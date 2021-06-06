Waunakee boys golf team enters WIAA sectional play no longer flying under the radar

Brud claimed medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. Junior August Johnson, Waunakee’s No. 5 golfer and the X-Factor that day, was tied for fourth with 76 and Meganck continued his consistent play this season, contributing a 78.

“It felt good to post a good score and help the team win,” said Brud, who settled down after starting his round with two bogeys.

Brud said he might have melted down with such a start in the past, but he’s learned to move on from mistakes.

“I think his game has matured,” Zadra said. “He has matured. He is playing so much smarter than he did. I tease him. I call him `The Gunslinger.’ He was `The Gunslinger’ in the beginning because he hits it really long. He probably the longest one on our team. He’s really reeled that in.

“His course management decisions have been really smart. He’s just played very smart the past couple weeks. He knows when to risk something and when to play it safe. … He’s gotten really good about his mental game and managing his expectations and not getting upset with himself out there.”

The gunslinger has changed his ways.