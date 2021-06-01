 Skip to main content
Top-ranked Edgewood boys golf team dominates WIAA Division 2 regional
WIAA BOYS GOLF

Friends for years since playing junior golf, Madison Edgewood sophomores Alex Weiss and Al Deang have established a solid 1-2 combination at the top of the Crusaders’ formidable lineup this season.

That again was true Tuesday at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood boys golf regional at Odana Hills Golf Course.

Edgewood No. 2 golfer Deang fired a 1-over-par 73 and claimed medalist honors and Weiss, the Crusaders’ No. 1 golfer, was runner-up with a 75 in leading their team to the regional title.

“They have played a lot of junior golf,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “That’s where it helps coming here. They have the experience in competitive golf.”

Deang, from a family well-known in Madison for its athletic ability in numerous sports, said he was the only one among his siblings who continued in golf after being introduced to the sport as a youth.

“I love everything about it,” said Deang, 16, who also plays basketball. “I like the satisfaction of hitting good shots.”

Weiss loves the challenge each golf course presents. Even though Edgewood was host, the Crusaders don’t play at Odana Hills often and it’s not considered one of their home courses.

“Every course you go to is going to be different and trying to figure that out I think is really cool about golf,” Weiss said. “It’s like a puzzle almost. You have to solve every course.”

The Crusaders certainly solved Odana Hills.

Edgewood, top-ranked in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll, had all five of its players shoot in the 70s, which was a first for the team this season, and they all placed among the top six golfers. Senior Ethan Arndt finished third (76) and freshman Michael Yesbeck (79) and senior Elliot Caulum (79) tied for fifth.

“Everyone played great,” Deang said.

Edgewood was a runaway winner with a 303 total (the top four scores are included), ahead of runner-up Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (331).

“We are still trying to get better. … That is what we are striving to do,” Ring said.

Seventh-ranked Lodi, led by junior Haley Thoeny’s 83, finished third with 345 and Lakeside Lutheran was fourth (373). Those four teams advanced to the Prairie du Chien sectional June 8. Players from nine teams competed Tuesday.

Deang and Arndt were the leaders after nine holes with 37 totals. Deang then shot a 36 on the back nine.

“Everything just came together,” said Deang, whose round included four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. “My chipping and putting were really good, and my driving was the strongest. That led me to be in good spots to hit pretty good iron shots. That’s what mostly carried my game.”

Weiss said his game has rounded into form in the past few weeks.

“At the beginning of the year, I was struggling a little bit, shooting in the 80s,” Weiss, 15, said. “These last few weeks, I have really been able to bring it together and bring the scores down. Today, I was sort of all over the place – a double (bogey) on 3, I lost a ball on 10. … But it was nice to erase those mistakes with birdies.”

Four players from non-qualifying teams also advanced to the sectional: Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies junior Gabriel Fernandez (82), Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer (85), Columbus sophomore Tyler Schluter (89) and Watertown Luther Prep senior Ryan Boggs (90).

MIDDLETON SECTIONAL

Waunakee, ranked eighth by state coaches, knocked off third-ranked Middleton by one stroke, 309-310, in a Division 1 sectional at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Ninth-ranked Madison Memorial took third at 321 and 10th-ranked Verona earned a team sectional berth with a 323 score.

Waunakee junior Max Brud won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73, finishing two strokes in front of Middleton senior Jacob Beckman and Memorial junior Isaac Schmidt.

Waunakee junior August Johnson and Middleton junior Alec Sosnowski tied for fourth at 76.

Madison West junior Jack Morgan (85) and sophomore Finn Jackson (88) qualified for next Monday’s Madison Memorial sectional at Blackhawk Country Club. Also qualifying as individuals were Mount Horeb sophomore Sonny Lombardo (88) and Sauk Prairie senior Brandt Wilson (89).

PORTAGE SECTIONAL

Monona Grove had four players shoot 88 or better to total 346 and win a Division 1 regional at Portage Country Club. Junior Jordan Hilbner led Monona Grove with an 84, and junior Jacob Frederickson shot 86.

