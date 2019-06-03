THE BASICS
What: The 94th annual WIAA state boys golf tournament.
When: Monday and Tuesday.
Where: University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Road PD, Madison.
Tickets/parking: Admission is free. Free parking is available at the course.
Live stream: Action on the ninth and 18th holes will be streamed live on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network: www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wi. There will be no subscription fee, thanks to a sponsorship by the American Family Insurance Championship.
On the Web: Results will be updated frequently throughout the tournament at www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Golf/Tournament. Preview information, tee times, rosters and tournament history also is available at that website.
Format: Two days, 36 holes, stroke play; the scores from the four (out of five) best players from each team on each day are counted. The Division 1 field includes 16 teams and 24 additional individual qualifiers; Divisions 2 and 3 have eight teams and 12 additional qualifiers each.
The schedule
Monday: Division 1, 7 a.m.; Divisions 2 and 3, noon.
Tuesday: Divisions 2 and 3, 7 a.m.; Division 1, noon.
Last year
Division 1: Milwaukee Marquette shot 598 to beat 2017 champion Hartland Arrowhead by eight strokes; Arrowhead’s Piercen Hunt shot 2-under 142 and won a playoff with Wauwatosa West/East’s Adam Garski to repeat as individual champ.
Division 2: Madison Edgewood won a second consecutive title, shooting 605 to finish 39 strokes ahead of Edgerton. Lakeside Lutheran junior Lukas Heckmann shot 147 to win the individual title.
Division 3: Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs won a fourth straight title, shooting 642 to beat Madison Abundant Life/Country Day by 50 strokes; Spring Valley senior Tyler Leach shot 150 for the individual title.
Area qualifiers
Division 1: Teams — Middleton. Individuals — Kasen Fager, sr., Mount Horeb; Austin Gaby, sr., Verona; A.J. Gray, sr., Milton; Mickey Keating, jr., Sun Prairie; Kadin Kleman, jr., Janesville Parker; Zak Kulka, sr., Beaver Dam.
Division 2: Teams — Edgerton, Madison Edgewood (two-time defending champion). Individuals — Lukas Heckmann, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Austin Lietha, jr., Columbus.
Division 3: Teams — Madison Abundant Life/Country Day. Individuals — Matt Hach, New Glarus; Simon Mitchell, Mineral Point.
THE LOWDOWN
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1
Milwaukee Marquette is a heavy favorite to defend its team championship. In their sectional on a wet Brown Deer Park course, the state top-ranked Hilltoppers shot 139 on the front nine (that’s better than 35 strokes per player) and finished with a team total of 2-over-par 290. Marquette has the depth to recover easily if one player has a tough day, and is tournament-tested after surviving last year’s test against Hartland Arrowhead. … Arrowhead is ranked No. 2, and shot 308 to win the Hartford sectional at Washington County Golf Course. The Warhawks aren’t quite as deep as Marquette, though they have the state’s best individual player in defending state champ Piercen Hunt (who shot 2-under 70 in the sectional). … Third-ranked Kaukauna is a legitimate challenger after shooting a 302 to win its sectional at Thornberry Creek in Oneida. The Galloping Ghosts’ top four players shot 74, 75, 76 and 77. … Fourth-ranked Middleton also has shown remarkable depth all year, as the Cardinals won their sectional at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids with a 306, as the Cardinals’ top four players shot between 75 and 79. … Wauwatosa East/West, ranked eighth by state coaches, shot 305 at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls to edge fifth-ranked Menomonee Falls by three strokes. … Mequon Homestead, ranked sixth, won its sectional at the tough Whistling Straits Irish Course in Sheboygan with a 322, finishing eight strokes ahead of seventh-ranked Wales Kettle Moraine. … Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial, both honorable-mention picks in the rankings, will represent the Big Rivers Conference after a one-two finish in the New Richmond sectional. … Unranked Bay Port and Holmen advanced after taking second in their sectionals.
Division 2
Two-time defending champion Madison Edgewood, ranked No. 1 all season, shot 312 to score a 13-stroke victory over last year’s runner-up, third-ranked Edgerton. All five Edgewood players shot 82 or better in the Prairie du Chien sectional. It’s the 15th state trip since 2001 for Edgewood, and the run includes four titles and seven runner-up finishes. Edgewood has finished first or second every year since 2008. … Edgerton finished second at Prairie du Chien even though top two players, Joe Forsting and Kyle Wille, delivered 3-over-par 75s. … Second-ranked Kewaskum shot 326 to win the Racine sectional at Meadowbrook Country Club, led by Jacob Schlosser’s 77 and Brad Buechel’s 78. … Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, ranked 10th, advanced by winning runner-up honors at Racine. … Minocqua Lakeland, ranked seventh, shot a sizzling 303 to edge fifth-ranked Rice Lake by one stroke in a sectional at Hayward Golf Course. Lakeland’s top four players shot between 74 and 78; two Rice Lake players turned in 73s. … Marinette, ranked 11th, shot 313 to win its sectional at Indianhead in Mosinee, followed by honorable-mention pick Winneconne.
