WIAA girls golf regionals: After a frustrating fall, it's been a sizzling spring for the Middleton girls

One approach the Cardinals use is to turn up the intensity during practice.

“We have mini-competitions pretty much every day at practice,” Sanderson said, “whether it be putting, or out on the par-3 course, or chipping. We always find a way to get that competitive aspect into it, so we’re more used to the competition on the course. I think that’s important.”

Halverson believes the short game is the key to big-event success, saying it’s the first part of a golfer’s game to go and the hardest to get back.

But above all else, she has faith in the work ethic of her team.

“Even when they have a great round, they still know what needs to be worked on to keep improving,” Halverson said. “This group of girls is never just OK being where they’re at. They want to keep getting better every day.”

And the Cardinals win by emphasizing the team aspect of what is normally an individual sport.

“It’s nice being able to practice and help each other with things we need," Sanderson said, "or just be there for each other whether it be golf-related or not,” Sanderson said.

“I have had the most fun coaching this group of girls than I’ve had in a long time,” Halverson said, “just because we weren’t sure if we were going to be given this opportunity. All the girls are extremely grateful to have been able to play, and it’s been fun.”

