Twelve area boys golf teams prepare for Morgan Stanley tournament

The 29th Morgan Stanley Championship boys golf tournament will feature 12 area teams Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course, according to a release from Ben Wierwill, the Morgan Stanley Championship director.

Teams competing include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

The tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and tee times continue to 2 p.m.

The tournament is made possible due to a sponsorship from Morgan Stanley.

Championship directors are Wierwill, Joe Weiss, Don Marx and Steve Hird.

The tournament will follow a mask and spectator protocol, according to organizers.

Masks will be required at all times indoors and in all areas around the clubhouse and applies to all individuals associated with the event, including spectators.

One spectator per participant is permitted.

Social distancing also must take place at the course and there won’t be gathering before or after the event, according to tournament information.

