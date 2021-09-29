 Skip to main content
`Ted Lasso' inspires Oregon girls golf team's WIAA regional performance
WIAA GIRLS GOLF

`Ted Lasso' inspires Oregon girls golf team's WIAA regional performance

MADISON — Motivation comes in different forms.

On Wednesday, a discussion on the team bus about the popular television show “Ted Lasso” provided a jolt of inspiration for the Oregon girls golf team.

“In Ted Lasso, he says that goldfish have a 10-second memory,” Oregon coach Casey Johnson said. “So, we tried to be goldfish today. If we hit a bad shot, we were goldfish, and you didn’t think about it and just put it out of your mind quickly.”

Panthers senior Emily Hopp has watched the comedy/drama and clearly took the talk to heart about bouncing back from an occasional bad shot during her round at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional Wednesday at the par-72 Odana Hills Golf Course.

Hopp fired a 5-over-par 77, which included an even-par 36 on the front nine, and won medalist honors for the first time at a regional. Madison Memorial senior Natalie Rauwolf shot 83 for second and Monona Grove senior Alex Hayes was third with 85.

Hopp chipped in from the sand for a birdie on the par-3 No. 4. She collected another birdie on the par-5 No. 6, after driving into the trees, punching out from there and hitting an approach shot within 2 feet of the pin.

“The birdies were awesome to have, and just keeping calm the whole time got me through it — not letting my heart rate get too high,” Hopp said. “Our team was talking about having the memory of a goldfish. (On Ted Lasso) they talk about goldfish being the happiest animal on earth because they only have a 10-second memory. So, it was forgetting about the bad shots and keeping the good shots in our head. … That is what I did today.”

The 77 matched Hopp’s best score in a competitive match, said Johnson, in his first season as Oregon’s coach.

“She played incredible,” Johnson said. “Her drives were really on and her approach shots were incredible.”

Oregon, after working in practice to improve its approach shots and putting, was a runaway team winner with a 340 total, which included fourth-place 87s by sophomore Drew Hoffer and freshman Delainey Halverson.

“We didn’t play well at conference at all,” Johnson said about a second-place finish and 378 total at the Badger West Conference meet. “It was, actually, probably our worst performance of the whole year. So, when you are that deep into the season and you play that bad, it raises eyebrows. I knew what they were capable of. I knew they were capable of more. Three-forty at regionals is a really good score. We are super happy with that.”

The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to Monday’s sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.

“I’m really proud of them,” Hopp said of her teammates. “We all played super well today. Hopefully, we’ll come back Monday and play just as good.”

The other sectional qualifiers were runner-up Verona (387), Mount Horeb (391) and Monona Grove (393). Madison Memorial was fifth with 413 among seven schools that fielded teams.

Mount Horeb girls golf coach Nolan Krentz said it was the first time the Vikings advanced to sectionals and broke 400.

“We had some hiccups on the front nine,” said Krentz, whose team was led by sophomore Ella Fager’s 88. “At the start, it didn’t look promising. But some of the teams at the turn were close. Our (No.) 1 and 2 golfers — Emily Wallace and Ella Fager — played well on the back nine, and we got good contributions from our 3-4-5 golfers.

“The last two years we’ve been fifth (at regionals) — the bridesmaid knocking on the door. We tied for third at the (Badger West) conference meet and gained some momentum off that. We told the kids we wanted to make some history today, and we did.”

Monday’s sectional at Foxboro, which is one of the Panthers’ home courses, also includes qualifying teams and individuals from Wednesday’s regional in Portage.

That includes top-ranked Middleton and eighth-ranked Waunakee, which finished first (313) and second (316), respectively, at Portage Country Club. There were back-to-back holes in one by Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen and Sun Prairie’s Lucy Strey on No. 10 at Portage Country Club, according to Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

