Five area girls golf teams were ranked in the top 10 in this week’s Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Waunakee was ranked fourth, Middleton fifth, Madison Edgewood sixth, Milton seventh and Stoughton tied for 10th in the poll.
Madison West received honorable-mention recognition.
Brookfield Central jumped from fourth to first.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin
GIRLS GOLF STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Brookfield Central (4); 2, Wales Kettle Moraine (1); 3, Hartland Arrowhead (2); 4, Waunakee (3); 5, Middleton (5); 6, Madison Edgewood (6); 7, Milton (HM); 8, Bay Port (8); 9, Kaukauna (10); 10, (tie) Stoughton (7); 10, (tie) Cedarburg (9).
Honorable mention
Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Sheboygan, Madison West, Oconomowoc, Stevens Point, Franklin.