Sun Prairie took second (351) and sophomore Tyler Schick won individual medalist honors with a 10-over-par 81.

Oregon senior Nicholas Kipp shot 83 to lead his team to a third-place finish, and Stoughton took fourth to advance to the Janesville Parker sectional June 8.

HARTFORD REGIONAL

Second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead shot 321 for a 19-stroke victory over Slinger at Washington County Golf Course. Beaver Dam took sixth and Watertown eighth, with neither team advancing an individual to the sectional.

NEW GLARUS REGIONAL

Edgerton swept the top four individual spots in a Division 2 sectional at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, led by senior Clayton Jenny’s 7-over-par 79 for medalist honors.

New Glarus finished 44 strokes back but advanced to the sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club, along with Monticello/Belleville and Evansville.

DODGEVILLE REGIONAL

The host Dodgers shot 339 for a 36-stroke victory over West Salem in a Division 2 sectional at Dodge-Point Country Club, with River Valley advancing to sectionals with a third-place score of 379. Junior Eli Johnson led the Blackhawks with a 9-over-par 79.

WEB ONLY WIAA golf postseason schedule

BOYS GOLF | AREA WIAA REGIONALS

Tuesday’s area summaries

Note: The top four teams advance to sectional play, along with the top four individuals from non-qualifying teams.

DIVISION 1

MIDDLETON REGIONAL

Team scores: Waunakee 309; Middleton 310; Madison Memorial 321; Verona 323; Madison West 355; Mount Horeb 365; Sauk Prairie 37; Madison East inc..

Top five individuals: 1, Brud, Wau, 73; 2 (tie), Beckman, Mid, and Schmidt, MM, 75; 4 (tie), Johnson, Wau, and Sosnowski, Mid, 76.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Morgan, MW, 85; Jackson, MW, 88; Lombardo, MH, 88; and Wilson, SP, 89.

Waunakee: Brud 73, Johnson 76, Meganck 78, Nickel 82. Middleton: Beckman 75, Sosnowski 76, Johnson 79, Sjowall 80. Madison Memorial: Schmidt 75, Pickhardt 77, Williams 82, Pickhardt 87. Verona: Zimmerman 78, Aune 80, Rebholz 82, Prough 83. Madison West: Morgan 85, Jackson 88, Wichern 89, Gannon 93. Mount Horeb: Lombardo 88, Sutter 90, Whaley 92, Wittmann 95. Sauk Prairie: Wilson 89, Dietmann 92, Homar 92, Ballweg 98. Madison East: Lopez 104, Brown 111, Lewis 117. At Pleasant View GC, Prairie/Woods, par 72.

PORTAGE REGIONAL

Team scores: Monona Grove 346; Sun Prairie 351; Oregon 353; Stoughton 358; McFarland 388; DeForest 394; Portage 402; Madison La Follette 418.

Top five individuals: 1, Schick, SP, 81; 2, Kipp, Or, 83; 3 (tie), Livingston, Sto, and Hilbner, MG, 84; 84; 5, Frederickson, MG, 86.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Prusakiewicz, D, 88; Ertel, McF, 90; Klaas, McF, 91; Arkin, ML, 91.

Monona Grove: Hilbner 84, Frederickson 86, Bracken 88, Hackel 88. Sun Prairie: Schick 81, O’Gara 87, Hollfelder 91, Oehrlein 92. Oregon: Kipp 83, McCorkle 87, Thysse 90, Rieder 93. Stoughton: Livingston 84, Quam 88, Fernholz 90, Olson 96. McFarland: Ertel 90, Klaas 91, Thorson 103, Mork 104. DeForest: Prusakiewicz 88, Kuluvar 97, Rupert 102, Edge 107. Portage: Straka 98, Scheibach 99, Buston 102, Janisch 103. Madison La Follette: Arkin 92, Blazel 99, Philavong 113, Adkins 114. At Portage CC, par 71.

HARTFORD REGIONAL

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 302; Slinger 321; Hartford 340; Plymouth 346; West Bend West 356; Beaver Dam 387; West Bend East 390; Watertown 455.

