for Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course. If they do, they will match Madison West’s record total of 15 boys state golf titles.
You would think with their level of dominance, the Crusaders would have posh facilities and veteran coach Peggy Gierhart would have a large and deep lineup from year to year.
But it’s not like that at Edgewood. The program is built on outreach, friendly rivalries and making the most of limited numbers.
“We’re a small community,” said Gierhart, who has been the coach for all but two of Edgewood’s state titles. “We don’t get a lot of kids. Some are really good golfers, obviously, but others come out just for fun or they want to develop their games. It’s not just about golf.
“The biggest team I’ve had was about 13, and this year we’re working with nine, which I consider good. We have kids who want to be here.”
They’re the kind of players who get along with their rivals — like they did on Oct. 8 when, after winning the Division 2 sectional in Prairie du Chien, they joined other teams for a fun post-round dinner at Culver’s in Dodgeville.
Gierhart and Edgewood also organize the annual Crusade for a Cure tournament, a fundraiser that this year raised $23,000 to benefit the work of the UW-Carbone Cancer Center.
In short, this a program with perspective.
“We set our expectations early and it’s not always ‘state, state, state’,” said Gierhart. “We talk about things like our first pars or first birdies. Things like that.
“They don’t need the added pressure (of Edgewood’s history). They feel it, but we try to minimize it. If we (as coaches) spent all our time worrying them about state, they wouldn’t be able to take their clubheads back (to tee off).”
Senior Grace Welch is a four-year letterwinner, as is Anaka Leske. Welch has been Edgewood’s top golfer since her freshman year. She tied for third at state last year with a 158, took fifth as a sophomore with a 166, and finished third as a freshman with a 164. In her first three years, Edgewood’s team has won three championships and had one runner-up finish.
“Grace really knows what it is like,” Gierhart said. “She has been a mature player and leader since her first day.”
Welch was this year’s individual sectional medalist and led the Crusaders to the Badger South Conference title. She is a UW-Green Bay recruit.
This year, she will enjoy this final go-around at University Ridge with teammates Leske, Caitlyn Hegenbarth, Grace Jaeger and Allyssa Thao, trying to lead Edgewood to another title.
“When I got here (to Edgewood), I knew about the history,” said Welch, “but I wanted to create my own experience and also help the team carry on its success. It’s amazing how fast it’s all gone by.
“I’m going to go out there and try to have a great experience (and) see what’s in store for me.”