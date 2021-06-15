WIAA state boys golf: Ethan Arndt, Edgewood win Division 2; Middleton's Jacob Beckman wins Division 1

WISCONSIN DELLS — This sequel was unusual in a few ways. It took two years to make, not the usual one. This time, new actors filled all the key roles but one.
And that single veteran — who played a supporting role in past productions — has blossomed into an award-winning leading man.
The new star on the scene was Madison Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt, who entered the WIAA Division 2 state boys golf tournament as the team's No. 3 player but emerged Tuesday afternoon as a double state champion.
His rock-steady performance at Trappers Turn Golf Club on Tuesday gave him an even-par 72, a two-day score of 147 and a three-stroke victory in the individual race.
“I didn’t have the best start (double bogey on the first hole), but I take the blame for that because I took the wrong shot,” Arndt said. “But I got a birdie on No. 8 and that fueled me. Then I had no bogeys on the back nine, which was awesome, and one tap-in for birdie.”
What’s more, Arndt helped Edgewood run away with its fourth consecutive championship, scoring a four-player total of 637 to beat runner-up Minocqua Lakeland by 17 strokes.
The Madison area claimed two of the three individual state titles, with southwest Wisconsin sweeping all three crowns. Middleton senior Jacob Beckman, who shot 4-under-par 68 at Wild Rock Golf Club on Monday, made four birdies during an eight-hole stretch to shoot 72 for a 140 and a one-stroke win over Hudson’s Bennett Swavely.
In Division 3, Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch shot 1-under 71 to finish at 147, winning the individual crown by seven strokes over Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald and Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley.
Arndt was the only current Edgewood member with state tournament experience; three of the other players weren’t even in high school when Edgewood won its third consecutive team title in 2019. There was no 2020 boys golf season due to COVID-19.
“After we missed last year, all I kept reminding myself (Tuesday) was that I had to make the best of it,” Arndt said. “(Tuesday) was my last day of high school golf and I wanted us to go out on top again.
“I reminded myself that in golf, you can only worry about yourself. From there, you’ve got to trust your team,” Arndt said.
Edgewood sophomore Al Deang flirted with the lead midway through the round, took a 7 on one back-nine hole but bounced back to finish at 74 for a 152 total and a tie for third place. Sophomore Alex Weiss shot 84 to finish at 166, freshman Michael Yesbeck came in a 172 and the Crusaders’ other senior, Elliot Caulum, shot 177.
Edgerton’s Brady Callmer shot 81 after a 76 on Monday to finish at 157, alone in eighth place in Division 2. His Crimson Tide team totaled 689 to finish sixth in the eight-team field.
Beckman flips switch
Beckman, a University of Wisconsin recruit, could have spent all night Monday overthinking himself into a frenzy after his first-round 68. Instead, he watched a few motivational videos — and a favorite movie.
“I went to Netflix and put on ‘Scarface,’” Beckman said. “I figured it was time to say hello to my little friend.”
His start on Tuesday was shaky, including a bogey 6 on No. 1 and a double bogey on No. 5 that knocked him out of first place.
But Beckman quickly reset his frame of mind — “I flipped the light switch,” he said — and regained his groove, recording four consecutive birdies and four pars from No. 6 through No. 13 to turn what had been a one-stroke deficit against Swavely into a three-stroke lead.
Still, it took a short putt on No. 18 for Beckman to lock in his one-stroke victory, earning him a spot in the pantheon as Middleton’s fifth individual state golf champion.
“To turn things around the way he did after a double on 5? That’s not coached,” Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said. “That’s a kid who has worked extremely hard to be successful."
“He had a huge amount of pressure on him,” Cabalka said. “He’s our No. 1, he’s going to Wisconsin, all eyes are on him. And he handled it.”
Waunakee junior Max Brud had an impressive round of 2-under 70 that included a pair of eagles. He hit a 4-iron from 215 yards within eight feet on the par-5 first hole, holed out from 98 yards on the 12th hole and birdied No. 18.
The 70 gave him a two-day total of 148 and a tie for fifth place — and vindication for the state-ranked Warriors missing out on a team state berth by one stroke in the sectional.
Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said Brud was on the junior varsity reserve squad in 2019. “And now he’s fifth in the state,” she said.
Verona’s Andrew Aune finished 25th after an 80. In the 16-team D1 team race, Madison Memorial finished 12th, Milton 13th and Beloit Memorial 15th.