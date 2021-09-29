`Ted Lasso' inspires Oregon girls golf team's WIAA regional performance

MADISON — Motivation comes in different forms.
On Wednesday, a discussion on the team bus about the popular television show “Ted Lasso” provided a jolt of inspiration for the Oregon girls golf team.
“In Ted Lasso, he says that goldfish have a 10-second memory,” Oregon coach Casey Johnson said. “So, we tried to be goldfish today. If we hit a bad shot, we were goldfish, and you didn’t think about it and just put it out of your mind quickly.”
Panthers senior Emily Hopp has watched the comedy/drama and clearly took the talk to heart about bouncing back from an occasional bad shot during her round at the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial regional Wednesday at the par-72 Odana Hills Golf Course.
Hopp fired a 5-over-par 77, which included an even-par 36 on the front nine, and won medalist honors for the first time at a regional. Madison Memorial senior Natalie Rauwolf shot 83 for second and Monona Grove senior Alex Hayes was third with 85.
Hopp chipped in from the sand for a birdie on the par-3 No. 4. She collected another birdie on the par-5 No. 6, after driving into the trees, punching out from there and hitting an approach shot within 2 feet of the pin.
“The birdies were awesome to have, and just keeping calm the whole time got me through it — not letting my heart rate get too high,” Hopp said. “Our team was talking about having the memory of a goldfish. (On Ted Lasso) they talk about goldfish being the happiest animal on earth because they only have a 10-second memory. So, it was forgetting about the bad shots and keeping the good shots in our head. … That is what I did today.”
The 77 matched Hopp’s best score in a competitive match, said Johnson, in his first season as Oregon’s coach.
“She played incredible,” Johnson said. “Her drives were really on and her approach shots were incredible.”
Oregon, after working in practice to improve its approach shots and putting, was a runaway team winner with a 340 total, which included fourth-place 87s by sophomore Drew Hoffer and freshman Delainey Halverson.
“We didn’t play well at conference at all,” Johnson said about a second-place finish and 378 total at the Badger West Conference meet. “It was, actually, probably our worst performance of the whole year. So, when you are that deep into the season and you play that bad, it raises eyebrows. I knew what they were capable of. I knew they were capable of more. Three-forty at regionals is a really good score. We are super happy with that.”
The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to Monday’s sectional at Foxboro Golf Club in Oregon.
“I’m really proud of them,” Hopp said of her teammates. “We all played super well today. Hopefully, we’ll come back Monday and play just as good.”
The other sectional qualifiers were runner-up Verona (387), Mount Horeb (391) and Monona Grove (393). Madison Memorial was fifth with 413 among seven schools that fielded teams.
Mount Horeb girls golf coach Nolan Krentz said it was the first time the Vikings advanced to sectionals and broke 400.
“We had some hiccups on the front nine,” said Krentz, whose team was led by sophomore Ella Fager’s 88. “At the start, it didn’t look promising. But some of the teams at the turn were close. Our (No.) 1 and 2 golfers — Emily Wallace and Ella Fager — played well on the back nine, and we got good contributions from our 3-4-5 golfers.
“The last two years we’ve been fifth (at regionals) — the bridesmaid knocking on the door. We tied for third at the (Badger West) conference meet and gained some momentum off that. We told the kids we wanted to make some history today, and we did.”
Monday’s sectional at Foxboro, which is one of the Panthers’ home courses, also includes qualifying teams and individuals from Wednesday’s regional in Portage.
That includes top-ranked Middleton and eighth-ranked Waunakee, which finished first (313) and second (316), respectively, at Portage Country Club. There were back-to-back holes in one by Middleton’s Milanne Dahmen and Sun Prairie’s Lucy Strey on No. 10 at Portage Country Club, according to Middleton girls golf coach Becky Halverson.
Prep girls golf preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton
The top returning player from Middleton’s 2021 alternate state championship team, Frisch is coming off a second-place individual finish at state. She was a first-team GCAW all-state selection and is committed to play at UW-Green Bay after this season. Meanwhile, she looks to build off an impressive summer, in which she won the Match-play qualifier and Sherri Steinhauer event.
Vivian Cressman, so., Middleton
Following an impressive first high school season, Cressman steps into more of a starring role for the defending champs as the second-leading returning golfer based on her ninth-place finish at state. Cressman was a third-team GCAW all-state selection.
Izzi Stricker, so., Waunakee
As a freshman, Stricker tied for 13th at the Division 1 state tournament with two of her now-graduated teammates (Aly Kinzel and Sydney Grimm). The daughter of PGA player and Madison resident Steve Stricker will be the top returning player for a Warriors team that tied for second at state in fall 2020. She earned All-State honorable mention honors.
Jordan Shipshock, so., Waunakee
The other half of Waunakee’s dynamic sophomore duo, Shipshock tied for 30th at state. She could very well be the team’s top player at some point this season but will share with Stricker the task of leading a young and inexperienced team that lost key players from a successful 2020 season.
Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton
Now an upperclassman leader for a potentially up-and-coming squad, Dunk will look to build off a fifth-place finish at the 2021 state tournament. She earned second-team All-State recognition for her play in the spring.
Mya Nicholson, so., Janesville Craig
As a freshman, Nicholson outperformed her two elder teammates to finish eighth at state in the spring. She earned second-team All-State honors, and with the help of her upperclassmen teammates will look to lead Craig’s program to new heights.
Sarah Nakada, jr., Edgewood
A freshman when Edgewood won a state title in 2019, Nakada will now be an integral piece of a program looking to return to the top. She tied for 19th at the 2020 Division 2 state tournament.
Kaylea Affeld, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
With hopes to play at the collegiate level, Affeld is her team’s top returning finisher from last fall’s Division 2 state tournament. However, it was by a narrow margin, as her cumulative score of 165 beat senior teammate Lauren Lostetter by one and junior teammate Ava Heckmann by two. Affeld looks to build off an active summer season.
Angelina Myhr, sr., Madison La Follette
Not only did Myhr earn a 17th-place finish at the spring state tournament, she was the program’s first state entrant since 2005. She had several tournament victories and top-five finishes throughout the summer.
Natalie Rauwolf, sr., Madison Memorial
A four-year varsity player, Rauwolf will lead a team looking to make up for the loss of three of its top five players from last season. She tied for 13th in a field of 40 to help Memorial to a third-place finish in the Jefferson regional during the spring.