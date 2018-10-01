Sunday's overnight rains made for tough decisions on Monday morning for area golf courses and high school athletic directors.
Multiple WIAA girls golf sectionals and girls tennis subsectionals were postponed until Tuesday due to the inclement weather and poor course/court conditions.
The postponement also has athletic directors and coaches crossing their fingers for dry weather on Tuesday, because tennis sectionals — the next step in the tournament process — are set for Wednesday, meaning another rain day also will push back the sectional schedules.
Fortunately, the current weather forecast for Tuesday shows only a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Here are the updated schedules for area girls golf sectionals and area girls tennis subsectionals and sectionals:
GIRLS GOLF
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The top two teams in each sectional, plus the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams, advance to state.
MONDAY
DIVISION 2
Appleton Xavier sectional (9 a.m., Ridgeway Country Club, Neenah): Qualifiers from Racine St. Catherine’s, Little Chute regionals.
TUESDAY
DIVISION 1
Oshkosh North sectional (8:30 a.m., Westhaven Golf Course): Qualifiers from Hartford, Fond du Lac regionals.
Reedsburg sectional (9 a.m., Reedsburg Country Club): Qualifiers from DeForest, Middleton regionals.
DIVISION 2
Madison Edgewood sectional (8:30 a.m., Pleasant View Golf Course, Middleton): Qualifiers from Arcadia, Prairie du Chien regionals.
WEDNESDAY
DIVISION 1
Lake Geneva Badger sectional (9 a.m., Grand Geneva Highlands Course): Qualifiers from Janesville Parker, Racine Case regionals.
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
Note: Those reaching the semifinals in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and those reaching the finals in other flights, advance to sectionals.
MONDAY
DIVISION 1
Waunakee subsectional (8:30 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.
DIVISION 2
Beaver Dam Wayland subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beaver Dam Wayland, Columbus, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Mayville, Ripon, Waupun.
TUESDAY
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial subsectional (9 a.m., high school): Beloit Memorial, Burlington, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Wilmot.
La Crosse Central subsectional (9:30 a.m., La Crosse Central and Logan high schools): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Portage, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah.
Stoughton subsectional (9 a.m., high school): DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oconomowoc, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Watertown.
West Bend East subsectional (8:30 a.m., Pleasant Valley Tennis Center, Jackson): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Plymouth, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, West Bend East, West Bend West.
DIVISION 2
Whitewater subsectional (9 a.m., UW-Whitewater): Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Edgerton, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Watertown Luther Prep, Whitewater.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The top four finishers in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and the winner in Flight No. 2 singles and doubles, automatically qualify for individual state. Also, a maximum of eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles pairs may be chosen as “special qualifiers” by a WIAA seeding committee. Also, the team champion advances to team state.
WEDNESDAY
DIVISION 1
Lake Geneva Badger sectional (8:30 a.m., high school): Qualifiers from Beloit Memorial and Stoughton subsectionals.
DIVISION 2
East Troy sectional (time TBA, high school): Qualifiers from Whitewater and Racine Prairie subsectionals.
THURSDAY
DIVISION 1
Madison Memorial sectional (10 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Stadium): Qualifiers from La Crosse Central and Waunakee subsectionals.
Oshkosh North sectional (8:30 a.m., Fox Cities Racquet Club, Appleton): Qualifiers from Oshkosh West and West Bend East subsectionals.
DIVISION 2
Altoona sectional (9:30 a.m., Altoona City Park and Eau Claire Regis High School): Qualifiers from Beaver Dam Wayland and Eau Claire Regis subsectionals.