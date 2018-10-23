Try 1 month for 99¢
Sam Soulier photo
Waunakee senior Sam Soulier tracks her tee shot off the par-4 first hole at Wednesday's Division 1 DeForest girls golf regional at Lake Windsor Country Club.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Waunakee led selections for the Badger North Conference all-conference girls golf team.

Waunakee was the Badger North dual champion and won the Badger North tournament title and overall crown.

Waunakee’s Sam Soulier was the top player in the all-conference rankings.

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF TEAM

In order of all-conference rankings

1, Sam Soulier (Waunakee); 2, Sophie Denure (Portage); 3, Kendra Swanson (Beaver Dam); 4, Aly Kinzel (Waunakee); 5, Brooke Ehle (Waunakee); 6, Sydney Grimm (Waunakee); 7, Taryn Endres (DeForest); 8, Carly Moon (Baraboo); 9, Cassidy Schnell (DeForest); 10, Anna Davidson (Portage).

