`We did it again:' Madison Edgewood boys golf wins WIAA title for record fifth consecutive time

KOHLER — After a late-night finish to the first round, the Madison Edgewood boys golf team polished off slices of pizza at its hotel, hit the hot tub and got some shut-eye.

The Crusaders were raring to go Tuesday morning.

Edgewood, led by juniors Al Deang and Alex Weiss, picked up where it left off Monday, kept Appleton Xavier at bay and secured the Division 2 championship at the WIAA state boys golf tournament Tuesday at Meadow Valleys Golf Course.

It was a WIAA-record fifth consecutive state title among seven overall for the Crusaders, and delivered a fond farewell for retiring longtime athletic director and boys basketball coach Chris Zwettler, who oversaw the boys golf program this spring.

“Winning is hard, winning at any level,” Zwettler said. “You can never take it for granted. You still have to put in the work, and put in the time and energy and stay together. … To win five in a row is incredible.”

Edgewood finished with a 49-over-par 625 total, 10 shots better than runner-up Xavier. The Crusaders, after shooting a 311 Monday that provided a five-shot lead over Xavier, came back with a 314 Tuesday.

Deang shot a 3-over-75 for a 151, good for a fourth-place tie individually. Weiss had a 78 and wound up sixth (152).

“We are all going to miss him so much,” Weiss said about Zwettler. “For him to be able to experience this with us is really cool for him, for us as a team and us as a school.”

The 6-foot-3 Deang said he’s known Zwettler since Deang was a fifth-grade basketball player.

“It was my last day and my last tournament as a junior,” Deang said. “I just wanted to go out on a ‘W,’ on a win. And we did it again.

“I just love being part of this team and especially it being Z’s last year, just going out on a win for him. Everything is for him. It feels great. That’s why we wanted to go out on a good note.”

Deang finished on a high note when he sank a 15-foot birdie on No. 18, his final hole.

“Sinking a birdie putt in front of everybody, it was amazing,” Deang said. “It’s something I’ll always remember.”

The Crusaders’ lineup also included juniors Zeke Boos and Finn Jaeger and senior Thomas Kinney, the team’s No. 5 golfer whom Zwettler said set the tone.

“They were ready to go today,” Zwettler said. “Everybody was super-glad we were off early today — that we didn’t have to wait, they we didn’t have to sit on it. We slept quick, slept well and got up at 6 o’clock and got to the (driving) range at 7.

“Then I want to give some love to Thomas Kinney. He comes out of the chute and birdies his first two holes and the guys noticed that. I think that sent a message right away. … That was good. I think it got them fired-up.”

Edgewood, in its 17th state appearance, also won Division 2 championships in 2009 and 2010. Edgewood has seven runner-up finishes, including six from 2008-2016.

The Crusaders’ consecutive title streak (2017-19, 2021-22) comes in years when the tournament was played. It wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hartland Arrowhead (2007-2010) and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (2015-18) won four consecutive titles.

“It’s so cool,” Weiss said about the title. “I think winning last year was great, but at the same time I didn’t play as well as I wanted to individually. To play better individually and contribute to the team a lot more and feel like more of a leader this year was something that was awesome.

“It just shows our commitment to our team this past five years. … It shows our commitment to working hard as a team. We try to play together and it’s great it comes in a record like this.”

After longtime coach Joe Ring resigned last October and none of the candidates would commit for this spring, Zwettler decided to oversee the program in a general manager-type role. He said he had four other individuals coaching in the program — Eric Boos and Doug Thiessen with the varsity and John Golden and Terry Everson with the JV.

“This year, the coaching situation was really up in the air with coach Ring retiring or resigning last year and we didn’t really know what to expect, but coach `Z’ and all the assistants really stepped up this year and really helped us,” Weiss said. “We really enjoyed and appreciated all the time they put in for us.”

Zwettler said the Crusaders played consistently at state.

“We avoided the big number,” Zwettler said. “Guys just kept grinding, which they needed to do. But Eric Boos and my coaching staff deserve all the credit.”

Edgerton was sixth (655).

The medalist was Winneconne junior Winston Knobloch (147).

Division 1

Eau Claire Memorial won the team title (310-298—608) by three shots over Wales Kettle Moraine.

Eau Claire Memorial sophomore Will Schlitz shot a 3-under 69 for a 145 total and was the individual champion, one stroke better than Sheboygan North junior Mason Schmidtke.

Middleton wound up sixth (314-315—629) and Madison Memorial tied for seventh (317-322—639). Janesville Craig was 10th (661) and DeForest finished 16th (690).

Milton sophomore Brett Wieland finished tied for 14th with an 8-over 152 (78-74), while Middleton sophomore Charlie Jambor tied for 18th (78-75—183).

“The weather was a lot better (after a rainy Monday), so that helped,” Jambor said. “It helped a lot. Off the tee, I was a lot more consistent. I was hitting fairways and when you hit fairways, you can go at pins. It makes it a lot easier.”

Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson tied for 22nd (74-80—154), while Waunakee senior Max Brud tied for 24th (76-79—155).

“I was a little disappointed, but it’s all good,” Erlandson said. “The pins were pretty hard, but I just was fighting my swing all day. I’m proud of how our team did this year. It’s great going out this way with our seniors.”

Division 3

Kohler was the champion with a 643, five shots better than runner-up Cambridge. Mineral Point finished third (684).

Orfordville Parkview senior Trey Oswald was the individual champion (75-75—150). Cambridge junior Nick Buckman (77-77—154) finished fourth.

