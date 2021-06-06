Waunakee boys golf team enters WIAA sectional play no longer flying under the radar

No players in the Waunakee boys golf team’s lineup entered this season with varsity experience.
Their playing time, if at all, came on the junior varsity or JV reserve teams in 2019 prior to the WIAA’s 2020 spring season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra had a feeling about her team’s potential. An extremely good feeling.
“When you are two years removed, people don’t know who any of these guys are,” Zadra said. “I just thought we would have a really good team if it came together. And it really did.”
Junior Max Brud, who played on the JV reserve team in 2019 and had little competitive experience entering this season, ascended to become the Badger North Conference Player of the Year this spring.
“We are all new to varsity golf, and it’s worked out so far,” Brud said during a recent practice at Cherokee Country Club. “So, it’s good.”
“I think I’ve had the most fun I’ve had in all of golf,” said senior and team captain Will Meganck. “We are going in with the mentality of just having fun out there and playing our game. It’s that family aspect (Zadra encourages). It’s been a blast. These boys are like family to me.”
Badger North champion Waunakee enters Monday’s rugged WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial sectional at Blackhawk Country Club coming off a one-stroke victory over Middleton at last Tuesday’s regional. Players Zadra has nicknamed “The Gunslinger,” “The X-Factor” and “Mr. Consistency” all played pivotal roles.
Brud claimed medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Junior August Johnson, Waunakee’s No. 5 golfer and the X-Factor that day, was tied for fourth with 76 and Meganck continued his consistent play this season, contributing a 78.
“It felt good to post a good score and help the team win,” said Brud, who settled down after starting his round with two bogeys.
Brud said he might have melted down with such a start in the past, but he’s learned to move on from mistakes.
“I think his game has matured,” Zadra said. “He has matured. He is playing so much smarter than he did. I tease him. I call him `The Gunslinger.’ He was `The Gunslinger’ in the beginning because he hits it really long. He probably the longest one on our team. He’s really reeled that in.
“His course management decisions have been really smart. He’s just played very smart the past couple weeks. He knows when to risk something and when to play it safe. … He’s gotten really good about his mental game and managing his expectations and not getting upset with himself out there.”
The gunslinger has changed his ways.
“I wasn’t playing the smartest golf in the beginning of the year and I was struggling early in the year probably because I wasn’t playing smart,” Brud said. “I was going for a lot of shots that had a lot of risk and little reward.”
Brud, Meganck, senior Connor Keenan and freshman K.C. Nickel, Waunakee’s No. 1 golfer in the lineup, were Badger North All-Conference selections, complemented by Johnson and freshman Brady Piazza in the team’s six-player rotation.
“We came into the season not necessarily knowing what the whole team would look like,” said the 6-foot-5 Meganck, who plans to study business at the University of Wisconsin and is interested in playing club golf. “We had an idea about a top three, but the two freshmen were a big asset. We knew we could score well.”
Zadra said the close-knit group has succeeded through working hard during her detailed and structured practices, playing a challenging schedule on varied styles of courses, and remaining humble because they know they can improve.
Monday’s sectional is stacked with state-ranked teams in the current Division 1 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll: fourth-ranked Middleton, No. 8 Waunakee, No. 9 Madison Memorial and four honorable mention teams — No. 11 Verona, No. 12 Holmen, No. 16 Tomah and No. 18 Onalaska.
Only two teams will advance to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament June 14-15 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
“We had lost to Middleton all year,” Meganck said. “It helps now knowing that Middleton isn’t this invincible team and that we can compete with them. We knew all along we could compete with them. It’s just putting everyone’s good rounds together.”
Zadra realizes several state-worthy teams will not make the top-two cut at Monday’s sectional.
“It’s going to be really sad because there are going to be some really good teams that aren’t going to advance that have good scores,” Zadra said. “So, it’s challenging. We embrace it. We are looking forward to the challenge.
“We celebrated (Tuesday). We were so excited to win that regional plaque. That might be the first Waunakee boys golf regional plaque, so I told the team Tuesday, `There is a reason to celebrate, but when you come to practice tomorrow that’s behind us and now we go back and our next goal is to advance out of sectionals.’”
Brud said the regional victory boosted the Warriors’ confidence, knowing they can compete with any team.
“But we also don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves because nothing is guaranteed,” Brud said. “There are a lot of good teams, you can’t count anyone out. We have to play our game and play well.”