Cale Rufenacht acknowledged his favorite sport is ice hockey.
But, rest assured, the Verona junior maintains focus on the task at hand and relishes his sport of that moment, whether football in the fall, hockey in the winter or golf in the spring.
In Tuesday’s windy conditions and 52-degree temperatures that had competitors and spectators bundled up, Rufenacht shot a 3-over-par 75 and tied Waunakee senior Sean Murphy and Middleton junior Tommy Kriewaldt for medalist honors at the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee regional boys golf tournament at Cherokee Country Club.
Rufenacht, who said he had a steady round that included three birdies, and senior Austin Gaby, who shot 77, helped lead the Wildcats to the regional title. Verona — sparked by what coach Jon Rebholz called a “sensational” back nine — and Middleton tied for first with 319 totals.
But the Wildcats, 10th in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings, took top honors during a one-hole team playoff played on No. 1. They recorded birdies on their final two shots, and finished 2-under and two shots better than the fourth-ranked Cardinals.
“That is probably one of the best things that could have happened to us,” Rebholz said about the playoff. “I have a couple young guys in the top five. It’s great for them to experience that pressure. Any time you get into a playoff like that with a lot of eyeballs watching, that’s great for the young guys to have an experience like that. I’m very proud of them.”
Verona sophomore Jake Rebholz, the coach’s son who is the team’s No. 5 golfer, unleashed a huge drive and made a 14-foot birdie putt and senior Ryan Mirwald, the No. 3 golfer, sank an 18-foot birdie putt.
“(Rebholz) pipes the drives, wedges it up and drains the putt,” Rufenacht said. “That was huge. … It was the biggest birdie all day, by Jake.”
Host and ninth-ranked Waunakee shot 326 and finished third, while fourth-place Mount Horeb had 336 and also advanced to next week’s sectionals. Mount Horeb edged fifth-place Madison Memorial by two strokes.
The top four teams from the Waunakee and Tomah regionals advanced to the Wisconsin Rapids sectional next Tuesday at the Ridges Golf Course.
“It’s great for now, but we have to come ready for next week because it will be tougher competition and at that time only two teams go,” Rufenacht said. “So, it will be more tense. The season is on the line. You have to go for it.”
Middleton enjoyed a six-shot lead over Madison Memorial and a seven-stroke advantage over Verona and Waunakee after nine holes.
Kriewaldt, who had 36 on the front nine, had two birdies during his round in conditions he described as “pretty awful.”
“I played pretty consistently all day,” Kriewaldt said. “I just tried to hit the fairway pretty much and hit it on the green. I think that was the key. The last two holes I finished bogey, bogey, so I didn’t exactly finish as strong as I wanted to. Besides that, I played to my plan.”
Middleton juniors Kip Sullivan and Carson Frisch shot 79 and 80, respectively, and complemented Kriewaldt’s effort.
“It was nice to see Tommy Kriewaldt play well,” Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said. “That is one of his better rounds of the year, especially in tough conditions today.”
Cabalka said the Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals attained their goal of advancing to sectionals. That, despite No. 1 golfer Jacob Beckman’s 85, which Cabalka said was an uncharacteristic performance.
Waunakee’s Murphy had eight pars and one birdie and was the leader after nine holes, shooting 35.
“I was playing really well on the front,” said Murphy, a UW-Eau Claire commit for golf. “I was just steady. I hit decent shots, then (I was) hitting the greens, two-putting for pars. I was able to sneak one birdie in from like 10 feet.”
But he got in trouble in a bunker on 16 and ended up with a triple bogey.
“Other than that hole, I played really well,” Murphy said.
The four players not on qualifying teams who advanced to sectional play were Madison Memorial sophomore Silas Pickhardt (81), Baraboo junior Dane Hinz (81), Madison Memorial senior Matt Sorenson (85) and Baraboo senior Noah Anderson (85).