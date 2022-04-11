Wanting to 'prove we can play with the best,' Waunakee boys golf wins early-season showcase event

MIDDLETON — Monday afternoon’s Badger/Big Eight Challenge prep boys golf event didn’t feature a deep field — only four teams and 20 players — but it certainly was a talented one.

Middleton, top-ranked in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin preseason rankings, and Madison Edgewood, No. 1 in Division 2, were both at Bishops Bay Country Club for the competition.

Neither of them won.

It was Waunakee that took the top spot. Led by a 1-under-par 71 from Max Brud, a senior who tied for fifth at last year’s Division 1 state tournament, the Warriors posted a 304, edging runner-up Middleton by two strokes. Edgewood and Milton tied for third at 323.

“Our team is not ranked, really, in the state rankings so we all kind of came in here wanting to prove ourselves — prove we can play with the best,” Brud said of his Warriors, who garnered honorable mention in the preseason coaches poll. “Our whole team gets a lot of momentum. We knew we could play with them — we knew we could beat them. So it’s good momentum to beat them and kind of prove ourselves.”

Brud, who was in the first group to tee off, had to wait and see if his score would hold up for medalist honors — and he had to do so stewing over the bogey he made on the par-4 18th.

“I feel like I’m good at closing out my good rounds, so I was just kind of frustrated that I finished with a bogey,” he said. “I also knew that it would be close between us and Middleton, so I wanted to make the four-footer for our team, to put us in a good spot.

Brud’s 71 edged the 73 from Brett Wieland from Milton — the Red Hawks also are preseason honorable mention in D1 — who was in his group, and the 72 from Middleton’s Dain Johnson in the next group.

But with Middleton’s Charlie Jambor at 2 over with three holes to play when Brud finished, he had to wait for the sophomore to wrap up his round before he could consider the job done.

It was a job that got off to a good start, too.

“The first four holes I missed four makeable birdie putts. I wasn’t mad because I was hitting the ball well, giving myself chances. I knew that they would start to drop eventually,” Brud said.

And they did.

Brud made back-to-back birdies on the par-5 fifth hole and par-4 sixth, dropping him to 2-under.

The second of the two was particularly impressive.

“I had about 70 yards into the green. I hit a pretty bad wedge shot so I was kind of sour, but instead of sulking on the bad wedge shot, I marked my ball and I tried to make the putt — and I made it,” he said. “It was probably 30 feet, breaking a good two feet. I’d say that was probably the shot of the day.”

Johnson’s 72 was the low score for Middleton, which is coming off a third-place finish at state.

While the Cardinals are ranked No. 1, they’re still in the process of finding an identity following the graduation of individual state champion Jacob Beckman, who’s now playing for the University of Wisconsin.

As a result, they’re not too concerned with their spot in the poll at the moment.

“We lost the best player in the state last year, and that’s hard to make up — certainly early in the season — when you lose a quality player like that,” Middleton coach Tom Cabalka said. “I haven’t heard a kid mention that, ‘Hey, we’re No. 1.’ Because I think they realize that it doesn’t matter right now — what matters is what they do between now and (the state tournament on) June 6, if we’re fortunate to get that far.

“They certainly have in their mind that they should be good enough to get there, but it’s always tough — we always have a tough sectional. You never know. It comes down to that one day.”

On Monday, the state tournament was a long way from anyone’s mind.

Bragging rights and taking advantage of the opportunity to play at Bishops Bay, a beautiful private course on the north shore of Lake Mendota looking back across at the state capitol, were on the forefront.

It was a tournament atmosphere despite the small field.

“Absolutely,” said Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra, who started this event in 2018 with thanks to Bishops Bay PGA head professional John Shipshock. “The kids know each other. You’ve got coaches who know each other — we’re friends and we have a lot of respect for each other’s programs — and as you can see today, it’s a fun environment.

“It was competitive.”