Top-ranked Edgewood boys golf team dominates WIAA Division 2 regional

Friends for years since playing junior golf, Madison Edgewood sophomores Alex Weiss and Al Deang have established a solid 1-2 combination at the top of the Crusaders’ formidable lineup this season.

That again was true Tuesday at the WIAA Division 2 Madison Edgewood boys golf regional at Odana Hills Golf Course.

Edgewood No. 2 golfer Deang fired a 1-over-par 73 and claimed medalist honors and Weiss, the Crusaders’ No. 1 golfer, was runner-up with a 75 in leading their team to the regional title.

“They have played a lot of junior golf,” Edgewood coach Joe Ring said. “That’s where it helps coming here. They have the experience in competitive golf.”

Deang, from a family well-known in Madison for its athletic ability in numerous sports, said he was the only one among his siblings who continued in golf after being introduced to the sport as a youth.

“I love everything about it,” said Deang, 16, who also plays basketball. “I like the satisfaction of hitting good shots.”

Weiss loves the challenge each golf course presents. Even though Edgewood was host, the Crusaders don’t play at Odana Hills often and it’s not considered one of their home courses.