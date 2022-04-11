Wanting to 'prove we can play with the best,' Waunakee boys golf wins early-season showcase event

MIDDLETON — Monday afternoon’s Badger/Big Eight Challenge prep boys golf event didn’t feature a deep field — only four teams and 20 players — but it certainly was a talented one.
Middleton, top-ranked in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason rankings, and Madison Edgewood, No. 1 in Division 2, were both at Bishops Bay Country Club for the competition.
Neither of them won.
It was Waunakee that took the top spot. Led by a 1-under-par 71 from Max Brud, a senior who tied for fifth at last year’s Division 1 state tournament, the Warriors posted a 304, edging runner-up Middleton by two strokes. Edgewood and Milton tied for third at 323.
“Our team is not ranked, really, in the state rankings so we all kind of came in here wanting to prove ourselves — prove we can play with the best,” Brud said of his Warriors, who garnered honorable mention in the preseason coaches poll. “Our whole team gets a lot of momentum. We knew we could play with them — we knew we could beat them. So it’s good momentum to beat them and kind of prove ourselves.”
Brud, who was in the first group to tee off, had to wait and see if his score would hold up for medalist honors — and he had to do so stewing over the bogey he made on the par-4 18th.
“I feel like I’m good at closing out my good rounds, so I was just kind of frustrated that I finished with a bogey,” he said. “I also knew that it would be close between us and Middleton, so I wanted to make the four-footer for our team, to put us in a good spot.
Brud’s 71 edged the 73 from Brett Wieland from Milton — the Red Hawks also are preseason honorable mention in D1 — who was in his group, and the 72 from Middleton’s Dain Johnson in the next group.
But with Middleton’s Charlie Jambor at 2 over with three holes to play when Brud finished, he had to wait for the sophomore to wrap up his round before he could consider the job done.
It was a job that got off to a good start, too.
“The first four holes I missed four makeable birdie putts. I wasn’t mad because I was hitting the ball well, giving myself chances. I knew that they would start to drop eventually,” Brud said.
And they did.
Brud made back-to-back birdies on the par-5 fifth hole and par-4 sixth, dropping him to 2-under.
The second of the two was particularly impressive.
“I had about 70 yards into the green. I hit a pretty bad wedge shot so I was kind of sour, but instead of sulking on the bad wedge shot, I marked my ball and I tried to make the putt — and I made it,” he said. “It was probably 30 feet, breaking a good two feet. I’d say that was probably the shot of the day.”
Johnson’s 72 was the low score for Middleton, which is coming off a third-place finish at state.
While the Cardinals are ranked No. 1, they’re still in the process of finding an identity following the graduation of individual state champion Jacob Beckman, who’s now playing for the University of Wisconsin.
As a result, they’re not too concerned with their spot in the poll at the moment.
“We lost the best player in the state last year, and that’s hard to make up — certainly early in the season — when you lose a quality player like that,” Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said. “I haven’t heard a kid mention that, ‘Hey, we’re No. 1.’ Because I think they realize that it doesn’t matter right now — what matters is what they do between now and (the state tournament on) June 6, if we’re fortunate to get that far.
“They certainly have in their mind that they should be good enough to get there, but it’s always tough — we always have a tough sectional. You never know. It comes down to that one day.”
On Monday, the state tournament was a long way from anyone’s mind.
Bragging rights and taking advantage of the opportunity to play at Bishops Bay, a beautiful private course on the north shore of Lake Mendota looking back across at the state capitol, were on the forefront.
It was a tournament atmosphere despite the small field.
“Absolutely,” said Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra, who started this event in 2018 with thanks to Bishops Bay PGA head professional John Shipshock. “The kids know each other. You’ve got coaches who know each other — we’re friends and we have a lot of respect for each other’s programs — and as you can see today, it’s a fun environment.
“It was competitive.”
Mara Bakke, sr., Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose
Competing in the boys season because the tri-op doesn't have a girls program in the fall, Bakke is the state's 45th-ranked girl in the class of 2022, according to Wisconsin.Golf. She will continue her career at Olivet Nazareth University, an NAIA school located in the Chicago suburb of Bourbonnais, Illinois. Also at the top of the lineup for the the Abundant Life/Country Day/St. Ambrose tri-op this spring is senior James Rollins, a four-year varsity player.
Max Brud, sr., Waunakee
Not to be deterred by a 6-over 78 in the first round at the D1 state tournament at Wild Rock, Brud came back in a big way, carding a 2-under 70 on the second day to climb into a tie for fifth at 4-over 148.
