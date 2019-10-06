WIAA GIRLS GOLF | AREA SECTIONALS

Note: The top two teams, plus the top three individuals not part of one of the top two teams, advance to the state tournament.

MONDAY

Division 1

Brookfield Central sectional (9 a.m., Wanaki Golf Course, Town of Lisbon): Teams — Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Brookfield Central; Hartland Arrowhead; Brookfield East; Oconomowoc; Franklin; Watertown; Wauwatosa East/West.

Division 2

Appleton Xavier sectional (9 a.m., Ridgeway Country Club, Neenah): Teams — Lakeside Lutheran; Appleton Xavier; Racine Prairie; Wrightstown; Winneconne; Denmark; Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Sturgeon Bay.

TUESDAY

Division 1

DeForest sectional (9 a.m., The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove): Teams — Middleton; Madison Memorial; Waunakee; Stoughton; Sun Prairie; Jefferson; Reedsburg; Fort Atkinson. Area individuals — Carly Moon, sr., Baraboo; Andrea Schleeper, sr., Verona; Ava Downing, jr., Madison West; Angelina Myhr, so., Madison La Follette; Sophie Denure, jr., Portage; Ellie Lombardo, jr., Mount Horeb; Ashley Fleming, sr., Madison West; Carson Eccles, sr., McFarland.

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional (8 a.m., Bristlecone Pines Golf Club, Hartland): Teams — Wales Kettle Moraine; Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay; Westosha Central/Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Janesville Craig; Racine Case; Milton; Burlington. Area individuals — Bria McDade, sr., Janesville Parker.

Division 2

Prairie du Chien sectional (9 a.m., Prairie du Chien Country Club): Teams — Madison Edgewood; Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek; Wisconsin Dells; Arcadia/Independence; Cambridge; Black River Falls; Darlington; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. Area individuals — Alexis Deavers, sr., Edgerton.