WIAA state boys golf capsules: Middleton, Madison Edgewood expected to compete for titles

Eau Claire Memorial: The Old Abes, coached by Fred Hancock, shot 300 in the Wausau East sectional as Will Schlitz shot 3-over-73 and Ben Christensen shot 2-over 74. Memorial was 13th at state in 2019.

Beloit Memorial: Coach Tod Clarey’s Purple Knights won the Janesville Parker sectional with a 312 score. It’s Beloit’s 29th state trip but first since 2013.

Madison Memorial: Qualifying for state for the first time, coach Matthew Hartmann’s Spartans finished second in their own sectional, earning a state berth by one stroke over Waunakee. It’s the Spartans’ 18th state trip, with the last being a run of three straight visits from 2015 to 2017.

Milton: Coach Kirk Wieland’s Red Hawks qualified for state for the first time since 1987, thanks in part to Mukwonago informing the WIAA of a mistake in the team scoring at the sectional. Eventually, a playoff for the state berth was held, and Milton won.

Division 2