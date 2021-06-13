WIAA state boys golf capsules: Middleton, Madison Edgewood expected to compete for titles

THE BASICS
What: The 95th annual WIAA state boys golf tournament.
When: Monday and Tuesday.
Where: Division 1 at Wild Rock Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells; Division 2 at Trappers Turn Golf Club, Wisconsin Dells.
Attendance: Fans are welcome to attend at either location, with parking on a space-available basis.
On the Web: Tournament information, including qualifiers, tournament history and live results can be found at wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Boys-Golf/Tournament.
Format: The Division 1 field includes 16 teams and 24 additional individual qualifiers. The Division 2 and 3 fields include eight teams and 12 individual qualifiers each.
Defending champions: There was no boys golf tournament last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, at University Ridge Golf Course, Milwaukee Marquette earned a repeat Division 1 title with Middleton as runner-up, and Merrill’s Russel Dettmering won individual honors. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood won a third consecutive Division 2 title, and Edgerton’s Joe Forsting was individual champ. In Division 3, Manitowoc Roncalli won team honors, with the Madison Abundant Life co-op second and Drake Wilcox of Sheboygan Lutheran as individual medalist.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1
Hartland Arrowhead: The Warhawks, ranked No. 1 by state coaches, made it to state for the 31st time and the sixth consecutive year, shooting 22-over 306 to win the Plymouth sectional. The Warhawks’ top four players shot 78 or better in the sectional.
Wales Kettle Moraine: Coach John Sams’ Lasers, ranked No. 2, finished second to Mequon Homestead by one stroke in Homestead’s sectional, shooting 307 as seniors Jackson Cain, Jackson Vinopal and sophomore Alex Koenig each shot 4-over 76. Kettle Moraine took eighth in 2019.
Middleton: Coach Tom Cabalka’s Cardinals are ranked No. 3 and shot 9-over 297 to win the Madison Memorial regional at Blackhawk Country Club. The Cardinals finished second to Marquette in the 2019 state meet and are at state for the sixth time in the last seven years and 22nd time since 1990.
Milwaukee Marquette: Tied for fourth in the state rankings, Marquette is the meet’s two-time defending champion, though only Hayden LeMonds return from the 2019 championship team. The Hilltoppers shot a team total of 6-over 294 in the Racine Case sectional.
Mequon Homestead: Coach Steve O’Brien’s Highlanders are tied for fourth in the state rankings and earned their berth by winning their own sectional as junior Joe Fricker shot 1-under-par 72 at North Shore Country Club. Homestead was 10th at state in 2019.
Eau Claire Memorial: The Old Abes, coached by Fred Hancock, shot 300 in the Wausau East sectional as Will Schlitz shot 3-over-73 and Ben Christensen shot 2-over 74. Memorial was 13th at state in 2019.
Beloit Memorial: Coach Tod Clarey’s Purple Knights won the Janesville Parker sectional with a 312 score. It’s Beloit’s 29th state trip but first since 2013.
Madison Memorial: Qualifying for state for the first time, coach Matthew Hartmann’s Spartans finished second in their own sectional, earning a state berth by one stroke over Waunakee. It’s the Spartans’ 18th state trip, with the last being a run of three straight visits from 2015 to 2017.
Milton: Coach Kirk Wieland’s Red Hawks qualified for state for the first time since 1987, thanks in part to Mukwonago informing the WIAA of a mistake in the team scoring at the sectional. Eventually, a playoff for the state berth was held, and Milton won.
Division 2
Madison Edgewood: Coach Joe Ring’s Crusaders replaced four of their top five players from the team that won a third straight state title in 2019. Only Ethan Arndt returns. Edgewood still retained its No. 1 state ranking throughout the year and swept four of the top five places in the 12-team Prairie du Chien sectional. Edgewood has made it to eight consecutive state tournaments and 16 tourneys since 2001.
Marinette: Coach Pete Kretz’s Marines are ranked No. 2. Marinette was sixth in the eight-team D2 field in 2019 and is led by Ty and Trey Kretz and junior Kelten Hermanson.
Minocqua Lakeland: Coach Scott Howard’s Thunderbirds are ranked fourth and finished second in the 2019 state tournament, finishing just three strokes behind Edgewood. Lakeland won the Black River Falls sectional with a 323 score, led by junior Kaeden Nomm’s 76.
