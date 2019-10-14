This was not so much a golf tournament as it was a battle of wills.
It was ice cold — literally — at 9 a.m. Monday, when the opening tee time arrived for the WIAA state girls golf tournament. There was enough frost still on the ground at University Ridge Golf Course that the start was delayed twice, first for an hour and then for an additional 30 minutes.
And when the 117 players — more like the 117 shivering bundles of nerves — finally were turned loose, their scores rose faster than the temperature.
It took a tournament veteran such as Madison Edgewood coach Peggy Gierhart to figure out a solution: Just shut out the world and play golf.
And that’s what worked, as a steady back nine helped Edgewood turn a one-stroke deficit midway through into a 29-stroke lead over second-place Prescott heading into today’s final round of the Division 2 tournament.
“To play on this course, you have to be prepared. … (and) we put so many thoughts in their heads that they would just think, think, think, think. Too much information,” said Gierhart, whose Crusaders have won 14 state championships since 2001, including last year.
“At some point, we just have to play our game of golf. So on the back nine, I told them, just go out there are play and don’t think about anything else.”
Eventually, the Crusaders did just that. Grace Welch, Edgewood’s senior leader, bounced back from a run of four bogeys over her first five holes to deliver birdies on Nos. 7 and 8. That — along with additional birdies on Nos. 10, 13 and 16 — helped Welch finish at 4-over-par 76, good for a five-stroke lead over Prescott freshman Ava Salay in the individual competition.
“If you’re not used to playing in the cold, and these long rounds, you need to be prepared and keep a positive mindset,” the UW-Green Bay recruit said. “If you’re too caught up with who’s winning rather than the shot at your feet, you’ll get into trouble.”
The Crusaders also got an 87 from junior Caitlyn Hegenbarth — despite a 10 on the perilous par-4 Hole No. 4 and a pair of double bogeys on the back nine — along with an 91 from senior Anaka Leske, a 93 from junior Grace Jaeger and a 98 from sophomore Alyssa Thao.
Another area highlight came from Cambridge senior Mary Hommen, who sank a hole-in-one on the 83-yard, par-3 No. 8 on her way to a round of 103.
Division 1
As expected, the battle for the state championship is going to go down to today’s final hole. And, as expected, Middleton figures prominently in the mix.
The Cardinals closed the first day with a four-player score of 330, good for a one-stroke lead over Hartland Arrowhead, a three-shot lead over defending champion Wales Kettle Moraine and a seven-stroke lead over Brookfield Central.
“The girls definitely had some struggles out there, but they came through one shot at a time,” said Middleton coach Becky Halverson, whose team finished second last year.
Cardinals senior Kate Meier, the reigning All-Area Player of the Year, played the back nine — her first nine holes — at 5-over-par 41, and wasn’t even Middleton’s leader at that point.
But she knocked in birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 on her second nine, and then finished with a pinpoint approach shot and eight-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 to complete a 35 on the front nine for a 4-over 76. That was good for a tie for fourth place.
“(The two birdies were) a big victory for me, personally, because I had a triple bogey on the back nine, but having those birdies kept me pushing on my round,” Meier said. “Having a birdie on No. 9 was big, too.”
Middleton also got back-to-back birdies and four in total from junior Glenna Sanderson, who birdied Nos. 13, 14, 17 and 8 for a 79. Sophomore Ellie Frisch shot 87 and senior Makenzie Hodson 88.
Brookfield Central sophomore Sarah Balding finished at even-par 72 for a three-stroke lead over Cedarburg junior Elise Hoven and Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Meredith Boos.
Stoughton senior Myranda Kotlowski shot 76 and is part of the fourth-place tie, four strokes out of the lead. It was quite a change from last year, when she scored a triple-bogey on the 17th hole at sectionals to miss state by four strokes as an individual and two strokes as a team.
“I got a double on my first hole today, but after that I was OK with it (her round),” Kotlowski said. “There were just a couple of missed shots that resulted in bogeys. On No. 5, I hit it within six feet and made the putt for my birdie.”
Waunakee shot 357 and is in sixth among the 12 teams, 27 strokes out of the lead. Elena Maier led the Warriors with an 85 and Aly Kinzel shot 87.
Individually, Janesville Craig junior Kallie Lux shot 82 and junior Caylie Kotlowski of Stoughton shot 89.