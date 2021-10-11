Top-ranked Middleton girls golf team endures rain, shares WIAA Division 1 lead

Stricker said the delay frustrated her.

“I was on a roll and then it got stopped,” she said, adding, “But everyone had to do it. Everyone was in the same boat, so that was OK.”

The elements caused problems the golfers hadn’t faced often this season.

“Now you have to keep your clubs dry, you have to keep your grips dry, you have to keep your hands dry,” Waunakee coach Paul Miller said.

The Warriors didn’t have the day they hoped for Monday, but Miller remained upbeat.

“Honestly, I feel like their attitudes were fantastic considering the conditions,” Miller said. “I think we were prepared for it, but you still have to play in it, and it’s tough. … It’s tough to come back and get in the groove. But they did a pretty good job, all things considered.”

Division 2

Prescott, which won the Division 2 title in the fall of 2020, had the first-round lead with a 338 total — 10 shots ahead of Hammond St. Croix Central.

Madison Edgewood, third in 2020 after winning titles in 2018 and 2019, was sixth (397) among the six teams.