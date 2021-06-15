WIAA state boys golf Day 2

WISCONSIN DELLS — This sequel was unusual in a few ways. It took two years to make, not the usual one. This time, new actors filled all the key roles but one.

And that single veteran — who played a supporting role in past productions — has blossomed into an award-winning leading man.

The new star on the scene was Madison Edgewood senior Ethan Arndt, who entered the WIAA Division 2 state boys golf tournament as the Crusaders’ No. 3 player — but emerged Tuesday afternoon as a double state champion.

His rock-steady performance at Trappers Turn Golf Club on Tuesday gave him an even-par 72, a two-day score of 147 and a three-stroke victory in the individual race.

“I didn’t have the best start (taking a double bogey on the first hole), but I take the blame for that because I took the wrong shot,” Arndt said. “but I got a birdie on No. 8 and that fueled me,” Arndt said. “Then I had no bogeys on the back nine, which was awesome, and one tap-in for birdie.”

What’s more, Arndt’s effort helped the Edgewood boys run away with their fourth consecutive team championship, scoring a four-player team total of 637 to beat runner-up Minocqua Lakeland by 17 strokes.