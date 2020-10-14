Waunakee, Madison Edgewood post top-3 finishes at WIAA state girls golf tournament

At the very end, it took a par by Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser on No. 18 to keep her Warhawks in a second-place tie behind top-ranked Brookfield Central, which led from start to finish. Guiser also needed the par to tie Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven for the individual title at 11-over 119.

But the Warriors were right there at the end, collecting their trophy and praising the do-your-best approach that got them there.

“Last night we talked about being only four shots out (of first place), and here, you can make that up on one hole,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “And at the first tee today, we said the word of the day was ‘determination’ — play it out with grit, drive and determination, no matter what.

“We had some hard times, but when it counted most, we came through.”

Miller was talking about his top two players, singles Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm. Both players scored pars on the 17th and 18th holes — Kinzel actually parred five of her last six, and Grimm four of her last five — to make the Warriors’ late rise in the standings possible.

Both finished at 22-over 130, tied for the team lead with freshman Izzy Stricker. Kinzel had the team’s top score of the day, an 11-over 83.

“That’s been the story of our team,” Miller said. “We don’t have a superstar, but we’ll take anyone on. I’m just tickled by how well we played.”