Division 3
There will be a new champion, as second-ranked Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, the four-time defending champion, failed to qualify after taking third in its sectional at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake. That carves a path for last year’s runner-up and this year’s top-ranked team, Madison Abundant Life. The Challengers shot 316 to win their sectional at The Oaks in Cottage Grove by 12 strokes, led by Boomer Zierath’s even-par 71 and Jack Rollins’ 74. … Ninth-ranked Osseo-Fairchild shot 328 for second at The Oaks. … Fifth-ranked Manitowoc Roncalli won the Markesan sectional at Lawsonia, shooting 331 to top seventh-ranked Sheboygan Lutheran by eight strokes. … Eighth-ranked Luck/Frederic (338) and unranked Spring Valley (339) qualified out of the Cumberland sectional. … Unranked Stevens Point Pacelli (342) and Coleman (380) qualified from the Crivitz sectional.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Division 1
Hartland Arrowhead junior Piercen Hunt, already a two-time individual champion, is battle-tested and heavily favored to win a third title. One of those players with a tough mental make-up, a team-first attitude a will to win and a complete set of golf skills, Hunt already has verbally committed to the University of Illinois. Hunt shot 70 in the Hartford sectional, beating Beaver Dam senior Zak Kulka by two shots. … However, it won’t be a cakewalk for Hunt, as nine of the top 10 players from last year’s standings return this year. The only graduate in the bunch is Wauwatosa East/West’s Adam Garski, who lost to Hunt in a two-hole playoff for the title last year. … Leading the list of returnees are Kaukauna senior Brock Hlinak and Eau Claire Memorial senior Zach Bernhardt, who tied for third at 145 last season. Hlinak shot a second-day 69 last year, the top D1 round of the day. Other notable returnees are Merrill junior Russell Dettmering (146), Milwaukee Marquette senior Jack Blair (147) and junior Jack Lutze (148), Lake Geneva Badger senior Blake Wisdom (148), Bay Port junior Preston Cedergren (149) and Arrowhead senior Matthew Raab (149). Hunt, Hlinak, Dettmering, Blair, Lutze and Cedergren each had one round below par last year. Marquette took the top three spots in its sectional at Brown Deer Park, with Lutze shooting 70, Blair 72, senior Drew Sagrillo 72 and freshman Hayden LeMonds 76.… Franklin got 73s from sophomore John Mirsberger and senior Nolan Ruffing at Brown Deer. … Mount Horeb senior Kasen Fager, steady all year, won the Wisconsin Rapids sectional with a 72, two strokes ahead of Verona senior Austin Gaby. Middleton got a 75 from junior Kip Sullivan, 76s from juniors Tommy Kriewaldt and Carson Frisch and a 79 from sophomore Jacob Beckman. … Wisdom shot 71, Mukwonago senior Mason Schulz 72 and Sun Prairie junior Mickey Keating and Janesville Parker junior Kadin Kleman 73s in the Mukwonago sectional … Kettle Moraine sophomore Ben Pausha shot 72 and Sheboygan North senior Austin Thyes shot 73 at Whistling Straits. … New Richmond sophomore Owen Covey shot 71 and Dettmering had a 72 in the New Richmond sectional. … Menomonee Falls junior Marty Swab and Union Grove senior Connor Brown shot 1-over 72s at Wanaki in sectional play. … Cedergren, Kaukauna senior Tyler Cleaves and Appleton East junior Ben Gilkay each shot 74 in their sectional.
Division 2
Then-junior Lukas Heckmann, a University of New Orleans recruit, tore up University Ridge on opening day last year, shooting 4-under 68, but had to grind out a 79 on the second day to take a three-stroke victory over Madison Edgewood’s Drew Arndt. Arndt, Matthew Phelan and Rory Gierhart all have graduated from Edgewood after top-five finishes last year, but senior James Gilmore returns after tying for third (152) and finishing second in the Prairie du Chien sectional, shooting 75 to finish one stroke behind Heckmann. In the sectional, Edgewood also got a 76 from junior Karl Gilmore. … Lakeland’s No. 1 player is junior Kyle Bengston, who tied for third last year at 151 and shot 74 in the Hayward sectional to tie freshman teammate Kaeden Nomm. … Rice Lake junior Simon Cuskey and senior Blake Zadra shot 73s for medalist honors at Hayward. Cuskey finished eighth at state last year (155). … Edgerton was led in the sectional by seniors Joe Forsting and Kyle Wille, who each shot 75. Last year, Forsting tied for 13th (160) and Wille tied for 18th (162). … Winneconne senior Bryce Peters shot 74 to win the Mosinee sectional, one shot ahead of Marinette sophomore Ty Kretz. … Kewaskum senior Jacob Schlosser, 11th at state last year (158), shot 77 in the Racine sectional. Shorewood senior Aaron Eimers won Racine medalist honors with a 76.
Division 3
Only four of last year’s top 10 individuals return this year, with individual champion Tyler Leach of Spring Valley among those not back. Last year’s runner-up, Doyle Kelly of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (151), is back, along with third-place finisher Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan Lutheran (154). …. Kelly won the sectional at Lawsonia with a 74, one stroke ahead of Wilcox. … The top area returnee is New Glarus senior Matt Hach, who tied for sixth last year (156) and shot 75 in the sectional at The Oaks. … Team favorite Madison Abundant Life/Country Day hopes for a big final weekend from seniors Boomer Zierath and Jack Rollins. Last year, Rollins took 13th (161) and Zierath 14th (163) at state, and last week, Zierath shot 71 to win the sectional at The Oaks and Rollins shot 74 for third. … Mineral Point junior Simon Mitchell shot 72 in that sectional for runner-up individual honors. … Stevens Point Pacelli senior Trevor Frane shot 72 in the Crivitz sectional for a five-stroke victory over Coleman senior Kasey Kasper. Kasper took 16th at state last year (164). … In the Cumberland sectional, individual qualifiers led the way: Senior Isaac Larrabee of Eleva-Strum and junior Brice Klabunde of Cameron each shot 75, finishing two strokes ahead of Luck/Frederic junior Logan Lillehaug, who tied for sixth at state last year (156).