WIAA girls golf: Heckmann sisters team up to take Lakeside to new heights

“I was not satisfied with tying for 11th last year,” Maya Heckmann said. “I was hoping to place in the top 10, and I feel like I know what it takes this year.”

“I’m excited,” Ava added in reference to this year’s postseason. “We have a good chance of getting … to state as a team. … That would be one of those memories that would last forever. I’m hoping for the best there.”

The Warriors will chart their state fate on Tuesday at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen, as one of eight teams participating in the Arcadia sectional. The top two teams will advance to state, set for Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12-13, at Blackwolf Run in Haven.

Should the Warriors make it to state as a team, it would be yet another first in program history for the Heckmann sisters. And with this being Maya’s last year at Lakeside Lutheran, a team state berth has been the Warriors’ singular focus.

“There’s nothing more we would love to do than to send Maya Heckmann off with an appearance at state by the team,” Lostetter said. “Even though Maya qualified last year, she wants to go as a team. … She loves going to state, she does well at state, but she wants to lead a team to state, and this group wants that for her. They really look up to Maya.”