Waunakee boys golf jumps to No. 1 in Division 1 state rankings

Others receiving votes – Madison Memorial 14; Appleton North 5; River Falls 4; Sussex Hamilton 3; Waukesha North 3; Oak Creek 3, De Pere 3, Pewaukee 2, Oconomowoc 1.
Division 2
1, Madison Edgewood 127 (1); 2, Appleton Xavier 112 (2); tie, 3, Marinette 68 (3) and Winneconne 68 (4); tie, 5, University School of Milwaukee 60 (5) and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60 (6); 7, Berlin 54 (9); 8, Edgerton 50 (7); Black River Falls 23 (8); 10, Hammond St. Croix Central 18 (10).
Others receiving votes – Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 12; Wautoma/Wild Rose 11; Amery 8; Brillion 7; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6; Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic/Eau Claire Regis 5; Ellsworth 5; Maple Northwestern 3; Arcadia 3; Wrightstown 2; Marshfield Columbus Catholic/Spencer 2; Lakeside Lutheran 2; Sheboygan Falls 2; La Crosse Aquinas 2; St. Croix Falls 2; Lodi 1; Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 1.
Division 3
1, Mineral Point 70 (1); 2, 2, Kohler 54 (4); 3, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day 52 (3); 4, Lancaster 47 (2); 5, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 43 (5); 6, Cambridge 29 (8); 7, Manitowoc Roncalli 23 (9, tie); 8, Wausau Newman Catholic 19 (6); 9, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 12 (HM); 10, Orfordville Parkview 11 (7).
Others receiving votes – Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence 9 (9, tie); Kenosha Christian Life 5, Eleva-Strum 3, Marathon 3, Pardeeville 3, Fennimore 1, Sheboygan Christian 1.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