Al Deang, jr., Edgewood
One of the favorites to win this year's D2 state tournament, Deang tied for third a year ago at Trappers Turn with an 8-over 152. He was tied for ninth after a first-round 6-over 78 but climbed the standings with a 2-over 74 on the second day.
James Dietmann, sr., Sauk Prairie
His nine-hole average of 47.1 a year ago was second on the team to then-senior Brandt Wilson, the Eagles' only sectional qualifier. But Dietmann and fellow returnee Isaac Homar, also a senior this spring, both carded 92s at regionals, three back of Wilson, who advanced as the fourth-and-final individual qualifier with an 89.
Ryan Ertel, so., McFarland
His freshman year saw him card a 19-over 90 at tricky Portage Country Club, a par-71 course that hugs the Fox River along a wooded front nine, to advance to sectionals, valuable postseason experience that could pay off as a sophomore.
Charlie Gibbs, sr., Baraboo
The top returning player for Baraboo, Gibbs is the leader for a deep roster that lost only two players to graduation. He's a four-year varsity player and was a sectional qualifier last spring. Junior Adam Jansen has also made great strides adapting his swing to his growing 6-foot-3 frame, coach Landon Brownell said.
Finn Jackson, jr., Madison West
Eight strokes back of qualifying for state with an individual berth at sectionals, Jackson has some work to do to break down the door this spring. But he's a young up-and-comer with the potential to do so.
Charlie Jambor, so., Middleton
He was co-medalist at the sectional tournament at Blackhawk Country Club, then tied for 53rd at state a week later with a 20-over 164. With D1 state champion Jacob Beckman gone from Middleton to graduation, Jambor will play a key role in helping the Cardinals pick up where they left off and once again be in the mix for the team title.
Josh Livingston, sr., Stoughton
Among the golfers with the most to prove this year, Livingston missed out on an individual berth in D1 state by one stroke at sectionals. He's the leader for a squad that returns four of five players from a lineup that took sixth at a highly-competitive sectional tournament last spring at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville, where Milton beat Mukwonago in a playoff to break a tie for second; the second through last-place spots were separated by 17 strokes.
Brian Meitzner, jr., Lodi
The best on the team at sectionals last year, Meitzner shot a 12-over 84 at Prairie du Chien Country Club and missed out on the chance to compete in a playoff for the third-and-final state berth by one stroke. He and girls player Haley Thoeny (a senior who shot an 87 at sectionals as a junior), Bailey Clark (89 as a junior in 2021) and Kogen Baron (92 as a freshman) form a strong core and are the reason Lodi is honorable mention in D2 after taking third at sectionals and missing out on the second state spot by 12 strokes.
Alec Sosnowski sr., Middleton
The best returnee for Middleton as far as state finishers go, Sosnowski tied for 21st at Wild Rock with a 10-over 154. He was tied for 30th after an opening 8-over 80 but climbed the leaderboard with a 2-over 74 on the second day. Like Jambor, Sosnowski will be critical in Middleton's quest for a state title. But those two also will have junior Drew Sjowall (tied for 45th at state at 18-over 162) and sophomore Dain Johnson (tied for 83rd at state at 28-over 172) back in a program loaded with depth to help the cause.
Tyler Schick, jr., Sun Prairie
A sixth-place finisher at sectionals, Schick was able to make it through as an individual qualifier. He tied for 66th in the D1 tourney at Wild Rock, posting a 14-over-par 86 in the first round and following with 9-over 81 for a 36-hole total of 23-over 167.
Tyler Schluter, jr., Columbus
The Cardinals' lone sectional qualifier last year, Schluter carded a 25-over 97 at Prairie du Chien Country Club and was well out of the mix for a D2 state berth. That postseason experience should help him this spring, and he'll be teamed at the top of the lineup with Corey Vick, an under-the-radar senior who coach Bruce Zahn said could be among the best in the Capitol Conference.
Ethan Williams, sr., Madison Memorial
A member of Memorial's state-qualifying team, Williams is the best returnee, having finished tied for 83rd with a 28-over 172 to help the Spartans take 12th at Wild Rock.
Michael Yesbeck, so., Edgewood
A star at sectionals last season, edging teammate Al Deang for medalist honors by two strokes with a 4-over 76 at Prairie du Chien Country Club, Yesbeck couldn't keep the momentum a week later and finished tied for 29th at state at 28-over 172.