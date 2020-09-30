 Skip to main content
WIAA golf: Defending D2 state champion Edgewood girls earn regional title
WIAA GIRLS GOLF

WIAA golf: Defending D2 state champion Edgewood girls earn regional title

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team has cleared the first hurdle in its goal of earning a repeat WIAA Division 2 state championship.

The Crusaders shot a four-player team total of 382 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to win a seven-team regional tournament, enjoying a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Wisconsin Dells.

Third-place Lakeside Lutheran (411) and fourth-place Lancaster (448) also qualified for Tuesday’s sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Edgewood senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth earned medalist honors, shooting a 14-over-par 86 to beat runner-up Maya Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran by two strokes. Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger shot 93 to finish fourth, two strokes behind third-place finisher Kayla Gray of Wisconsin Dells.

Kettle Moraine regional

Fort Atkinson finished last in the eight-team field at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee. Wales Kettle Moraine shot 334 to win, led by individual champion Reagan Stuke’s 6-over-par 78.

Fort Atkinson junior No. 1 player Natalie Kammer, who missed much of the last month with a health issue, retired on the third hole. Taylor Dressler led the Blackhawks, shooting 110.

Hartford regional

Beaver Dam/Wayland finished last among seven teams, led by sophomore Ellen Poels with a 110 at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford. West Bend West/East’s Hailey Matenaer and Kimberly’s Madeline Kiley shot 88s.

WIAA GIRLS GOLF | AREA REGIONAL RESULTS

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday’s results

WIAA REGIONALS

Note: The top four teams, along with the top four individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectional play.

DIVISION 1

WALES KETTLE MORAINE REGIONAL

Team scores: Wales Kettle Moraine 334; Paddock Lake Westosha Central 360; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 380; Mukwonago 393; Burlington 416; Kenosha Indian Trail 434; Elkhorn 438; Fort Atkinson 474.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Kafar, Bur, 94; Ivey, E, 99; Morton, Wilmot, 102; Malvitz, E, 102.

Top five individuals: Stuke, KM, 78; Walker, WC, 80; Fiebig, KM, 81; Walker, WC, 81; Anderson, KM, 82.

Fort Atkinson: Dressler 110, Edwards 117, Leibman 120, Portugal 127. At Naga-Waukee GC, Delafield, par 72.

HARTFORD REGIONAL

Team scores: Kimberly 368; Kaukauna 402; Hartford 406; Slinger 424; Neenah 427; Kewaskum/Campbellsport 434; Beaver Dam/Wayland 458.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Matenaer, West Bend East/West, 88; Anderson, KC, 91; Buss, N, 102; Hodges, N, 105.

Top five individuals: Matenaer, WB, 88; Kiley, K, 88; Hattori, H, 91; Anderson, KC, 91; Lueneburg, Kim, 92.

Beaver Dam/Wayland: Poels 110, Kuenzi 112, Jens 117, Schaefer 119. At Washington County GC, Hartford, par 72.

DIVISION 2

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN REGIONAL

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 382; Wisconsin Dells 395; Lakeside Lutheran 411; Lancaster 448; Darlington 450; East Troy 470; Southwestern co-op 485.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Kennedy, PdC, 107;Smith, ET, 109; Ryan, SW, 109; Thomas, Dar, 110.

Top five individuals: Hegenbarth, ME, 86; M. Heckmann, LL, 88; Gray, WD, 91; Jaeger, ME, 93; A. Heckmann, LL, 97.

Madison Edgewood: Hegenbarth 86; Jaeger 93; A. thao 99; J. Thao 104. Lakeside Lutheran: M. Heckmann 88; A. Heckmann 97; Affeld 111; Lostetter 115. At Prairie du Chien CC, par 72.

