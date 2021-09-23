Top-ranked Middleton, Janesville Craig's Mya Nicholson roll at Big Eight girls golf tournament

EVANSVILLE — Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson couldn’t believe her eyes during the front nine of the Big Eight Conference tournament Thursday.
But once the top-ranked Cardinals got their bearings and regained their form at Evansville Golf Club, Middleton had smooth sailing to another conference crown.
Middleton finished with a 328, comfortably ahead of runner-up Sun Prairie (365) and third-place Janesville Craig (396).
“We really struggled on the front nine,” Halverson said. “I didn’t know what I was watching on the front nine. It wasn’t how we’ve been playing. It was good to see them come back on the back nine, for sure. I kind of put some pressure on them on the front nine that they have to figure it out here.
“I let them know that they probably needed to step it up a bit. And it was good to see them respond to that and they all got a little more focused. … They are not used to this course, so they didn’t know what to expect. The wind made it tougher than the course already is. I’m definitely happy with the finish we had.”
Individually, Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson fired an even-par 72 in the windy conditions, earning a five-stroke victory over Beloit Memorial sophomore Sarah Ramsden. Middleton senior Ellie Frisch was third with a 79.
“These courses are short right now,” said the 5-foot-10 Nicholson, an NCAA Division 1 basketball prospect who’s a long hitter off the tee. “My strength is my strength. That helps a lot when the course is short.”
Middleton, No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state rankings, saw its five golfers finish third through seventh — led by UW-Green Bay commit Frisch.
Sophomore Vivian Cressman was fourth with 81, followed by junior Amanda Beckman (83), senior Milanne Dahmen (85) and sophomore Ellen Close (85). All five Cardinals improved on the back nine, after Frisch’s 41 was the team’s best score on the tight front nine layout.
It was Middleton’s sixth consecutive conference title in years the event was contested.
No Big Eight tournament was held in the fall of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Thursday’s meet, Middleton won five consecutive titles from 2015-2019 and six of seven, dating to 2013.
Middleton won the state title for the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Kohler and is seeking to become the first school to win two state titles in girls golf in the same calendar year.
The Cardinals also won the Division 1 state championship in 2019 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Nicholson shot 36-36 in a round that included five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.
“My short game went really well,” she said. “Obviously, my driver was good. My irons, I could have done better with those because they were all over the place.”
In winning her first conference championship, she became the first Janesville girls golfer to win a Big Eight tournament title, according to the Janesville Gazette.
“I’m happy with myself,” she said.
Nicholson shot a personal-best and school-record 69 at the Janesville Parker Invitational Saturday at Riverside Golf Course. Asked if she’s dialed in right now with WIAA regional play scheduled next week, she replied, “At moments, I think I am.”
Ramsden had four birdies, two on the front and two on the back, and shot 39-38. She drained a 15-foot putt on No. 9 for birdie.
“This is a tough course,” Ramsden said. “It’s a tough setup. I had a lot of good iron shots into the pins and I made some good putts. My irons on the back nine set me up for some good birdies and some good pars.”
Ramsden and Nicholson advanced to sectionals last spring.
“My goal is to make it to state this year,” Ramsden said. “I think it’s totally possible, but I have to play well. This score shows that if I play well I can do it.”
Halverson said Middleton gained confidence entering postseason.
“I definitely feel good watching our back nine,” Halverson said. "So, I think we are in a good spot here, seeing how we rebounded so well from the front nine to the back nine.”
Lucy Strey led second-place Sun Prairie with an 86.
Seven teams fielded full lineups, while Madison La Follette (three players) and Beloit Memorial (two) had incomplete lineups and Madison East didn’t have a team in the meet.
GIRLS GOLF
Big Eight Conference tournament
Team
Middleton 328; Sun Prairie 365; Janesville Craig 396; Madison West 406; Verona 419; Janesville Parker 424; Madison Memorial 439; Beloit Memorial, inc.; Madison La Follette, inc.; Madison East, didn’t compete.
Individual leaders
1, Nicholson, JC, 72; 2, Ramsden, BM, 77; 3, Frisch, Mid, 79; 4, Cressman, Mid, 81; 5, Beckman, Mid., 83; 6, Dahmen, Mid, 85; 7, Close, Mid, 85; 8, Strey, SP, 86; 9, Rauwolf, MM, 88; 10, Myhr, MLF, 90.
At Evansville Golf Club, par 72.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.