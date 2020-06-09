Waunakee's Trent Jarvi, Middleton's Katherine Meier earn scholarships from Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation

The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation announced Tuesday that Waunakee’s Trent Jarvi and Middleton’s Katherine Meier were this year’s scholarship recipients.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship, American Family Insurance and the Steve Stricker American Family Foundation remained committed to continuing making contributions to charitable organizations in 2020 in the amount of $2.8 million, according to a release.
That also included funding the scholarship program, introduced in 2019.
Each year, two area high school seniors who meet certain criteria and live in Dane or Rock county are awarded scholarships to help reach their educational goals.
Meier, a 2020 Middleton graduate, and Jarvi, a 2020 Waunakee graduate, each will receive a $10,000 scholarship ($2,500 per year up to a total of four years).
Jarvi played soccer most of his life and was on the boys soccer team throughout high school. However, according to the release, he said golf has had the greatest impact on his life. A member of the Waunakee boys golf program for four years, he says the game has taught him patience, self-confidence and respect. He has shared his passion for the game through volunteer work with younger players in junior golf programs, and enjoys the opportunity to see other young people learn to love the game as much as he does.
Jarvi worked his way up the ranks of Waunakee’s teams during his prep career. Waunakee boys golf coach Betsy Zadra said Jarvi was on the JV team as a junior and would have been on the varsity this spring if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the WIAA canceling the spring sports competitions and state tournaments. He had waited patiently to play on varsity and “this was going to be his year, but it wasn’t to be,” Zadra said.
In her letter of recommendation for Jarvi, Zadra wrote that Jarvi was a hard worker on the golf course and in the classroom, where he excelled.
She also wrote: “Trent is always trying to do his best, whether it is on the golf course, in school, on the job or when volunteering. He never looks for the easy way out but instead is always challenging himself to accomplish the most difficult tasks. Trent is very well-liked and respected by all of his teammates, including his peers and underclassman. Another quality that Trent possesses is honesty, a quality that is extremely important in golf and in life.”
Jarvi was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, where he qualified for state competitions and was the public relations officer. He belonged to the Pay It Forward club, where he did various volunteer work around the community and raised money for charitable causes. He also held leadership positions in the club, including vice president. Trent was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and served as a peer tutor.
He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in the fall to study business.
Meier, a golfer since the age of 3, was a member of the Middleton varsity girls golf team for four years and served as captain for two years, according to the release.
During that time, the team won the WIAA Division 1 state championship her senior year and achieved two Division 1 runner-up state championship finishes while making it to the state tournament all four years of her prep career. She finished seventh individually as a senior and fifth as a junior. Meier said she’s extremely grateful for all the friends and relationships she’s made through golf. Her other interests include photography, painting, poetry and spending time with her family.
She’s been involved in many clubs and extracurricular activities, but her biggest passion has been working on the school yearbook for three years and serving as editor for two.
Katherine plans to attend Loyola University in Chicago in the fall to study business and play on the women’s golf team.
The scholarship program is funded with proceeds from the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship distributed through the Foundation, which also has distributed grants to hundreds of charitable organizations. Including this year’s contributions, nearly $10 million has been donated since 2016, the first year of the tournament.
Scholarship applicants had to be high school seniors and earn at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and demonstrated participation in golf through competitive participation, recreational participation, employment at a golf course or golf retailer, caddying at a golf course and/or by volunteering at a golf tournament. They also must have displayed exemplary character, leadership and community service.
