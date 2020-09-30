WIAA golf: Defending D2 state champion Edgewood girls earn regional title

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team has cleared the first hurdle in its goal of earning a repeat WIAA Division 2 state championship.

The Crusaders shot a four-player team total of 382 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to win a seven-team regional tournament, enjoying a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Wisconsin Dells.

Third-place Lakeside Lutheran (411) and fourth-place Lancaster (448) also qualified for Tuesday’s sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Edgewood senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth earned medalist honors, shooting a 14-over-par 86 to beat runner-up Maya Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran by two strokes. Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger shot 93 to finish fourth, two strokes behind third-place finisher Kayla Gray of Wisconsin Dells.

Kettle Moraine regional

Fort Atkinson finished last in the eight-team field at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee. Wales Kettle Moraine shot 334 to win, led by individual champion Reagan Stuke’s 6-over-par 78.

Fort Atkinson junior No. 1 player Natalie Kammer, who missed much of the last month with a health issue, retired on the third hole. Taylor Dressler led the Blackhawks, shooting 110.

Hartford regional

Beaver Dam/Wayland finished last among seven teams, led by sophomore Ellen Poels with a 110 at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford. West Bend West/East’s Hailey Matenaer and Kimberly’s Madeline Kiley shot 88s.