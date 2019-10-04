The Middleton girls golf team, ranked No. 1 in the state after earning the WIAA Division 1 runner-up trophy last year, placed three players in the top five Friday to earn team honors in the Baraboo regional at Baraboo Country Club.
Senior Kate Meier shot 82 and sophomores Milanne Dahmen and Ellie Frisch shot 83 and 84, respectively, to lead the Cardinals to a team score of 340, 22 shots ahead of seventh-ranked Waunakee. Sun Prairie took third and Reedsburg fourth, and all four teams qualified for the DeForest sectional, which has been pushed back a day to 10 a.m. Tuesday and relocated to The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The individual champion was Baraboo senior Carly Moon, who shot 80 to qualify for sectionals as an individual. Also advancing were Madison West junior Ava Downing (85) and senior Ashley Fleming (91), and Portage junior Sophie Denure (86).
Madison Memorial regional
Senior Myranda Kotlowski shot 79 and junior Caylie Kotlowski shot 85 at Blackhawk Country Club on Friday, leading Stoughton to a runner-up finish in the Madison Memorial regional. The host Spartans took the team title with a score of 376, led by juniors Ana Kielley (88) and Bridget McCarthy (89).
Third-place Jefferson (425) and fourth-place Fort Atkinson (447) also qualified for the DeForest sectional. Individual sectional qualifiers were Verona senior Andrea Schleeper (85), Madison La Follette sophomore Angelina Myhr (87), Mount Horeb junior Ellie Lombardo (95) and McFarland senior Carson Eccles (98).
Oregon junior Alyssa Schmidt, who won the Badger South Conference individual title last week, did not play in the regional.
Mukwonago regional
Janesville Craig junior Kallie Lux finished second individually with a round of 79 at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend, leading the Cougars to a third-place regional finish behind third-rankedWales Kettle Moraine and runner-up Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay. Milton finished fourth to round out the list of qualifiers for Tuesday’s Kettle Moraine sectional at Bristlecone Pines in Hartland, led by freshman Hannah Dunk’s 81. Janesville Parker senior Bria McDade shot 90 to qualify as an individual.
WIAA REGIONALS
Note: Top four teams, plus top four individuals not part of a top-four team, advance to sectional play.
DIVISION 1
BARABOO REGIONAL
Team scores — Middleton 340, Waunakee 362, Sun Prairie 374, Reedsburg 379, Portage 384, Madison West 384, DeForest 386, Baraboo 398, Monona Grove 467.
Top five individuals — 1, Moon, Bar, 80; 2, Meier, Mid, 82; 3 (tie), O’Hearn, SP, and Dahmen, Mid, 83; 5, Frisch, Mid, 84.
Individual sectional qualifiers — Moon, Bar, 80; Downing, MW, 85; S. Denure, Por, 86; A. Fleming, MW, 91.
Baraboo: Moon 80, Lewison 100, Schlender 105, Capener 113, Turkington 113. DeForest: Endres 94, Manzetti 94, Scheuerell 95, Schnell 103. Madison West: Downing 85, A. Fleming 91, Rikkers 101, B. Fleming 107. Middleton: Meier 82, Dahmen 83, Frisch 84, Hodson 91. Monona Grove: Goke 107, Gabrielse 110, Hayes 117, Babinchak 133. Portage: S. Denure 86, E. Denure 95, Hepler 95, Garetson 108. Reedsburg: An. Krieski 87, Brunken 93, Johnson 99, Benish 100. Sun Prairie: O’Hearn 83, Tiltrum 89, Holmes 101, Royle 101. Waunakee: Kinzel 85, Ehle 87, Grimm 92, Maier 98. At Baraboo CC, par 72.
MADISON MEMORIAL REGIONAL
Team scores — Madison Memorial 376; Stoughton 394; Jefferson 425; Fort Atkinson 432; Mount Horeb 447; McFarland 482; Oregon 488; Madison La Follette, Verona incomplete.
Top five individuals — 1, M. Kotlowski, S, 79; 2 (tie), C. Kotlowski, S, and Schleeper, V, 85; 4, Myhr, ML, 87; 5, Kielley, MM, 88.
Individual sectional qualifiers — Schleeper, V, 85; Myhr, ML, 87; Lombardo, MH, 95; Eccles, McF, 98.
Fort Atkinson: Leibman 102, Dressler 107, Kammer 108, Schoenike 115. Jefferson: Draeger 95, Milbrath 102, Howard 103, Beck 125. Madison La Follette: Myhr 87, Chandler 118. Madison Memorial: Kielley 88, McCarthy 89, Newman 96, Rauwolf 103. McFarland: Eccles 98, Gates 107, Schoeller 137, Kohn 140. Mount Horeb: Lombardo 95, Dobereiner 115, Donaldson 117, Ryan 120. Oregon: McKee 110, Disch 120, Gladden 126, King 132. Stoughton: M. Kotlowski 79, C. Kotlowski 85, Hann 113, Aguirre 117. Verona: Schleeper 85, Overland 118, Stoesz 135. At Blackhawk CC, par 72.
MUKWONAGO REGIONAL
Team scores — Wales Kettle Moraine 333; Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay 345; Janesville Craig 362; Milton 372; Mukwonago 400; Elkhorn 428; Janesville Parker 430; East Troy 464.
Top five individuals — 1, Murphy, LGB, 77; 2, Lux, JC, 79; 3, Anderson, WKM, 80; 4 (tie), Stuke, WKM, and Dunk, Mil, 81.
Individual sectional qualifiers — McDade, JP, 90; Craig, Muk, 92; Malvitz, Elk, 94; Christiansen, ET, 100.
Beloit Memorial: Cronin 102. Janesville Craig: Lux 79; Nerad 87; Knilans 95; Dammen 101. Janesville Parker: McDade 90; Pajerski 109; Clarquist 113; Olson 118. Milton: Dunk 81; Moisson 85; Jaeggi 101; Doncey 105. At Edgewood GC, Big Bend, par 72.