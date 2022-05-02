 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waunakee boys golf jumps to No. 1 in Division 1 state rankings

  • 0
Max Brud

Waunakee's Max Brud tees off on No. 18 at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton on Monday afternoon during the Badger/Big Eigh Challenge. The senior took home medalist honors by one stroke over Middleton sophomore Dain Johnson, carding a 1-under-par 71.

 DAN LARSON Lee Sports Wisconsin

The Waunakee boys golf team climbed to No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin weekly state rankings.

Waunakee was fifth in Division 1 last week.

Middleton was fourth in the current rankings. Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition.

Madison Edgewood remained No. 1 in Division 2.

Edgerton was eighth. Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi also received votes.

In Division 3, Mineral Point stayed No. 1.

Madison Abundant Life/Madison Country Day was third and Cambridge sixth.

BOYS GOLF

Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

State rankings

Division 1

Voting points listed

(Last week’s ranking listed in parentheses)

1, Waunakee 127 (5); 2, Milwaukee Marquette 110 (1); 3, Mequon Homestead 99 (2); 4, Middleton 96 (3, tie), 5, Wales Kettle Moraine 88 (3, tie); 6, Eau Claire Memorial 55 (8); 7, Sheboygan North 52 (7); 8, Hartland Arrowhead 42 (6); 9, Menomonee Falls 40 (10); 10, Germantown 23 (9).

Others receiving votes – Madison Memorial 14; Appleton North 5; River Falls 4; Sussex Hamilton 3; Waukesha North 3; Oak Creek 3, De Pere 3, Pewaukee 2, Oconomowoc 1.

Division 2

1, Madison Edgewood 127 (1); 2, Appleton Xavier 112 (2); tie, 3, Marinette 68 (3) and Winneconne 68 (4); tie, 5, University School of Milwaukee 60 (5) and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60 (6); 7, Berlin 54 (9); 8, Edgerton 50 (7); Black River Falls 23 (8); 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 18 (10).

Others receiving votes – Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 12; Wautoma/Wild Rose 11; Amery 8; Brillion 7; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6; Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Eau Claire Regis 5; Ellsworth 5; Maple Northwestern 3; Arcadia 3; Wrightstown 2; Marshfield Columbus Catholic/Spencer 2; Lakeside Lutheran 2; Sheboygan Falls 2; La Crosse Aquinas 2; St. Croix Falls 2; Lodi 1; Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 1.

Division 3

1, Mineral Point 70 (1); 2, 2, Kohler 54 (4); 3, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day 52 (3); 4, Lancaster 47 (2); 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 43 (5); 6, Cambridge 29 (8); 7, Manitowoc Roncalli 23 (9, tie); 8, Wausau Newman Catholic 19 (6); 9, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 12 (HM); 10, Orfordville Parkview 11 (7).

Others receiving votes – Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence 9 (9, tie); Kenosha Christian Life 5, Eleva-Strum 3, Marathon 3, Pardeeville 3, Fennimore 1, Sheboygan Christian 1.

