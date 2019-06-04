Joe Forsting lived a dream on Monday afternoon.
He was the first to admit that his round wasn’t perfect, but he certainly wasn’t complaining after a 5-under-par 67 — which included two eagles — and was the best of the opening day of the WIAA state boys golf tournament.
“I was able to hit a lot of shots straight, and on this course, that helps a lot,” said Forsting, who holds a four-shot lead over the second-place players on the Division 2 leader board.
“Other than that, the putter felt good — I like fast greens a lot.”
On his second hole of the day, No. 11, Forsting hit a long drive and was able to hit a 4-iron in from about 235 yards. “It was one of my best shots of the day,” he said. “I hit it within six feet and I was able to make eagle.”
He birdied the next hole, along with Nos. 15 and 17, to drop to 5-under after eight holes. He recorded four bogeys over the last 10 holes, but birded Nos. 4 and 9 and surprised even himself with another eagle on No. 6.
“I wasn’t even planning on going for it in two, but I hit a pretty good drive and I had about 270 (yards left) into the wind. And I hit my 3-wood and put it to within 15 feet,” Forsting said.
Forsting wasn’t pleased that he bogeyed all three of the par-3 holes on his second nine, but “I was able to turn it around with a couple of birdies,” he said.
If Forsting can hold onto his four-shot lead over Minocqua Lakeland’s Kyle Bengston and Marinette’s Ty Kretz, he’ll become Edgerton’s fourth individual state champion — and that list includes friend of the program Steve Stricker.
“He checks in with us from time to time,” Forsting said. “He’s a great guy.”
The Division 2 team race is shaping up to be a two-team battle, as defending champion Madison Edgewood finished strong to take a one-shot lead over Minocqua Lakeland with a team total of 17-over-par 305. Edgerton, last year’s runner-up, is third at 314.
Senior James Gilmore shot 2-under 34 on his second nine to finish at fifth-place 73, matching the score of his brother, junior Karl Gilmore, who had four birdies , three bogeys and one double bogey — on his first hole, No. 10.
“Not a nice way to start the day,” Karl Gilmore said. “But I kept making pars and threw a couple birdies in there, and it turned out to be an OK day.”
The brothers are the only players returning to Edgewood’s lineup this year. With that in mind, coach Joe Ring was pleased with the overall performance of the Crusaders, and excited to see what the final round might bring.
“We’re right where we want to be,” the coach said, adding that though some of the players might have thought they could have had better rounds, “I’d rather have the guys feel like they left a few shots out there.”
Columbus’ Austin Lietha shot 77 and is tied for ninth, along with Edgewood’s Brody Andes. Last year’s individual champ, Lukas Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran, shot 78 and is tied for 14th.
Last year’s Division 3 runner-up, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, shot 335 and stands five strokes behind leader Manitowoc Roncalli. Jack Rollins led the Crusaders with a 4-over 76, six strokes behind individual leader Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan Lutheran, who shot 70. Abundant Life’s Boomer Zierath shot 80, and individual qualifier Matt Hach of New Glarus shot 78.