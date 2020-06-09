Waunakee's Trent Jarvi, Middleton's Katherine Meier earn scholarships from Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation

Jarvi worked his way up the ranks of Waunakee’s teams during his prep career. Waunakee boys golf coach Betsy Zadra said Jarvi was on the JV team as a junior and would have been on the varsity this spring if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the WIAA canceling the spring sports competitions and state tournaments. He had waited patiently to play on varsity and “this was going to be his year, but it wasn’t to be,” Zadra said.

In her letter of recommendation for Jarvi, Zadra wrote that Jarvi was a hard worker on the golf course and in the classroom, where he excelled.

She also wrote: “Trent is always trying to do his best, whether it is on the golf course, in school, on the job or when volunteering. He never looks for the easy way out but instead is always challenging himself to accomplish the most difficult tasks. Trent is very well-liked and respected by all of his teammates, including his peers and underclassman. Another quality that Trent possesses is honesty, a quality that is extremely important in golf and in life.”