Waunakee, Madison Edgewood post top-3 finishes at WIAA state girls golf tournament

KOHLER — The best approach to winning golf on Tuesday was to play the waiting game.
That’s what worked for Appleton Xavier’s Lauren Haen, who was in sixth place among WIAA Division 2 individuals when she finished her round early, as an individual qualifier. But she wound up winning the championship by one stroke as she sipped hot cocoa in the Blackwolf Run clubhouse and watched the rest of the players struggle through their final holes on the Meadow Valleys course.
And that’s what worked for the Waunakee girls team, which played in the first wave of Division 1 teams and stood fifth among eight teams after its round. But by the time the final four teams made it to the finish line, the Warriors wound up in a tie with Hartland Arrowhead for second place, 10 strokes behind Brookfield Central.
Unfortunately, two-time defending champion Madison Edgewood didn’t get to play the waiting game. They simply had to slog it out with the rest of the state’s top teams on a windy and chilly day that only began to improve for the last four or five holes of the day.
As a result, Edgewood finished third with a 580 score, one shot behind runner-up Racine Prairie and 20 behind champion Prescott.
This year’s tournament was shortened to 27 holes due to Monday’s horrid weather. If you take the winning team scores — Brookfield Central’s 54-over-par 516 and Prescott’s 128-over-par 560 — and extrapolate those scores to a full 36-hole event, Central’s score would be the highest winning score since its 715 total in 2003, and Prescott’s would be the highest since before there was a separate Division 2 tournament.
Clearly, the biggest winners of the week were the weather and Blackwolf Run.
An obvious example of the course’s power over the players came on No. 14, a 293-yard, par-4 hole playing into a nasty wind with a moat and water guarding the fast green.
Edgewood’s No. 1 player, Caitlyn Hegenbarth, lost two balls on that hole and took a 9. No. 2 player Grace Jaeger took a 7, Allyssa Thao an 8 and Jacklyn Thao a 7. Sarah Nakada escaped with a team-best, double-bogey 6.
“The wind was just roaring in our face (on the second shot), and the green was completely guarded. It was a frightening sight,” said Hegenbarth, who also took two triple-bogey 8s and finished with a 22-over-par 94, despite a birdie 2 on No. 3. “If you look at it (on a calm day), it’s not that hard a hole. But with that wind, it kind of got inside our heads.”
Only four players in the 39-player Division 2 field scored pars on No. 14. In Division 1, Tomah’s Brin Neumann birdied the hole, but only five of the other 51 Division 1 players parred it.
“The hole placement everywhere was so tough, too,” said Jaeger, whose 18-over-par 90 gave her a two-day total of 134 and a tie for sixth place individually. “Everyone in my group was just watching their shots roll everywhere but where they thought they would go.”
“When the wind is changing the direction of your putts, that’s too much wind,” Hegenbarth said.
Hegenbarth and Jaeger were the Crusaders’ team leaders, coming in with plenty of state experience, but the strangeness of this COVID-19 season was disorienting all the way. “We had to play duals in groups with our own team, which was weird, like a practice,” Hegenbarth said.
“And we only had a couple of tournaments (multi-team meets) until the regionals,” Jaeger said.
The Crusaders also adjusted to missing the in-person presence of longtime coach Peggy Gierhart, who let Mary Welch and Jane Welch take over for this year. Their younger sister, Grace, the individual state champ last year, also was on hand for moral support on Tuesday.
“I was just happy we were able to find a coach and have a season,” Hegenbarth said. “To have it be the Welch sisters made it even better.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann wrapped up her stellar career with a sixth-place tie individually. She shot 88 on Tuesday to finish at 16-over 134. Her Lakeside team made its first-ever state appearance and finished last among the six teams.
Division 1
After finishing their round, the Waunakee contingent waited around the 18th hole as five players each from the four leading teams finished up. They also checked their phones constantly, watching the leaders lose strokes to par and fall down the list of leaders, as Waunakee moved up.
At the very end, it took a par by Arrowhead’s Jessica Guiser on No. 18 to keep her Warhawks in a second-place tie behind top-ranked Brookfield Central, which led from start to finish. Guiser also needed the par to tie Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven for the individual title at 11-over 119.
But the Warriors were right there at the end, collecting their trophy and praising the do-your-best approach that got them there.
“Last night we talked about being only four shots out (of first place), and here, you can make that up on one hole,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said. “And at the first tee today, we said the word of the day was ‘determination’ — play it out with grit, drive and determination, no matter what.
“We had some hard times, but when it counted most, we came through.”
Miller was talking about his top two players, singles Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm. Both players scored pars on the 17th and 18th holes — Kinzel actually parred five of her last six, and Grimm four of her last five — to make the Warriors’ late rise in the standings possible.
Both finished at 22-over 130, tied for the team lead with freshman Izzy Stricker. Kinzel had the team’s top score of the day, an 11-over 83.
“That’s been the story of our team,” Miller said. “We don’t have a superstar, but we’ll take anyone on. I’m just tickled by how well we played.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!