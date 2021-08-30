Top spot in coaches' Division 1 state rankings suits Middleton girls golf team just fine

The Middleton girls golf team was ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the first Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings.
Middleton, coached by Becky Halverson, won the state title during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
Waunakee was ranked ninth in Division 1.
Oregon and Reedsburg were area teams that also received votes.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood was tied for sixth in the rankings. Lakeside Lutheran also received votes.
Prescott was No. 1 in Division 2.
Also, among region teams, Wisconsin Dells was tied with Lancaster for fourth and Jefferson was eighth.
GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WISCONSIN
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
WEEK 1
DIVISION 1
(voting points listed)
1, Middleton 189; 2, Sussex Hamilton 150; 3, Wales Kettle Moraine 144; 4, Salem Westosha Central 132; 5, Hartland Arrowhead 113; 6, Bay Port 70; 7, Tomah 61; 8, Union Grove 59; 9, Waunakee 52; 10, Brookfield Central 37.
Honorable mention — Mukwonago 6; Oconomowoc 5; Oregon 5; Franklin 4; Green Bay Notre Dame 4; Cedarburg 3; Mequon Homestead 3; Wauwatosa co-op 3; New Richmond 2; Reedsburg 2; Brookfield East 1.
DIVISION 2
1, Prescott 40; 2, Hammond St. Croix Central 21; 3, Racine Prairie School 18; tie, 4, Lancaster 16 and Wisconsin Dells 16; tie, 6, Arcadia/Independence 15 and Madison Edgewood 15; 8, Jefferson 14; 9, Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 13; 10, Freedom 12.
Honorable mention — Lakeside Lutheran 10; Seymour 7; Winneconne 5; Osseo-Fairchild 3.