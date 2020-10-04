WIAA girls golf: Heckmann sisters team up to take Lakeside to new heights

For the last couple of years, Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter has one of the most talented lineups in WIAA Division 2 — far and away the best team to come through the school district since the program’s inception.
And much of the credit goes to sisters back Maya and Ava Heckmann, a pair of record-breaking sisters who tied for 11th and 17th, respectively, in last year’s WIAA state tournament.
Coming off last season’s second-place finish in the Rock Valley Conference and the program’s first WIAA regional championship, the Warriors have reloaded in 2020.
“The Heckmanns have been a huge blessing to our golf program,” Lostetter said. “They’ve put us on the map. People know who Lakeside is. I give a lot of that credit to the way they play.”
Maya, a senior, was named the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2018 after becoming the first girls golf player in program history to qualify for state. She took home the award once again in 2019, and was named to the State Journal All-Area second team.
Ava, now a sophomore, was the first player in program history to make state as a freshman. She earned a spot on the State Journal All-Area honorable mention squad last year, as well.
Despite all the awards and accolades, the pair is far from satisfied with its success so far.
“I was not satisfied with tying for 11th last year,” Maya Heckmann said. “I was hoping to place in the top 10, and I feel like I know what it takes this year.”
“I’m excited,” Ava added in reference to this year’s postseason. “We have a good chance of getting … to state as a team. … That would be one of those memories that would last forever. I’m hoping for the best there.”
The Warriors will chart their state fate on Tuesday at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen, as one of eight teams participating in the Arcadia sectional. The top two teams will advance to state, set for Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12-13, at Blackwolf Run in Haven.
Should the Warriors make it to state as a team, it would be yet another first in program history for the Heckmann sisters. And with this being Maya’s last year at Lakeside Lutheran, a team state berth has been the Warriors’ singular focus.
“There’s nothing more we would love to do than to send Maya Heckmann off with an appearance at state by the team,” Lostetter said. “Even though Maya qualified last year, she wants to go as a team. … She loves going to state, she does well at state, but she wants to lead a team to state, and this group wants that for her. They really look up to Maya.”
Much like her teammates and coaches, Ava holds a reverence for her sister.
“Maya is an awesome person to be around,” Ava said. “She always knows what to say; she’s great at meeting new people. In anything she does, you want to be around her.”
It’s safe to say both girls have made their impact for Lakeside Lutheran golf — not just as athletes, but friends, teammates and people.
“I get emotional talking about them, because I just love these girls so much,” Lostetter said. “They’re great kids. Smart, talented kids. We’re more than privileged to have them on our team.”
