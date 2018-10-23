Waunakee led selections for the Badger North Conference all-conference girls golf team.
Waunakee was the Badger North dual champion and won the Badger North tournament title and overall crown.
Waunakee’s Sam Soulier was the top player in the all-conference rankings.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF TEAM
In order of all-conference rankings
1, Sam Soulier (Waunakee); 2, Sophie Denure (Portage); 3, Kendra Swanson (Beaver Dam); 4, Aly Kinzel (Waunakee); 5, Brooke Ehle (Waunakee); 6, Sydney Grimm (Waunakee); 7, Taryn Endres (DeForest); 8, Carly Moon (Baraboo); 9, Cassidy Schnell (DeForest); 10, Anna Davidson (Portage).