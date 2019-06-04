Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FOND DU LAC... WASHINGTON...WESTERN SHEBOYGAN AND DODGE COUNTIES... AT 1109 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR NORTH FOND DU LAC TO 8 MILES EAST OF COLUMBUS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FOND DU LAC, MENOMONEE FALLS, WEST BEND, WATERTOWN, BEAVER DAM, HARTFORD, WAUPUN, PLYMOUTH, JACKSON, MAYVILLE, SLINGER, NORTH FOND DU LAC, KEWASKUM, HORICON, JUNEAU, LOMIRA, CAMPBELLSPORT, THERESA, NEWBURG AND HUSTISFORD.