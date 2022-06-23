Waunakee's Max Brud leads area boys golfers on coaches' All-State team

Waunakee senior Max Brud was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin 2022 boys golf All-State team.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz was a first-team selection and the player of the year on the All-State team, which was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin using its All-State criteria. Schlitz won the WIAA Division 1 state individual championship.
Madison Edgewood junior Alex Weiss was a second-team choice. The Crusaders won the WIAA Division 2 team title.
Player of the year — Will Schlitz, Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Addie, Sussex Hamilton; Max Brud, Waunakee; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire Memorial; Sebastian Kasun, Milwaukee Marquette; Noah Kirsch, Lancaster; Kaeden Nomm, Minocqua Lakeland; Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan North.
Second team
Ryan Darling, Green Bay Notre Dame; Will Hemauer, Milwaukee Marquette; Bode King, Hartland Arrowhead; Alex Koenig, Wales Kettle Moraine; Rasmus Madsen, Appleton North; Matthew Marsollek, River Falls; Trent Meyer, Maple Northwestern; Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood.
Third team
Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial; Cole Fisher, Eau Claire Memorial; Tyler Johnson, Berlin; Winston Knobloch, Winneconne; Luke Ladd, Mequon Homestead; Nicholas Mueller, Hammond St. Croix Central; Jackson Piacsek, Waukesha North; Brett Wieland, Milton.
Division 1 honorable mention
Jacob Brown, Union Grove; Ben Christenson, Eau Claire Memorial; Jackson Cross, Milwaukee Marquette; Joe Fricker, Homestead; Jack Glaspy, Pewaukee; Simon Graham, Union Grove; Peter Haideman, Arrowhead; Mason Haupt, West De Pere; Peter Hoeppner, Waukesha North; Sam Hurley, Ashwaubenon; Charlie Jambor, Middleton; Jakson Jazgar, Ashwaubenon; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Hogan Miller, Sheboygan North; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit Memorial; Jack Rubo, Lakeland; Camden Schmidt, Germantown; Isaac Schmidt, Madison Memorial; Ben Soboleski, Wauwatosa East/West; Alec Sosnowski, Middleton; Spencer Stuke, Kettle Moraine; Logan Suter, Oconomowoc; Luke Taebel, Holmen; Hunter Thibert, Homestead; Trey Timm, River Falls.
Division 2 honorable mention
Blu Anderson, Amery; Mike Antonelli, Black River Falls; Andrew Bauer, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis; Zeke Boos, Edgewood; Al Deang, Edgewood; Grant Delsart, Wrightstown; Sam Dobbins, La Crosse Aquinas; Logan Draeger, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Dawson Fish, Appleton Xavier; Andrew Kettle, Sheboygan Falls; Frank Kujawa, Berlin; Casey Peters, Winneconne; Kenny Piacsek, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Tyler Reiter, Prescott; Joe Volpentesta, Antigo.
Division 3 honorable mention
Lucas Albrecht, Kohler; Reece Breitenbach, Kohler; Nick Buckman, Cambridge; Nicholas Delimat, Burlington Catholic Central; Noah Gage, Marathon; Jacob Ganga, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah; Conner Krach, Wausau Newman Catholic; Spencer Lynch, Neenah Saint Mary Catholic; Cooper McLaughlin, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian; Michael Modahl, Sheboygan Christian; Trey Oswald, Orfordville Parkview; James Rollins, Madison Abundant Life Christian/Madison Country Day/St. Ambrose; Everett Schroeder, Kohler; Keegan Steckel, Ladysmith; Jack West, Ladysmith.
