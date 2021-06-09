Under pressure, WIAA reverses decision on math error, allowing Milton in playoff for state golf berth

According to Wieland, Mukwonago coach Jay Christiansen agrees that his team’s total was 324 and that a playoff should have taken place before the teams left Janesville on Tuesday. In fact, Wieland says it was Christiansen who initially blew the whistle on the discrepancy, even though it put his team's state berth in jeopardy.

“Mukwonago called and said there was a problem: Their No. 4 player (junior Cooper Barry) had his score counted as an 81, even though he shot 85,” Wieland said. “The (hole-by-hole) scores add up to 85. He shot 42 on the front nine (his second nine of the round), but it’s posted as a 38.”

Barry, by the way, is free from blame. The scorecard he signed and submitted indeed does add up to 85. So, it appears, the mistake was strictly a problem with the WIAA’s scoring program, or a data-entry error made by a tournament official. The most obvious assumption, though not confirmed, was that Barry’s final hole, a 4 on No. 9, somehow was not counted.

Oddly enough, Wieland has a screenshot of the WIAA's scoring page that does show Mukwonago and Milton in a second-place tie. But the WIAA's computer apparently later "updated" the totals to show the incorrect 320 score for Mukwonago.