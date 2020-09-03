Welch sisters take charge for defending champion Madison Edgewood girls golf team

Mary Welch played two years at UW-Stevens Point, then two years for the Ball State women’s golf team before graduating in 2014. Jane Welch said her university didn’t offer golf, but the 2016 Minnesota-Duluth graduate kept playing during summers.

Mary and Jane Welch started playing golf when they each were 4 years old.

“Our whole family played and our dad really told us a lot about etiquette, pace of play and things about the golf course,” Mary Welch said. “We have had a lot of years to learn about golf.”

They take over a team featuring Hegenbarth, Jaeger and Thao as returners from last year’s championship team. Hegenbarth finished eighth, the left-handed swinging Jaeger placed 15th and Thao tied for 17th at the Division 2 state meet.

“We just want the girls to have fun and to do their best, and try to get better and better as the season goes on,” Mary Welch said.

Freshman Jacklyn Thao, Allyssa’s sister, and sophomore Sarah Nakada also are competing on varsity for a program with seven players.