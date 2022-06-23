 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waunakee's Max Brud leads area boys golfers on coaches' All-State team

Madison Edgewood golfer Alex Weiss

Madison Edgewood golfer Alex Weiss competes at the Onalaska Invitational on April, 29, 2022. 

 PETER THOMSON, LA CROSSE TRIBUNE

Waunakee senior Max Brud was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin 2022 boys golf All-State team.

Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz was a first-team selection and the player of the year on the All-State team, which was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin using its All-State criteria. Schlitz won the WIAA Division 1 state individual championship.

Madison Edgewood junior Alex Weiss was a second-team choice. The Crusaders won the WIAA Division 2 team title.

Madison Memorial junior Charlie Erlandson and Milton sophomore Brett Wieland were third-team picks.

Division 1 honorable mention selections included Charlie Jambor, Dain Johnson and Alec Sosnowski of Middleton and Madison Memorial’s Isaac Schmidt.

Division 2 honorable mention choices included Edgewood’s Zeke Boos and Al Deang.

Division 3 honorable mention selections included Cambridge’s Nick Buckman and James Rollins of Madison Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day/St. Ambrose.

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Boys’ All-State Teams

First team

Player of the year — Will Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Addie, Sussex Hamilton; Max Brud, Waunakee; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial; Sebastian Kasun, Milwaukee Marquette; Noah Kirsch, Lancaster; Kaeden Nomm, Minocqua Lakeland; Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North.

Second team

Ryan Darling, Green Bay Notre Dame; Will Hemauer, Milwaukee Marquette; Bode King, Hartland Arrowhead; Alex Koenig, Wales Kettle Moraine; Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North; Matthew Marsollek, River Falls; Trent Meyer, Maple Northwestern; Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood.

Third team

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial; Cole Fisher, Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Johnson, Berlin; Winston Knobloch, Winneconne; Luke Ladd, Mequon Homestead; Nicholas Mueller, Hammond St. Croix Central; Jackson Piacsek, Waukesha North; Brett Wieland, Milton.

Division 1 honorable mention

Jacob Brown, Union Grove; Ben Christenson, Eau Claire Memorial; Jackson Cross, Milwaukee Marquette; Joe Fricker, Homestead; Jack Glaspy, Pewaukee; Simon Graham, Union Grove; Peter Haideman, Arrowhead; Mason Haupt, West De Pere; Peter Hoeppner, Waukesha North; Sam Hurley, Ashwaubenon; Charlie Jambor, Middleton; Jakson Jazgar, Ashwaubenon; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial; Jack Rubo, Lakeland; Camden Schmidt, Germantown; Isaac Schmidt, Madison Memorial; Ben Soboleski, Wauwatosa East/West; Alec Sosnowski, Middleton; Spencer Stuke, Kettle Moraine; Logan Suter, Oconomowoc; Luke Taebel, Holmen; Hunter Thibert, Homestead; Trey Timm, River Falls.

Division 2 honorable mention

Blu Anderson, Amery; Mike Antonelli, Black River Falls; Andrew Bauer, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis; Zeke Boos, Edgewood; Al Deang, Edgewood; Grant Delsart, Wrightstown; Sam Dobbins, La Crosse Aquinas; Logan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Dawson Fish, Appleton Xavier; Andrew Kettle, Sheboygan Falls; Frank Kujawa, Berlin; Casey Peters, Winneconne; Kenny Piacsek, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Tyler Reiter, Prescott; Joe Volpentesta, Antigo.

Division 3 honorable mention

Lucas Albrecht, Kohler; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler; Nick Buckman, Cambridge; Nicholas Delimat, Burlington Catholic Central; Noah Gage, Marathon; Jacob Ganga, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Conner Krach, Wausau Newman Catholic; Spencer Lynch, Neenah Saint Mary Catholic; Cooper McLaughlin, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian; Michael Modahl, Sheboygan Christian; Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview; James Rollins, Madison Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day/St. Ambrose; Everett Schroeder, Kohler; Keegan Steckel, Ladysmith; Jack West, Ladysmith.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

