Welch sisters take charge for defending champion Madison Edgewood girls golf team

Peggy Gierhart’s leave of absence in mid-August led to a quick-fire change in the coaching ranks for perennial girls golf powerhouse Madison Edgewood.
A season after Grace Welch won the individual state title and led the Crusaders to the 2019 WIAA Division 2 team championship, her older sisters, Mary and Jane Welch, agreed to take the reins as co-coaches for this season.
Following their talks with Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler and some pondering, a sister act was finalized, then unveiled.
“It was a quick turnaround,” Jane Welch, 26, said. “It was a Friday, and then Monday (Aug. 24) was our first practice. It’s been fast and furious, but it’s been great.”
Mary Welch, 28, said the sisters had to figure out whether they could make the practice and match schedule work with their jobs. They each work for Wipfli LLP – Mary as a senior accountant and Jane in recruitment and talent acquisition.
“Both of us were pretty excited about having the opportunity,” Mary Welch said. “I think our first thoughts were, `Yes, this sounds awesome.’ Then we took a step back and said, `OK, can we make this work with our work schedules? And realistically how will this work?’ But it’s been great.”
They led the Crusaders into a home match against Watertown on Wednesday at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth was medalist with a 41 for nine holes and senior Grace Jaeger and junior Allyssa Thao each shot 44s in leading Edgewood to a 177 total. Senior Samantha Suski’s 45 led Watertown (221).
Hegenbarth said it’s different without longtime coach Gierhart directing the team. But Hegenbarth is enjoying getting to know the Welch sisters, each Madison West graduates, after she played with their younger sister, Grace, who’s now at UW-Green Bay.
“I love it,” Hegenbarth said. “We got to know Grace, and now we have her sisters.”
“They are a lot of fun,” Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger said. “They are doing a good job. It must not be easy taking over for Peggy.”
Gierhart has led Edgewood to 13 WIAA Division 2 state championships, including the past two years, and three runner-up finishes at state. She began as an Edgewood assistant in 2002, then took over as head coach in 2003.
Gierhart announced Aug. 12 she was taking a leave of absence this fall due to personal reasons tied to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she wasn’t comfortable coaching a team sport during the current environment.
The Welch sisters said Gierhart has been of great assistance. Gierhart is listed as an assistant coach and is serving as “general manager” for the team in Zwettler’s words. She’s working from a distance, behind the scenes in an administrative role, setting schedules, ordering uniforms, managing communication. She plans to return as coach in fall, 2021.
Mary Welch played two years at UW-Stevens Point, then two years for the Ball State women’s golf team before graduating in 2014. Jane Welch said her university didn’t offer golf, but the 2016 Minnesota-Duluth graduate kept playing during summers.
Mary and Jane Welch started playing golf when they each were 4 years old.
“Our whole family played and our dad really told us a lot about etiquette, pace of play and things about the golf course,” Mary Welch said. “We have had a lot of years to learn about golf.”
They take over a team featuring Hegenbarth, Jaeger and Thao as returners from last year’s championship team. Hegenbarth finished eighth, the left-handed swinging Jaeger placed 15th and Thao tied for 17th at the Division 2 state meet.
“We just want the girls to have fun and to do their best, and try to get better and better as the season goes on,” Mary Welch said.
Freshman Jacklyn Thao, Allyssa’s sister, and sophomore Sarah Nakada also are competing on varsity for a program with seven players.
“We want to get the girls an opportunity to get out there and play, especially since so much has changed for them, and give them a sense of normalcy and an opportunity to connect, especially the younger players,” Jane Welch said. “And give the freshmen going into their first year an opportunity to meet friends.”
Hegenbarth was happy when she received word Edgewood planned to play girls golf this fall, rather than in the WIAA’s alternative spring season. The players practice social distancing. The Edgewood players don't have to wear their masks when competing on the course.
“I’m glad,” Hegenbarth said. “I didn’t expect it with the way things were going. I’m really happy to have a last season as seniors and to have the opportunity to experience that.”
A total of 74% of schools responding indicated they would play girls golf in the fall, with 26% in the alternative spring season, according to the WIAA.
Said Jaeger: “It will be more regular than if we were playing in the spring. I’m so glad we are playing in the fall. I went into it with an open mind, but I didn’t know what to expect. We want to make the best of it, since it’s our last year.”
Madison Edgewood 177, Watertown 221
Madison Edgewood – Hegenbarth 41, Jaeger 44, A. Thao 44, Nakada 48. Watertown -- Suski 45, Szalanski 56, Kaufmann 58, Fischer 62. At Yahara Hills Golf Course, East layout, front nine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.