The ninth annual Crusade Fore a Cure girls golf tournament is scheduled for Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club.
The golf competition begins with a shotgun start at noon Monday.
Madison Edgewood will serve as host school.
The event will support University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and the awareness of breast cancer and melanoma research, said Edgewood girls golf coach Peggy Gierhart, who organizes the event with assistant Betsy Zadra.
At 11:15 a.m. on the upper deck, a representative from each school will talk about how they raised funds prior to the event. Dr. Lee Wilke, director of the UW Health breast center, will speak, Gierhart said.
Twenty teams are scheduled to compete: Edgewood, Franklin, Milton, Middleton, Bay Port, Cedarburg, Green Bay Notre Dame, Waunakee, Janesville Parker, Madison West, Monona Grove, Verona, Jefferson, Janesville Craig, Madison La Follette, Watertown, Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Madison Memorial and Osseo-Fairchild.
The PGA Junior Foundation will do the scoring and the WSGA will assist with rules.