Waunakee, Madison Edgewood continue to lead area teams in state girls golf rankings

The Waunakee girls golf team was ranked fourth in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood was ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.
Waunakee moved up one spot.
Baraboo also received votes in Division 1.
Brookfield Central remained top-ranked in Division 1.
In Division 2, Prescott stayed No. 1.
Edgewood remained fourth. Lakeside Lutheran also received votes.
Wisconsin Dells moved up into a tie for seventh place after being tied for 10th in the previous poll.
WIAA regionals are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Brookfield Central 149 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 147 (3); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 137 (2); 4, Waunakee 93 (5); 5, Cedarburg 65 (4); 6, Union Grove 64 (8); 7, Westosha Central 56 (9); 8, Mequon Homestead 55 (6); 9, Tomah 45 (7); 10, Onalaska 29 (10).
Also receiving votes: Green Bay Notre Dame 14; Franklin 7; Hudson 5; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 4; Brookfield East 4; New Berlin Eisenhower/West 3; Baraboo 2, Sussex Hamilton 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Prescott 30 (1); 2, Hammond St. Croix Central 25 (2); 3, Wrightstown 23 (3); 4, Madison Edgewood 16 (4); 5, Denmark 13 (5); 6, Racine Prairie (8); 7 (tie) Freedom 10 (7), Wisconsin Dells 10 (10), Arcadia/Independence 10 (9); 10, Appleton Xavier 6 (6). Also receiving votes: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4; Lakeside Lutheran 3; Little Chute 2; Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!