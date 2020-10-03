 Skip to main content
Waunakee girls golf team remains No. 4 in Division 1 state rankings
Madison Edgewood and Watertown girls golf

Madison Edgewood coach Jane Welch, left, talks to a player from the fairway on the second hole during a match against Watertown at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Waunakee girls golf team remained fourth in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Waunakee, coached by Paul Miller, enters WIAA Division 1 sectional play Monday at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah.

Waunakee won the Portage regional on Thursday. 

Brookfield Central stayed No. 1.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood and Wisconsin Dells were tied for fifth. Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition.

Edgewood won the Prairie du Chien regional by 13 strokes over Wisconsin Dells. Sectional play for those teams and Lakeside Lutheran will be Tuesday at the Arcadia sectional, with the tournament at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

Prescott remained No. 1.

Girls golf

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

Weekly state rankings

Division 1

(Voting points listed)

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Brookfield Central 130 (1); 2, Hartland Arrowhead 127 (2); 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 111 (3); 4, Waunakee 81 (4); 5, tie, Cedarburg 63 (5); 5, tie, Salem Westosha Central 63 (7); 7, Union Grove 54 (6); 8, Tomah 42 (9); 9, Mequon Homestead 33 (8); 10, Onalaska 20 (10).

Others receiving votes: Franklin 15, Hortonville 8, Sussex Hamilton 7, Green Bay Notre Dame 6, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 5, New Berlin Eisenhower/West 3, Brookfield East 1.

Division 2

1, Prescott 40 (1); 2, Hammond Saint Croix Central 34 (2); 3, Wrightstown 28 (3); 4, Racine Prairie School 23 (6); tie, 5, Madison Edgewood 16 (4); tie, 5, Wisconsin Dells 16 (tie, 7); 7, Freedom 15 (tie, 7); 8, Denmark 13 (5); 9, tie, Arcadia/Independence 10 (tie, 7); 9, tie, Little Chute 10 (HM).

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 4, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 2, Oconto Falls 2, Appleton Xavier 1, Baldwin-Woodville 1, Spooner 1.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

