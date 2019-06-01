Lukas Heckmann had a couple of schools interested in him as a golfer, but nothing he liked much.
So instead of waiting for coaches to come knocking on his door or calling his cellphone, Heckmann started seeking out coaches.
He found the one he was looking for in New Orleans.
"I'm a big Saints fan, and I'd been down there like once or twice before, and really loved the city," Heckmann said. "I thought I should check out a few schools in New Orleans and saw this one and thought it looked pretty nice."
Heckmann's roundabout search for a golf school will take him to the University of New Orleans in the fall. But before he heads for the Big Easy, he will tee it up next week at University Ridge as the reigning Division 2 individual champion at the WIAA state golf championships.
The graduated Lakeside Lutheran senior will step up to the tee Monday as the tournament's defending champion D2 champion. A self-described risk-taker on the course, Heckmann plays the game with a Phil Mickelson mentality, often trying shots that defy the odds.
More often than not, Heckmann succeeds.
"He's gotten better at knowing what's a good risk and what's a bad risk," said his coach, Andrew Willems. "He's pretty confident that he can hit a lot of shots and execute them."
"Flamboyant" was one way that Willems described Heckmann's game. Heckmann didn't go that far, but he did admit he makes things interesting on occasion.
"Sometimes it gives me an advantage and sometimes it just kills, me," he said. "I feel like if you want to shoot low scores, you have to take risks, unless you're Tiger Woods and shoot 67 all the time."
That risky approach may have also helped land him at the University of New Orleans, a lower-level NCAA Division I program that's still in rebuilding mode after Hurricane Katrina devastated the school and region in 2005.
Not enamoured with the schools that previously contacted him - Heckmann preferred a warm-weather school - he sought out schools in New Orleans and came upon UNO.
"I reached out to the coach (Jeff Lorio) and we clicked right away," said Heckmann, who graduated fourth in his class and plans to study engineering. "We had a couple of phone calls and here we are right now. It's a huge blessing to play golf in a city I love and has warmth year round."
New Orleans' jazz culture was another aspect of the city that appealed to Heckmann, a piano player who Willems said, "can hear a song, play it a few times, then sound like he's played it for years."
Heckmann is trying to expand his musical resume already. He's trying to perfect the harmonica and would also like to give the saxophone a shot.
"Anywhere you walk you'll hear music down there," he said. "That's a big draw for that city, and I didn't need a whole lot of convincing to go there."
But before getting down to New Orleans, Heckmann hopes to make sweet music at University Ridge once more. With one state title under his belt, he said the pressure is off him a bit next week. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't like to stand atop the podium once again.
"I'd like to win, but knowing that I already accomplished my goal that I set my freshman year takes the weight off," he said. "I can go out there and definitely have some fun."