Top five individuals: 1 (tie), Amtmann, HA, and Fickel, HA, 73; King, HA, 74; 4, Raimer, Sli, 75; 5, Summers, Sli, 77.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Spaeth, WBW, 86; Held, WBW, 88; Helgeson, WBW, 89; Memmel, WBE 90.

Beaver Dam: Stofflet 94, Nortman 95, Bunkoske 98, Heim 100. Watertown: Nourse 102, Sellnow 109, Marchant 115, Mihalko 129. At Washington County GC, Hartford, par 72.

DIVISION 2

MADISON EDGEWOOD REGIONAL

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 303; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 331; Lodi 345; Lakeside Lutheran 373; Columbus 382; Watertown Luther Prep 390; Lake Mills 424; Jefferson 458; Delafield St. John’s NW inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Deang, ME, 73; 2, Weiss, ME, 75; 3, Arndt, ME, 76; 4, Anderson, LCL, 78; 5 (tie), Caulum, ME, and Yesbeck, ME, 79.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Fernandez, DSJ, 82; Toepfer, LM, 85; Schluter, Col, 89; Boggs, WLP, 90.

Madison Edgewood: Deang 73, Weiss 75, Arndt 76, Yesbeck 79. Lodi: Thoeny 83, Meitzner 85, Baron 85, Clark 92. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 88, Popp 92, Jensen 94, Meland 99. Columbus: Schluter 89, Vick 92, Genco 97, Hemling 104. Watertown Luther Prep: Boggs 90, Wilke 95, DeBruin 95, Fix 110. Lake Mills: Toepfer 85, Ruedebusch 109, Nelson 110, Woolley 120. At Odana Hills GC, par 72.

DODGEVILLE REGIONAL

Team scores: Dodgeville 339; West Salem 375; River Valley 379; Platteville 380; Richland Center 387; Mauston 390; Prairie du Chien 396; Cuba City co-op 399; Westby/Viroqua 429.

Top five individuals: 1, Reilly, PdC, 73; 2, Bradley, D, 76; 3, Johnson, RV, 79; 4, Peterson, D, 83; 5 (tie), Goetz, WS, and Tremelling, D, 84.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Reilly, PdC, 73; Johnson, RC, 87; Schildgen, RC, 92; Rogers, CC, 93.

River Valley: Johnson 79, Price 94, Snow 96, Frederick 110. At Dodge-Point CC, Mineral Point, par 70.

NEW GLARUS REGIONAL

Team scores: Edgerton 324; New Glarus 368; Monticello/Belleville 377; Evansville 381; Brodhead 393; Beloit Turner 399; Clinton 405; Whitewater 409; Delavan-Darien 428; Walworth Big Foot 436.

Top five individuals: 1, Jenny, Ed, 79; 2, Hurst, Ed, 81; 3 (tie), Lee, Ed, and Callmer, ED, 82; 5, Ready, NG, 84.

Individual sectional qualifiers: Romano, Cli, 85; Oliver, Br, 86; Jordan, DD, 90; Frye, WW, 90.

Edgerton: Jenny 79, Hurst 91, Callmer 92, Lee 82. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 85, Smith 92, Niesen 98, Pier 102. Evansville: Holmen 92, Bosch 92, Johnson 97, Jax Sendlebach 100. New Glarus: Ready 84, Schuett 89, Arnett 97, Lukszys 98. At Edelweiss Chalet CC, New Glarus, par 72.

Today’s schedule

DIVISION 1

Madison Memorial sectional

Onalaska regional (La Crosse Country Club, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central/Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids.

DIVISION 3

Mineral Point sectional

Barneveld regional (House on the Rock Resort, Spring Green, 9 a.m.): Argyle/Pecatonica, Barneveld, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Mineral Point, Orfordville Parkview, Wisconsin Heights.

Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs sectional

Cambridge regional (Lake Ripley CC, Cambridge, 9 a.m.): Burlington Catholic Central, Cambridge, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie, Williams Bay Faith Lutheran.

Tags