Appleton Xavier: The Hawks are ranked No. 5 and finished six strokes behind Marinette in the Wautoma sectional, led by junior Matt Draheim’s 74. Matt is one of three Draheims in Xavier’s five-player lineup.
Edgerton: The Crimson Tide finished second in the Prairie du Chien sectional to earn their third consecutive state appearance. Only Clayton Jenny (37th in 2019) and Braden Hurst (39th in 2019) return from the 2019 lineup.
Division 3
Kohler: The Blue Bombers earned the No. 1 state ranking and stormed to victory in the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs sectional with a 340 score.
Racine Lutheran: Coach Joe Woodward’s Crusaders, ranked fourth in the state, shot 342 to finish two strokes behind Kohler in the Spring sectional, led by Brady Wilks’ 76.
Mineral Point: The sixth-ranked Pointers, coached by Cory Sokol, got a 77 from sophomore Carson Kroll and a 79 from junior Ollie Mitchell to win their own sectional with a 327, seven strokes ahead of Fennimore.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Division 1
Michael Addie, jr., Sussex Hamilton: Addie shot 4-under-par 68 at North Shore Country Club to win the Mequon Homestead sectional.
Nick Amtmann, sr., Hartland Arrowhead: Took second in the Plymouth sectional with a 74. Tied for 39th in the 2019 state meet with a two-day total of 159.
Jacob Beckman, sr., Middleton: The Cardinals’ No. 1 player shot 75 in the Memorial sectional and has been his team’s most consistent player throughout the season.
Carter Cygan, sr., Wausau East: Shot even-par 72 at Greenwood Hills in Wausau to earn medalist honors in his own sectional.
Charlie Jambor, fr., Middleton: Although he’s the Cardinals’ No. 5 player, Jambor tied for medalist honors in the Madison Memorial sectional with an even-par 72.
Sebastian Kasun, jr., Milwaukee Marquette: The Hilltoppers’ No. 2 player, Kasun shot a 4-under 72 at Ives Grove in Sturtevant to win the Racine Case sectional.
Griffin Oberneder, jr., Beloit Memorial: Oberneder shot a 3-under 69 in the Janesville Parker sectional to earn medalist honors and lead his team to state.
Silas Pickhardt, sr., Madison Memorial: Tied for medalist honors in the Spartans’ sectional with an even-par 72 at Blackhawk Country Club, helping Memorial qualify for state.
Mason Schmidtke, so., Sheboygan North: Won medalist honors in the Plymouth sectional with a 2-over-par 73 at Quit Qui Oc in Elkhart Lake.
Division 2
Ty Kretz, sr., Marinette: Tied for third in the Division 2 individual race in 2019, shooting 110 for 27 holes, including a 1-under 71 on the first day. Shot 2-under 69 last week to win medalist honors in the Wautoma sectional at Waushara Country Club.
Trent Meyer, jr., Northwestern: Shot even-par 72 at Skyline in Black River Falls to win a sectional title.
Riley Tanzi, jr., Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Won the North Fond du Lac sectional with a 2-over-par 74.
Alex Weiss, so., Madison Edgewood: The team's No. 1 player over the course of the year, though sophomore Al Deang, senior Ethan Arndt and others have taken their turns atop the Edgewood leaderboard. Shot 81 in the Prairie du Chien sectional.
Michael Yesbeck, fr., Madison Edgewood: Led the Crusaders’ charge in the Prairie du Chien sectional with a 4-over-76 as Edgewood’s top four players shot 81 or better.
Division 3
Nick Higley, sr., Eleva-Strum: Higley shot a 2-under 70 in the Frederic sectional to win medalist honors by five strokes and lead his team to a state berth.
Noah Kirsch, jr., Lancaster: Shot 1-over 71 at Dodge-Point Country Club to win medalist honors in his sectional.
Peyton Schuelke, sr., Manawa: Won medalist honors in the Crivitz sectional with a 7-over 79.
Brady Wilks, sr., Racine Lutheran: Won the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs medalist crown with a 76, finishing five strokes ahead of Cambridge sophomore Nick Buckman and Living Word Lutheran senior Grant McGraw.
— Art Kabelowsky