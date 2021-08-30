 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top spot in coaches' Division 1 state rankings suits Middleton girls golf team just fine
0 Comments
topical

Top spot in coaches' Division 1 state rankings suits Middleton girls golf team just fine

  • 0
202105018stategolfkw10-05182021180952

Middleton's Milanne Dahmen watches her tee shot on the eighteenth hole during the WIAA alternate season State Girls Golf Championships at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton girls golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Middleton, coached by Becky Halverson, won the state title during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

Waunakee was ranked ninth in Division 1.

Oregon and Reedsburg were area teams that also received votes.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was tied for sixth in the rankings. Lakeside Lutheran also received votes.

Prescott was No. 1 in Division 2.

Also, among region teams, Wisconsin Dells was tied with Lancaster for fourth and Jefferson was eighth.

GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

WEEK 1

DIVISION 1

(voting points listed)

1, Middleton 189; 2, Sussex Hamilton 150; 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 144; 4, Salem Westosha Central 132; 5, Hartland Arrowhead 113; 6, Bay Port 70; 7, Tomah 61; 8, Union Grove 59; 9, Waunakee 52; 10, Brookfield Central 37.

Honorable mention — Mukwonago 6; Oconomowoc 5; Oregon 5; Franklin 4; Green Bay Notre Dame 4; Cedarburg 3; Mequon Homestead 3; Wauwatosa co-op 3; New Richmond 2; Reedsburg 2; Brookfield East 1.

DIVISION 2

1, Prescott 40; 2, Hammond St. Croix Central 21; 3, Racine Prairie School 18; tie, 4, Lancaster 16 and Wisconsin Dells 16; tie, 6, Arcadia/Independence 15 and Madison Edgewood 15; 8, Jefferson 14; 9, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 13; 10, Freedom 12.

Honorable mention — Lakeside Lutheran 10; Seymour 7; Winneconne 5; Osseo-Fairchild 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Phil Hands draws fans returning to Camp Randall

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics