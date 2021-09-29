`Ted Lasso' inspires Oregon girls golf team's WIAA regional performance

MADISON — Motivation comes in different forms.

On Wednesday, a discussion on the team bus about the popular television show “Ted Lasso” provided a jolt of inspiration for the Oregon girls golf team.

“In Ted Lasso, he says that goldfish have a 10-second memory,” Oregon coach Casey Johnson said. “So, we tried to be goldfish today. If we hit a bad shot, we were goldfish, and you didn’t think about it and just put it out of your mind quickly.”

Panthers senior Emily Hopp has watched the comedy/drama and clearly took the talk to heart about bouncing back from an occasional bad shot during her round at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional Wednesday at the par-72 Odana Hills Golf Course.

Hopp fired a 5-over-par 77, which included an even-par 36 on the front nine, and won medalist honors for the first time at a regional. Madison Memorial senior Natalie Rauwolf shot 83 for second and Monona Grove senior Alex Hayes was third with 85.

Hopp chipped in from the sand for a birdie on the par-3 No. 4. She collected another birdie on the par-5 No. 6, after driving into the trees, punching out from there and hitting an approach shot within 2 feet of the pin.